BILLINGS — Billings West grad Alysa Keller, who turned a late introduction to the javelin throw into a record-setting track career for the Golden Bears, has signed to throw collegiately at BYU, per a social media post from the school .

Keller won two Class AA state championships in the event back-to-back for West in 2022 and 2023, including an AA state meet record throw of 156-3 this past weekend in Butte. The furthest attempt in her high school career, a 157-1, came at the Eastern AA divisional meet May 20 and ranks as one of the top 10 throws nationally.