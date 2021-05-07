BILLINGS — Billings West pole vaulter Emma Zimmerman signed a letter of intent to participate in track and field for the Montana Grizzlies next season.
She tweeted a photo of herself signing her letter of intent on Friday.
It’s official! Super thankful for the opportunity to continue my pole vault career at the University of Montana! Huge thanks to my family and coaches for helping me get here! #GoGriz pic.twitter.com/WyR6WIWa20— Emma Zimmerman (@emma_zimmerman5) May 7, 2021
Zimmerman entered the week with the state’s best vault at 12 feet, 2 inches. It’s also a personal record for the Golden Bears’ senior. Her state-high mark was eight inches better than Libby Hansen of Helena Capital, who checked in at 11-6, as the week began.
As a sophomore, Zimmerman finished fifth at state after her vaulting pole snapped in half on her first attempt at 10 feet. She grabbed another pole and cleared the height on her very next attempt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.