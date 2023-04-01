FORT SHAW — Susan Loeffler has been selected to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Montana Coaches Association announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Loeffler started her coaching career in 1974 in Bigfork as a track and field coach and still coaches at the school. During her tenure, she served as the boys and girls cross country coach for 28 years, head boys track coach for 13 years, head girls track coach for 49 years, and assisted the girls basketball program for 10 years. According to a MCA press release, her teams have enjoyed success during her 49-year career, earning seven state championships (four girls cross country and three in girls track and field) along with seven other top-three finishes.

Loeffler has been nominated 22 times for MCA Coach of the Year and was selected seven times as the MCA COY. In 2004, she was inducted into the Montana Coaches Hall of Fame. In 2019, Loeffler earned the prestigious honor of NHSACA Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year.

The induction ceremony will take place at the NHSACA Hall of Fame Banquet on July 25, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska.