BUTTE — For 99% of people, hurdles are a metaphor. For Butte's Dylan Snyder, they were painfully real.
At the beginning of this season the senior Bulldog was practicing hurdles, a new event for him, when he tripped over one and suffered a heel contusion.
He hasn't felt 100% since, competing in only one event — the 100-meter dash on April 7 — all season, but on Friday he qualified for state in his first event at the Harry "Swede" Dahlberg Invitational in Butte.
Snyder finished third in the long jump with a state-qualifying distance of 21 feet, 1.75 inches.
"I had a lot of confidence coming into it because I placed at state last year," Snyder said. "I have fun doing long jump, so I'm just always relaxed and never worried."
With just a month before Western AA Divisionals, it was comforting to get his first state qualification under his belt, and he plans to do the same in the high jump next. Snyder said he'll have to take it easy and allow his body to heal, even though he wants to compete as many times as possible.
"I'm super impatient, so I'm always trying to fight through pain," Snyder said. "I'm just hoping it heals up before divisionals and state, because that's when everything really matters, of course."
Butte High head coach Arie Gray wasn't surprised by Snyder's immediate success upon his return.
"We're super excited for Dylan, that's an awesome start to the year," Gray said. "I love that we have a kid like Dylan, and I know that he'll work hard to keep growing."
The Dahlberg Invite is only Butte's third meet of the season, a season that's been adversely affected by a persistent winter.
"The nice thing is, today, we want to compete. That's all we want to do," Gray said. "Get some of those guys an opportunity to compete and then we're just going to keep growing each week and getting better."
Butte seniors Holt Downey and Morgan McClernan finished second and seventh in the 110-meter hurdles, respectively. Downey finished in 15.77 seconds and McClernan in 16.81.
"Those two hurdlers have done a great job all year," Gray said. "Charlie (Merrifield) does a great job with them."
Bulldogs' Jonas Sherman managed a second-place finish in the high jump, during which he hit a state-qualifying mark by clear the 6-foot bar. Big Sky's Porter Gibbs beat him with a jump of 6-02.
Butte Central was the lone Class A team in a field of 16 Class AA programs.
"What a great opportunity for us to see these double A's," Central head coach Dan McGree said. "See what it's like to compete against really good athletes. It makes us better."
Maroons junior Riley Gelling set a personal record with a throw of 131-07 in the discus.
Three Central girls competed Thursday night at the Sapphire Twilight Invitational in Corvallis.
Senior Rileigh McGree won both the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump, each with season-best marks. She took first in the hurdles with a time of 16.26 seconds, and the long jump with a jump of 17 feet, 1.5 inches, a Sapphire Twilight meet record.
"I think she is progressing perfectly," Dan McGree said. "She was thrilled with that. And our hurdle every week is getting better, so we're right on track, for sure."
Sophomore Ella Moody won the javelin with a throw of 108-01, and tied for first in her debut as a high jumper.
"It's just amazing," Dan McGree said. "First time and tied for first. That is kind of an Ella thing, she's just an athletic kid."
Moodry also placed fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.33, and sixth in the long jump with a distance of 15-0.5.
Senior Kinley Hamilton took second with a throw of 33 feet in the shot put. She was 11th in discus with a throw of 84-06.
"Being inside our throwers at all," Dan McGree said. "She's consistently 80 (feet, in meets), but a lot of times in practice she's over 100.
"She's just getting better every week, so I expect big things. I think it'll all come together at the end."
Kyle Holter, who had been closing in on qualifying marks in both the high jump and long jump, rested Friday due to an ankle injury sustained earlier in the week.
"I feel terrible for Kyle, because he has had two great weeks of practice. His high jump and long jump are leaps and bounds (ahead) of where they were weeks ago," McGree said.
"He's a tough kid, he's more than willing (to compete,)" McGree said. "It's just for the best."
Holter is 2 inches shy of qualifying for the State A mark of 6 feet in the high jump, and needs to add 8.25 inches to qualify in the long jump.
McGree thinks Holter, who's made some adjustments to his drive and landing in the long jump, will be able to
"That's why we were kind of disappointed for him, he really had a chance to do something today," McGree said. "That's alright, there's always next week."
Both the Maroons and Bulldogs will compete at home again during the John Tomich Invitational, which starts at 10 a.m. on April 30.
