BUTTE — After having the meet pushed back two days, the Bulldogs and Spartans split team wins Saturday in Butte.
"Overall, I thought we did a really nice job," said Butte coach Arie Grey. "I was really proud of the kids. If you think about it, you throw a curve ball at them, they we're supposed to go on Thursday. And then all of a sudden, nope, we're going to go Saturday. And the attitude was great. So if there's anything I can say about today, so proud of the kids and what they did and how all of the kids came out and competed, and had a lot of fun. And it was a beautiful day. It was probably one of the best days of a track meet that I can remember in a long time. So that was really good."
Missoula Sentinel's girls racked up 82 points compared to Butte's 67. Butte Central managed 16.
The Bulldogs' boys tallied 102 points to the Spartans' 69, and nine for the Maroons.
"It was a great opportunity for the younger kids to get a chance to compete against some older kids who are great athletes," said Sentinel coach Craig Mettler, whose squad was missing 55 athletes Saturday.
Distance runners and hurdlers helped the Sentinel girls separate from the competition. Ruby Lorenz, Mykayla Miller and Kaleigh Tedder finished 1-2-3 the 800 meters, respectively, for the Spartans. Butte's Hailey Nielson won the 1,600, but Sentinel runners filled the next seven slots. Spartans Rosalie Mortenson and Malia Bradford rounded out the top-3 in that event.
Grace Karlovich and Lehava Still Smokir finished 1-2 for Sentinel in the 3,200.
Brooke Stayner took home victories in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump for the Spartans.
Bulldogs' sprinter Mollee Conlan won the 100 and Rileigh McGree took first in the 200 for the Maroons.
Butte throwers also had a strong showing as Beth Sampson won the shot put and freshman Harlee Muffich bested the field in the discus.
Tanner Huff, Zach Merrifield, Dylan Snyder and Rylan Richards finished 1-2-3-4 in the boys 100 for Butte. Huff also won the 200 while Merrifield finished third. Sentinel's Joseph Ceccacci was second.
The Spartans held their own in the longer distances. Ceccacci also won the 400. Sentinel's Colin Shaules took first in the 800 and William Mortenson won the 1,600.
Corbin Johnson and Jacob Sriraman finished 1-2 in the 3,200 for the Spartans.
Drew Klumph swept the hurdles for the Spartans, and Butte and Sentinel split the relays.
The Bulldogs held their own for the most part in the field events. Cameron Gurnsey, Snyder, Jonas Sherman and Cameron Tobiness finished 1-2-3-4 in the boys high jump.
Keagan Gransbery, Brennen Blume and Jaric Sparks filled out the top-3 in boys pole vault for Butte.
In the boys long jump, Ryan Neil and Christian Hansen gave Butte another 1-2 finish. Butte Central's Zane Moodry took third.
Riley Gelling was first in the discus for Butte Central.
"We're in meet three, week two, and the progression that we're having is what we want at this stage of the game," Grey said. "Really happy with what the boys and the girls are doing. I mean, each week is going to be fun, because remember, we got a year off. And so you're going to see improvements week in and week out, and you're going to see kids that personal best and season's best. And so for me, that's what we want to see. The fun part for me is when Monday I sit down, I look and see how many season's bests we had. And I really feel like this week, when we go look at it, there's going to be quite a few. And that's what you want."
