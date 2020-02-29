BILLINGS — Billings Central principal Shel Hanser announced the school had hired two new head coaches on Saturday.
Colter Bethurem has been hired as the head boys and girls track and field coach. Bethurem is a 2008 Central graduate and teaches history at Saint Francis Catholic and is an assistant football coach for the Rams. Bethurem succeeds Tyson Byers, who was hired in August 2014. Byers resigned to spend more time with his family.
Anita Foster will be the Rams new volleyball coach. Foster served as the Rams JV coach last year under Kylie Reitz, who resigned in the offseason to pursue other opportunities after leading the Rams to two State A championships and two runner-up finishes in six seasons.
Foster played volleyball for Montana State and is in the Hardin High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.