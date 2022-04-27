BUTTE — With just three weeks until the Western A and AA divisional meets, local track and field athletes are beginning to round into peak form.
That was evident on Tuesday at the Russ Plicher Top 10 meet in Missoula.
Season, personal and even meet records were set as the west's top 10 athletes in each event, regardless of class, were invited to compete at MCPS Stadium.
“It’s the top 10 in the west, it’s the best of the best and you know the old adage, ‘steel sharpens steel,’” Dillon head coach Jeremy Anderson said.
Dillon’s Treyton Anderson was sharp despite battling illness and getting little recovery time between events.
The senior set a meet record in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal-best mark of 14.36 seconds, 0.34 seconds faster than his previous PR set at Western A last year.
Right after his early-afternoon victory, Treyton Anderson turned around and walked back to the starting line where, five minutes later, he would begin his fourth-place effort in the 100-meter dash (11.45). To close his day, the BYU commit won the 200-meter dash in 22.31 just three days after setting his PR of 22.09 on the same track at the Seeley-Swan Invite.
Anderson is ahead of where he was at the same point last year in terms of his times and, according to his coach and father, his physical condition.
“The trajectory going forward is still upward,” Jeremy Anderson said. “I still think he hasn’t reached his potential. I know he’s not satisfied with where he’s at and he’s going to continue to put the work in.”
Beavers senior Ainsley Shipman won the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet, 4.25 inches. Her personal record (37-8) was set at MCPS on April 16. Shipman narrowly missed a PR in the 100, in which she took second, but her coach said “her best marks are still to come.”
“She is, in my 24 years of coaching, probably one of the fiercest competitors that I know,” Jeremy Anderson said. “The bigger the stage the better she’ll be.”
Lauryn Petersen PR'd in the 300 hurdles on Tuesday, senior Callahan Hoffman was the runner-up in the discus, senior Holter Santos took third in the triple jump, freshman Kylie Konen took third in the 200 and sophomore Kee Christiansen placed 8th in the javelin. Their coach said all have the potential to score for the Beavers in the postseason meets.
The boys 4x400-meter relay team won in 3:26.64, 1.78 seconds faster than second place Helena Capital.
“The mile relay has always been a signature event for us. It’s one that our kids fight to get on," Jeremy Anderson said. "There’s a lot of pride on the line every time we step to the line and run our relays.”
Butte High School set five PRs, a season record and notched another qualification for the state tournament.
“We went two weeks without a meet,” Bulldogs head coach Arie Gray said. “I think you’re going to see some huge strides in the next couple weeks when we can get some consistent meets.
“And sometimes, the reps with the uniform on are the best.”
Senior pole vaulters Gavin Vetter (13-06) and Jaric Sparks (13-00) each PR’d on Tuesday. Vetter hit 13-00 at State AA last year, and Sparks scored 12-6 at MCPS on April 1.
Jonas Sherman PR'd in the high jump with a PR mark of 6-01. Mollee Conlan was sixth in the 100 and Hailey Pack finished seventh in the shot.
In his third meet of the season, Butte senior Dylan Snyder competed in the long jump, in which he qualified at the Harry “Swede” Dahlberg just three days earlier. Snyder finished second on Tuesday, and is focused on recovering from his heel contusion and qualifying in the high jump, possibly this Saturday at the John Tomich Invitiational in Butte.
“I think he’s progressing really well,” Gray said. “This weekend will be an opportunity, he’ll get a chance to high jump.”
Senior Morgan McClernan qualified for the 110-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 15.67.
Holt Downey bested his season-opening mark of 15.30 by one one-hundredth of a second to set a new PR and take fourth in the 110 hurdles. The senior also set a season record in the 300m hurdles (41.73).
Downey ran a 41.85 on April 27, 2021, and then PR’d at State AA in 41.50. Gray said he can see Downey and many Bulldogs making similar strides over the final weeks of season.
“This stage of the game you’ll see kids improve quite a bit from now to the end of the year,” the coach said.
Butte Central sophomore Ella Moodry took third with her best throw of the year (119-11) in the javelin.
"Season best, qualified for state, third place at Top-10 as a sophomore," McGree said. "It's just a huge day for her."
As a freshman on her way to a 2021 state title, three of Moodry's four best throws came in her final three meets.
Butte Central senior Rileigh McGree, a three-time State A champion in 2021, fell during the 100 hurdles but avoided serious injury.
"We're not really sure what happened," Dan McGree said. "She just had a really bad fall and we thought that maybe she'd have an ankle problem or wrist problem, with how she fell.
"But she bounced right up."
She went on to participate in her remaining two events, the long jump and 200, the latter in which she false started.
“She was just so amped up and trying to make a good day out of a hard day that she jumped," Dan McGree said. "I couldn't have been prouder. She just kept fighting."
Athletes who have been able to practice and compete all season are seeing their conditioning levels peak, but are also starting to face some fatigue. Especially for a team like Dillon, which traveled to meets in Corvallis and Missoula on April 21, 23 and 26.
“This part of the season, the middle part of the season you have to train through the meets. You don’t taper down because you gotta get in shape,” Jeremy Anderson said.
As desired fitness levels are reached and state qualifications are secured, some athletes’ workloads will start to strategically diminish, allowing them to be both physically prepared and healthy when the stakes are highest.
