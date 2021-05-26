BUTTE — Despite fielding one of the smallest teams in the area, the Butte Central track team will send four athletes and their boys' relay team to Laurel this weekend for the state tournament.
The Maroons practiced on Wednesday and will continue to prepare for the state tournament, but the effort toward learning and improvement has been consistent all season, according to coach Dan McGree. The tournament begins on Friday.
"They're having a great week, they've done good all year," Dan McGree said. "They're excited to have made it this far and we're thrilled for them."
Butte Central senior Amira Bolton qualified for the high jump event at the state tournament this year. While she has competed in multiple events and has practiced accordingly, high jump preparation has been her sole focus recently.
Bolton's personal best came last weekend at the divisional tournament, where she scored 4'6 in the high jump. While she was determined to improve throughout the year, she said the people in the program have made track special.
"Everyone's done good this year, we've had a lot of fun together," Bolton said. "I love all the coaches, they make it fun and the team makes it fun. They're all just really good people to be around."
Freshman Ella Moodry has qualified for the state tournament in three events including the javelin, 100-meter and the long jump. With a throw of 116'9, Moodry finished third in the javelin at the divisional tournament. She finished the 100-meter in fifth (13.25).
Sophomore Kyle Holter qualified as the only individual representing Butte Central on the boys' side. Holter will participate in the high jump and the long jump. He finished third in the high jump (5'10) at the divisional tournament.
"It's been a blast, they're great kids and they've been everything you could ask for," Dan McGree said. "They work hard, they have great manners and they're coachable. It's been a great spring."
McGree's daughter, Rileigh McGree, may have had the best year of all the Maroons. Rileigh McGree qualified for state in the long jump, the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles.
Her best time in the 100-meter hurdles was 15.70 and her best time in the 300-meter hurdles was 46.30. Her best long-jump was 17'10.5".
"My favorite is probably the long jump, I just feel more relaxed for it," Rileigh McGree said. "It feels more comfortable compared to some of the other races."
McGree also said that her family has influenced her interest in track and has been proud to continue the tradition. McGree will presumably return to the team next year as a senior.
Despite the impressive season and state tournament qualification, McGree said her favorite part of the season was simply having one, after the pandemic cancelled the 2020 season.
"Just being able to have a season is what I'm most thankful for, being able to run has been awesome," Rileigh McGree said. "Track is huge in my family, if you hear McGree you think of track. It's been a part of my life since I was little, I've watched my dad coach my whole life."
"Being on my dad's team and getting to run with my sister in my freshman year, it's the people and the family that has made this so fun," McGree continued.
