BUTTE — Can you set a personal best without setting a new and improved mark?
Technically, no.
But then how do you describe what Butte's Jaric Sparks did in the pole vault at the Butte Invite on Thursday?
Sparks was a hip bone away from clearing the prequalifying mark of 13-6, which would also be a personal record for the senior.
"(I) just tapped it with my hips just barely," Sparks said of his final attempt. "I came out of the vault too early. If I just rode it a little bit longer, staying straight up, I would have made it. But I came out too early and dropped my legs, and my hip it."
Sparks lied face down in the pit for a few seconds following his third and final try at 13-6. He was frustrated about his near-miss, but could also tell his performance was better than it's ever been.
After clearing 13-0 for the first time on April 26, Sparks' first few attempts at the Class AA prequalifying mark of 13-6 were well short.
"I wasn't even close the last time I tried to make 13-6," Sparks said. "I came down on it every time and then didn't even make it in the air the first two (meets).
"So this was way better."
Sparks won the event on Thursday and feels good about his chances to finish in the top six at Western AA Divisionals on May 20-21 in Missoula. Either a prequalifying mark or a top-six finish at divisionals will qualify him for state.
"I'm hoping I can make 13-6 so there's no doubt that I'll go (to state), but if I can just place top six I'll be happy with that," Sparks said. "If I jump like I did today, I will be able to."
Another athlete literally inching her way closer to state is Sheridan shot putter Caitlyn Galiger, who set an official personal best Thursday with a throw of 33-9. The fourth-place throw was short of the Class C prequalifying mark but not short of Galiger's expectations for herself.
"I'm pretty proud of myself," Galiger said. "My last PR was 33-6, so 3 inches is pretty good in my book."
The prequalifying mark for Class C girls shot put is 35-5, 2 inches further then the mark for Class AA, 3 inches more than A and 6 inches more than Class B.
Still, with the District 12C meet on Saturday in Gallatin, Galiger still has her eyes set on 35-5.
"That is something I'm shooting for. I've been shooting for that since freshman year," Galiger said. "Our school record is 35-5, so that's my goal.
"Hopefully I get it at either districts or divisionals ... and hopefully state."
The Butte Invite wasn't initially on the Sheridan Panthers' schedule, but when it was clear they would need another meet to get athletes eligible for districts, head coach Becky Larsen sought out opportunities to get them the second meet required by MHSA.
"This was kind of a last minute track meet," Galiger said. "So I wasn't expecting to make big moves at all, but I turned out throwing better than I thought I would."
Sheridan missed three meets that were canceled due to weather. On top of that, many Panthers were unable to attend some meets due to conflicting obligations.
"Our seniors have been so busy," Larsen said. "They had Close Up, they had senior trip, they had FFA. So getting them to their meets has been a little bit of a challenge."
Galiger earned her PR in only her third meet of the season, though she said she has been practicing all spring.
"She's doing what we knew she could do last year," Larsen said.
Butte Central's Kinley Hamilton finished one spot behind Galiger with a throw of 32-11.
Butte Central's Rileigh McGree won the 300-meter hurdles with a State A qualifying mark of 48.46. It was McGree's first official time in the 300 hurdles this season. After injuries made it a touch-and-go start for McGree, the future Montana Grizzly has picked up qualifications in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 100-meter dash and long jump. McGree took second in the long jump with a distance of 16-3.
The Gallatin Raptors won the boys meet with 128 points. Butte took second with 103, Bozeman was third with 87, Butte Central placed fourth with 29 and Lima finished fifth with one point.
The Bozeman girls scored 142 points to best the six-team girls field. Gallatin took second with 114, Butte was third with 47, Butte Central was fourth with 29, Sheridan placed fifth with seven and Lima took sixth place with one point.
