MISSOULA — Five years later, Dan Nile still remembers the exact time the girls' 1,600-meter run started in the State AA track and field meet in Missoula.
It was Saturday at 1:40 p.m.
And why would Nile, longtime coach of the Missoula Big Sky track teams, remember such a mundane detail from 2016 when his girls weren't even in the running to win?
"Because so many people asked," Nile joked. "Christina Aragon (Billings Senior) and Annie Hill (Kalispell Glacier) were No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation at the time. There was a ton of interest and they were 3-4 deep watching all the way around. Plus the stands were plum full."
Plum full. What a wonderful phrase. What a great thing it would be if we could use it again someday.
Aragon went on to win that day in 4 minutes, 43.51 seconds. She finished up her high school career with all-class records in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200 before competing in Olympic trials and now at Stanford.
The best of the best track and field athletes in Montana's AA and C classifications will be back in Missoula on May 27-29 for Zootown's first state meet since that epic weekend in 2016. Expect some lightning-rod moments and a ton of support from a town that loves its track and field.
"Putting double-A and C together will be a pretty special thing for Missoula," Nile said. "It will be really a cool thing to see.
"There will still be some (fan) restrictions, but it should be a real nice event. Kind of a return event. Class C has 104 schools and then there's the talent level of the big schools."
Putting together such a mammoth meet requires a lot of effort. Athletic directors Sabrina Beed (Missoula Big Sky) and Shawn Holmes (Seeley-Swan) are serving as program managers. Big Sky teacher Michela Anderson has tackled the tough chore of organizing volunteers and Nile is pitching in.
"It's a long process," Nile offered. "But being a volunteer, it's a fun thing to see. You get to see the best kids in the state up close and be part of some special things."
The goal is to make the state meet as enjoyable for the athletes in 2021 as it was in 2016. We already know the "regular season" is not quite as enjoyable for Missoula's Class AA teams because they're competing in dual meets rather than big invitationals.
But state should be great for the athletes, parents and anyone interested in watching a little drama at picturesque Missoula County Stadium in late May.
"It's such a cool thing for the kids," Nile said. "They say that stadium is their home facility.
"It might be the first Missoula high school thing that feels a little more normal."
Note: A good number of volunteers have already stepped forward to help with the State AA-C meet but more are needed. If you're interested, contact Anderson at mranderson@mcpsmt.org or Nile at dknile@mcpsmt.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.