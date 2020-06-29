CHICAGO — The awards keep coming for Julius Mims.
On Monday, The Gatorade Company announced in a press release that Mims — who had a standout career before graduating Billings Skyview this spring — was the Gatorade Montana Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
According to the press release, Mims is the first Gatorade Montana Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year to be chosen from Skyview. Mims was also recognized in May as the Midland Roundtable's male Athlete of the Year.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement, and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Mims is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year award to be announced in July.
This past year, the Montana High School Association spring sports season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among Mims' achievements noted by The Gatorade Company in its press release was that the 6-foot-8, 175-pounder twice cleared 6 feet, 10 inches in the high jump during the 2019 season, which ranked as the nation’s No. 21 mark among prep competitors last spring.
Mims won the high jump at the 2019 State AA meet with a leap of 6-9. He was also a 2020 Class AA first team all-state selection in basketball and was named to the Montana roster for the annual Midland Roundtable all-star basketball series against Wyoming.
Mims has volunteered locally as a youth basketball coach.
“Julius is a very talented young man that put in a lot of work crafting his skill to be as great a jumper as he is,” said Billings Senior boys track coach Brandon Quesenberry in the press release.
Mims has maintained a weighted 3.39 GPA in the classroom.
Mims has signed to play college basketball at North Idaho College. He will also compete in track and field meets at NIC as an unattached athlete.
