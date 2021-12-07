BILLINGS — Billings Senior sprinter Malikye Simpson announced his intention Monday to run track at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota.
Simpson made his commitment via Twitter, writing thanks to friends, family, coaches, teammates and trainers and the other programs that recruited him.
“Above all else, I would like to thank God for all he has given me, especially the opportunity to run at the next level and for blessing me with the abilities and the people in my life,” he continued. “With that being said, I’d like to announce my commitment to North Dakota State University! Go Bison!”
Next chapter . . . #GoBison🦬 pic.twitter.com/bTHLz5xClT— Malikye Simpson (@simpson_malikye) December 7, 2021
As a junior, Simpson set a Senior record on April 22 by running a 10.68-second time in the 100-meter dash, which also stood as the state’s top time. A week later he set a PR in the 200 with a 22.07 time, but soon after broke an ankle playing 7-on-7 football and missed the remainder of the track season. His 200 time remained the second-best in the state.
He recovered from surgery to play for the Broncs this fall, and was named first-team All-Eastern AA as a cornerback. Simpson, who is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, also caught 22 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Simpson said he previously had received offers to play football at Montana and Montana State, and that Penn State offered him a walk-on spot to run the 100.
At NDSU, Simpson will run the 100 and 200 and possibly have a chance to earn a spot on 400-meter relay team, he said.
