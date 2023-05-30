BILLINGS — Billings West grad Alysa Keller, who turned a late introduction to the javelin throw into a record-setting track career for the Golden Bears, has signed to throw collegiately at BYU, per a social media post from the school.
Congrats Alysa Keller! pic.twitter.com/lEkvaRJRgH— bwhnation (@bwhnation) May 30, 2023
Keller won two Class AA state championships in the event back-to-back for West in 2022 and 2023, including an AA state meet record throw of 156-3 this past weekend in Butte. The furthest attempt in her high school career, a 157-1, came at the Eastern AA divisional meet May 20 and ranks as one of the top 10 throws nationally.
Keller will join two Montanans, Missoula Hellgate alum Ember Stratton and Plains grad Jessica Thompson, on the Cougars' women's roster next year.