Billings West’s Emma Zimmerman heads up and over the bar in the pole vault during a dual meet with Great Falls Saturday at Billings West High. Zimmerman cleared 12 feet, 2 inches at the meet to set a personal record.

BILLINGS — Billings West pole vaulter Emma Zimmerman signed a letter of intent to participate in track and field for the Montana Grizzlies next season.

She tweeted a photo of herself signing her letter of intent on Friday.

Zimmerman entered the week with the state’s best vault at 12 feet, 2 inches. It’s also a personal record for the Golden Bears’ senior. Her state-high mark was eight inches better than Libby Hansen of Helena Capital, who checked in at 11-6, as the week began.

As a sophomore, Zimmerman finished fifth at state after her vaulting pole snapped in half on her first attempt at 10 feet. She grabbed another pole and cleared the height on her very next attempt.

