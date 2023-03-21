BILLINGS — Alexis Brauer never really thought of herself as an 800 runner. The 400-meter run was always more her thing.
But as things so often happen in track and field, it took a bit of serendipity for Brauer to find a better fit.
She was “kind of pushed into,” running the 800, Brauer said. And wouldn’t you know it, that’s turned out to be her best event. She’s got the physical tools for it, and, just as importantly, the aptitude and attitude.
“You hit that second lap and it’s like, holy cow, my legs are burning,” Brauer said, explaining what she likes about the 800. “That last 200 (meters), you really have to kick in the mental state and just keep going because everything hurts. But when you come to the finish line, it like a big old relief … it’s like, ‘I put everything I have out there.’”
Brauer’s willingness to do just that — put everything she has out there — is one of the reasons Skyview track coach Lewis Polkow relishes having Brauer on his squad. Practice for the spring sports began last week, with competitions scheduled to start by the end of this week.
Polkow calls Brauer a “steady Eddie,” — he always knows he's going to get her maximum effort — and said her junior season last year was a breakthrough one for her.
Brauer finished eighth in the 400 at least year’s Class AA state meet, and she ran the first leg of the Falcons’ 1,600-meter relay team that set a school record and finished second at state.
Meanwhile, she knocked nearly five seconds off her personal record in the 800 during the state meet to finish fifth in that event.
And she did all that while battling strep throat that weekend.
“She just worked through it,” Polkow said. “I don’t know how, but she did. She’s just tough as nails. She’s the type of kid that when we’re at practice, she’ll be like, ‘Can we get a couple more 400 starts in before we wrap it up?’ She’s just that type of kid.”
Though Brauer might not have the state-championship-level credentials (yet) to bolster her resume, it’s some of those intangibles that likely lured programs like Black Hills State, Montana State and Idaho State to give her a look.
Brauer eventually settled on Idaho State, and she signed with the Bengals two weeks ago before helping the Falcons girls basketball team take third place at their state tournament.
“The Idaho State visit was just really awesome,” Brauer said. “I loved getting to meet the coaches and spending time with the team.”
If last season was a breakthrough for Brauer, this could be her follow through campaign.
Along with Brauer, the remainder of the Falcons’ 1,600 relay team returns (Sydney Morris, Brynn Brower and Ave Roberts). Brauer also enters this season with the top returning Class AA time in the 800; three runners who finished ahead of her have graduated, while former Billings West athlete Taylee Chirrick, who placed second, will compete for Roberts High School at the Class C level after transferring there this winter. The 400 field remains very competitive, with nearly all the top runners in that event returning.
During her time at Skyview, Brauer has earned four letters in cross country and three each in basketball (she was recently named second-team all-Eastern AA) and track and field, so she’s already proven she’s multi-faceted.
Though Brauer's events might change or increase once she gets to college, Polkow said at this stage of her final season athlete and coach will stick to what she knows best. Besides, running the 400 twice (counting her relay responsibilities) and the 800 at each event is already a fairly heavy workload.
Then again, you never know what Brauer might get pushed into.
“She’s got big goals,” Polkow said. “She wants to chase down some more records at the school and do some different things. That’s what I love about her, is she really doesn’t set limits for herself. I think that’s the part that gives her a lot of opportunities to grow.”
