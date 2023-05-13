MISSOULA — Isabelle Berry figures she'll probably toe the starting line nine times when the State B track meet rolls around in two weeks.

It's enough to make even the most spry high school athlete crave a nap.

"Mentally it's hard to prepare for," the junior standout from Loyola Sacred Heart confided. "It's one-shot only. You have to get up there and do it.

"I just have to remind myself I have taken the steps to get here, so it's not like I'm just falling into the deep end. Even if I don't feel it, I've taken the steps I need to. Then it's just time to have fun and prove it."

Berry ranks highly statewide — regardless of the class — in a handful of track events. This weekend in the Class 6B district meet at Missoula County Stadium, she won the 100-meter dash in 12.53, the 200 in 26.77, the 400 in 1:02.39, the 100 hurdles in 16:08 and the 300 hurdles in 47.76.

With two years of state experience under her belt, the multi-sport athlete has learned a few tricks that will help her at the state showcase in Butte.

"I've definitely learned I need to eat and hydrate more on the big day," said Berry, who keyed Loyola's team win Saturday. "I used to be not so good about that, not feeding my body in the right way. Then when my body didn't perform the way I wanted it to, I'd be like, 'What happened?'

"Freshman year I was what felt like a nervous mess looking back. You learn along the way in track. Winning the 200 last year helped with my confidence."

Berry has made track a year-around endeavor, working with the Mountain West Track Club. She has aspirations to compete in college, although she hasn't delved deeply into where or what level.

"She's tall, and stride length is important as a sprinter," Loyola track coach Justin Johnston said. "Then you add in she's got good turnovers and good frontside and backside mechanics, so she's driving through the ground really well.

"You get fast turnover with a 5-foot-8, 5-9 girl, you're going to be fast."

Eagles make history

The Valley Christian boys survived a scare from hard-charging Seeley-Swan to earn the first District 13C team title in the 44-year history of the school. It all came down to the final event, the long jump, and when the dust cleared Saturday afternoon the Eagles emerged with 131 points to 123.5 for the Blackhawks.

"I knew it was going to be close like that," Valley Christian coach Rob Le Brie said. "We went into the long jump leading by 1 1/2 points.

"That's where we had Nathan Tuinstra get a huge jump (19-10) for second. Then we had Elijah (Fisher) get a huge jump (19-.5) for third. Then Sawyer Partain got fifth (18-6.25) to add a couple points.

"We were down almost 10 points at one point today, then we had a huge 100 run. Robbie Miller set a new PR (11.92) and he suddenly placed third. Brayden McCoy placed second (11.90). That got us an extra six points in an event we might have gotten blown up in."

Joining the Loyola girls as District 6B team champs were the Loyola boys, who dominated in piling up 228 points. Joining the Valley Christian boys as District 13C team champs were the Drummond girls. In District 14C, Superior swept the team titles.

