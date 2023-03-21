032123-spt-AlexisBrauer01msc.JPG

Billings Skyview's Alexis Brauer improved her top 800-meter time by five seconds to finish fifth at last year's Class AA state track and field meet, and also ran the opening leg on the Falcons' 1,600-meter relay team that set a school record.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Alexis Brauer never really thought of herself as an 800 runner. The 400-meter run was always more her thing.

But as things so often happen in track and field, it took a bit of serendipity for Brauer to find a better fit.

Alexis Brauer signing

Alexis Brauer signed to compete in track and field for Idaho State University earlier this month.
Billings Senior vs. Billings Skyview

Billings Skyview's Alexis Brauer earned three letters for basketball.
Billings City Meet

Billings Skyview’s Alexis Brauer, left, and Toree Manning hug after finishing the Billings City Meet at Castle Rock Park in October of 2021. Brauer earned four letters for cross country at Skyview.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

Tags

Load comments