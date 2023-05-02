LAUREL — Nash Coley originally planned on taking his growth in his track and field events at a slow and steady pace.

But the Bozeman Gallatin junior's development in the sport is rapidly accelerating, and he knows it. Therefore, his priorities and goals have changed dramatically with it — up to and including helping the Raptors contend for a first-ever Class AA track title later on this month.

If the Gallatin boys team's performance at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet Tuesday at Laurel High School was any indication, it's that Coley and Co. have a right to believe that they're among the best of the best in Montana.

The Raptors won a meet-high seven events in all — of which Coley was involved in four as the Boys Track Athlete of the Meet — in the 34th edition of the annual meet bringing together the top 10-ranked athletes located within a 150-mile radius of Billings (regardless of class) in each track and field event.

The Gallatin boys' all-around strength, plus an outstanding individual performance from Manhattan Christian's Jadyn VanDyken on the girls side, were the main hot topics on a balmy, blustery day on the track that made for a bit of a mini-preview of the two fast-approaching state meets May 26 and 27 in Butte (Class AA-B) and Laurel (A-C).

And though the Raptors only saw a sliver of the state's track scene Tuesday, it's hard to blame right now how good they feel about themselves.

"I feel like there is room to improve in just a couple of my events, but other than that, overall, I'm where I want to be," Coley said. "I wanted to be at this point as a senior, and being here as a junior just has made me have to reevaluate my goals for next year.

"This was a huge meet for all of us. ... If we keep improving like we are, I definitely think we could definitely win (state this year)."

Coley was directly involved in two separate sweeps for Gallatin's boys. Individually, he took home both hurdles titles in dominant fashion, beating teammate Aidan Martin by nearly seven-tenths of a second in the 110-meter hurdles (with a season-best 14.8) followed by a near two-second victory in the 300 hurdles a 39.05, well ahead of runner-up Mitchell Fogelsong of Billings West (40.91).

The two relays were the Raptors', too. Coley was the anchor leg on Gallatin's 4x100 relay team as it beat Billings Senior to the line in 43.35, then ran second in the 4x400 relay to help the Raptors cruise with the top time recorded in the state this year at 3:24.56, per 406 Sports' best times list updated to Tuesday.

Senior Carson Steckelberg ran a winning 4:23.64 in the 1,600 to close out the Raptors' on-track wins, then sophomore Jack Murray and junior Ryan Nansel rounded out Gallatin's first-place haul in the shot put (52 feet, 6¾ inches) and long jump (21-2¾), respectively.

"I feel like our strength mainly comes from just hanging out all the time," Coley said of his team. "Not only at practice, but just during the school day, also. ... All of our coaches are very supporting of just all of our athletes who either just want to have fun or actually want to be competitive."

No single competitor had a better time in Laurel than VanDyken, though, who was named the Girls Track Athlete of the Meet after a grand total of four event wins. Her day could've ended far earlier than when she was the anchor of Manhattan Christian's 4x400 relay team to close out the girls portion of the meet, however.

VanDyken, though healthy beyond normal soreness and tightness, didn't want to risk injury with state in just a few weeks. She said that her coaches left it up to her and how she felt in terms of whether or not she would scratch herself out of her remaining events following her first race, the 100.

After winning the sprint with a 12.13, VanDyken kept it rolling the rest of the way and went on to take first in the 200 (25.44), 400 (57.19) and triple jump (36-9½), too.

All four of her winning times and distances were season bests, and VanDyken — who won three individual Class C state championships last season — could be in the hunt for as many as five this time around as she holds the class' current top marks in all four of her solo events in Laurel plus the long jump, which she didn't compete in Tuesday as her relay appearance put her at the five-event limit.

"This year has gone so well for me," VanDyken said. "Every single meet, I've honestly been so happy with my times. There's not a race that I have been like, 'Oh, shoot, I wish I would've run faster.' I've been happy with all my times and everything every single meet. So it's been a good year."

The Boys Field Athlete of the Meet was won outright on the boys side by West's Jacob Anderson, who placed second in the shot (52-6) and third in the discus (138-6), while the girls' version of the honor was shared. Gallatin's Tesse Kamps won the shot (41-6) and placed third in the discus (112-3), swapping places in respective events with Senior's Torie Jamieson as the Bronc got third in the shot (40-2½) but won the discus (129-2), with their separate performances earning both the Girls Field Athlete of the Meet.

Two meet records additionally fell Tuesday, with the spans from which they had been previously set varying wildly.

West's Alysa Keller set a new best distance in the girls javelin with a 148-4 after Laurel's Daeja Fike (who finished fifth Tuesday) held the previous top mark, a 143-11 record at last year's meet. Meanwhile, the boys 3,200 record entering Tuesday hadn't been touched for nearly three decades since Billings Skyview's Kevin Jacobsen finished in 9:33.00 in 1994, then Bozeman's Weston Brown obliterated that mark by finishing in a rapid 9:17.16 on Tuesday.

Other notables from the Top 10 meet included a boys 100-200 sweep from Laurel's Cameron McAllister — including a 10.77 100 that was two-tenths off of the meet record — and a girls 300 hurdles-long jump double from Roberts' Taylee Chirrick. Hardin eighth-grader Karis Brightwings-Pease won the girls 1,600 in 5:07.96, though was denied a 3,200 victory by finishing second as Bozeman's Lucia McCormick won in 11:28.03.

