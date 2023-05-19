BILLINGS — Pulled aside post-race to chat about winning the girls 300-meter hurdle event at the Eastern AA divisional track and field meet Friday at Billings West, Bozeman Gallatin's Olivia Collins had some visitors pop in.

They were a couple of eager and excited fellow Raptors, having seen the senior's winning time on the West scoreboard and come over to congratulate her. Somewhat notoriously, Collins said she's known among her teammates for "choking at state," being a several-time qualifier but never being able to place previously as an individual on the grandest stage in Montana high school track.

Perhaps some of the Raptors' excitement, then, lies in the fact Collins is having a fantastic Class AA-leading stretch in the 300 hurdles this year. But it took until the last few meets of her career to find out how good she was at it.

Collins won the event at West by a sizable margin, crossing over the start-finish line in 45.5 seconds to improve upon both her personal record and the previous top AA time of the season of 46.18, set in a triangular meet with Bozeman and Butte on May 11.

The mark additionally made her the first (and so far only, as of Friday evening) AA girl to break the 45-second barrier in the event, setting her up well to potentially break her state jinx with emphasis in the AA meet next Friday and Saturday in Butte.

The times are also made all the more impressive by the fact Collins' win at West was in just her third time ever running the 300 hurdles in her high school career.

"These early stages, it's like you PR quicker each time because you get the technique down and stuff like that," Collins said. "But yeah, I've just been working a lot on stepping into the hurdles. My coach has been really good with coaching me ... I'm fine with the running part, obviously, but just nailing (the hurdles) down helps the time a lot."

A strong all-around athlete who has bounced around sprints, relay teams and the long and high jump throughout her track career, Collins at first wanted to try her hand at hurdles last year, but was juggling too many events at the time and couldn't find the bandwidth to fit it into her routine.

But amid the current season, Collins, in her final appearances wearing the Raptors' uniform, figured she'd give it a go. After all, the distance and pacing is similar to the 400, she said, and Collins is terrific in that distance with a season-best time (as of Friday) of 58.76, which tops the AA rankings.

Collins ran the hurdles for the first time in a dual against Billings Senior on May 6, clocking in at an impressive 46.48. Five days later came the aforementioned 46.18. Eight days after that came Friday's new PR time.

It was better late than never for Collins to find the event, alright. But it may also lead her to brand-new heights after years of frustration at the state meet.

"Obviously, I haven't competed in this race much, so it's really just a fun change, I guess," Collins said. "I'm definitely excited to keep running it. I think state will be stressful ... (but) this year is kind of my redemption year. Make it on the podium, that's my goal."

Photos: AA Eastern Divisional Track Meet at West High on Friday Athletes compete in the Class AA Eastern Divisional Track Meet at West High School on Friday.