BILLINGS — The inaugural season of high school boys powerlifting will be pushed back at least one year, the Montana High School Association announced Monday.
Not enough schools have expressed interest in fielding powerlifting teams during the 2020-21 school year, the MHSA Executive Board determined after receiving reports from each classification’s summer meetings. The sport will continue to be offered in future years, the MHSA announced in its summary of Thursday's Executive Board meeting.
The MHSA approved boys powerlifting as a sanctioned sport at the organization's annual meeting in January. The proposal to sanction powerlifting was based largely on a desire to add girls wrestling, which was also approved at January's meeting. Girls wrestling will be a winter sport, and boys powerlifting will take place in the spring.
Also on Thursday, the MHSA approved a third rotation for state track and field meets. Class AA-A/Class B-C will join the current meet rotation of AA-B/A-C and AA-C/A-B (AA-C/A-B was the scheduled combination this past spring before spring sports were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic). The new rotation will be three years — one of the three classification combinations each season.
Other updates from Thursday's MHSA Executive Board meeting, including several state bracket adjustments, can be found here.
