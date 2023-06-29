CHICAGO — Weston Brown of Bozeman High School earned his second Gatorade honor this year by being named the 2022-23 Gatorade Montana Boys Track and Field Player of the Year Thursday.

Brown is the third Bozeman High athlete to win the award.

The senior won a two-mile title at the Nike Outdoor Nationals this season in 8 minutes, 53.02 seconds. Brown also won two state titles at the AA state meet in Butte a month ago by sweeping both the 1,600 (4:10.68) and 3,200 (9:11.76).

Off the course, Brown has volunteered as part of a service mission in Tanzania as well as locally at Eagle Mount, a community center for the intellectually and physically challenged.

“Ever since turning his focus from soccer to distance running in his junior year, Weston Brown has been among the fastest-rising stars within the sport,” said Rich Gonzalez, editor of PrepCalTrack.com. “His latest conquest in winning the two-mile title at Nike Outdoor Nationals delivered an inspiring message to runners from all pockets of the country that population doesn’t dictate success.”

Brown, who was named the boys cross country winner in January, is the first boys athlete from Montana to accomplish winning both in the same academic year. According to Gatorade records since the cross country award began being awarded in 2007-08, only three athletes total have done so in Montana. Bozeman's Camila Noe swept the girls awards in 2017-18 and Missoula Hellgate's Kensey May did the same in 2021-22.

Brown has maintained a weighted 4.09 grade-point average and has committed to run for Princeton University in the fall.