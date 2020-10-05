BILLINGS — Billings Skyview has hired Lewis Polkow to be its head track and field coach, Billings Public Schools activities director Mark Wahl announced Monday.
Polkow teaches social studies at Skyview and is an assistant coach for the Falcons girls soccer team. He is replacing Jenny Trollope, who resigned last month after four years as Skyview's track coach.
Polkow gradated from Skyview in 2010 and an earned all-state track honor in the 300-meter hurdles. He also helped the Falcons win 2010 Class AA state championships in the 4x100 and 4x400 boys relays. Polkow also ran track at Montana State Billings and set a 400 hurdles school record, which was later broken by his brother, Landon.
After graduating from MSUB in 2014, Polkow spent one year as an assistant track coach at Skyview, and he was the head track and cross country coach at Miles City last year. Miles City hired John Edwards to be its track coach in June.
