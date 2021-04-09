BUTTE — The Butte Central Maroons joined Butte and Kalispell Glacier on the track Friday afternoon.
All three schools shared first-place honors in certain events, but the ability to compete on a clear day at Bulldog Memorial Stadium was a victory across the board, according to Butte head coach Arie Grey.
"We're at a track meet in Butte, America and the weather's nice," Grey said. "It's a dang good day to be at a track meet."
The Butte boys took advantage and earned the top spot with 97 points. They were followed by the Wolfpack (68) and the Maroons (8). The Glacier girls were victorious with 98 points. Butte was second (62) and Butte Central third (18).
Butte's Christian Vetter won one of the first events of the day, finishing the 100-meter event in 11.34 seconds. Vetter's fellow Bulldogs Tanner Huff and Zach Merrifield placed second and third in the event.
The Bulldog boys got victories from Vetter, John Connole (110 hurdles, 18.08), Zach Merrifield (200, 23.49), Holt Downey (300 hurdles, 44.74), Dylan Snyder (high jump, 6 feet, 2 inches), Tanner Huff (javelin, 154-07), Ryan Neil (long jump, 20-11.5), Keagan Gransbery (pole vault, 13-0) and Christian Hansen (triple jump, 40-10.75)
Glacier showed an impressive bit of endurance in the distance events. Xavier Stout won the boys' 400-meter event (53.13), backed up by teammates Jeff Lillard and Tyler Avery. The Wolfpack also got strong performances from Sam Ells in the boys 800 (2:04.28), Ethan Strand (1600, 5:05.16) and Eli Mildren (3200, 11:59.62). In the field events, Glacier's Aiden Krause also earned victory in the discus with his throw of 108-07.
Riley Gelling was Butte Central's lone event champion in the boys shot put with his throw of 39-4.
The Glacier girls were led by two dual-event winners in Noah Fincher and Isabella Lane. Fincher earned victories in the girls 200 (28.39) and 400 (1:04.76). Isabella Lane led a sweep of the top four places in the 1600 in 6:23.48 and won the 3200 in 14:25.89.
The Wolfpack's Sidney Gulick won the 300 hurdles in 48.64, Kenzie Williams won javelin (120-08), Cameron Gilman won the shot put (33-5) and Taylor Brisendine won the triple jump at 35-4.
The Butte girls continued strength in the sprints with Mollee Conlan's victory in the 100-meter girls' event in 13.25 with a narrow victory over Butte Central's Ella Moodry (13.32). Butte's Hailey Nielson won the girls 800 in 2:28.71. Harlee Muffich was first in discus with a 97-02 throw. Anna Trudnowski won the high jump at 5-5. Kandel Kovnesky won the pole vault with a 7-foot clearance.
"We're still in the second meet of the year, so we're easing into things early on," said Grey. "We're letting the kids pick a couple events right now, and we'll dig deeper into things as the year goes on."
Butte's clearest victories came in the 4x100 relay events. The top three teams came from Butte in the boys division. Butte won first place in the girls' division as well, just ahead of Butte Central.
Distance made a difference in the 4x400 relays as well as Glacier's strength led to wins in both the girls' and boys' events.
Rileigh McGree was a standout performer for Butte Central. She won the 100 hurdles (15.72) and also finished first in the long jump with 17-1.
With one of the shortest rosters in the area, Butte Central will continue to compete in Butte home duals, an opportunity the team is grateful for according to Butte Central head coach Dan McGree.
COVID-19 cancelled the season last year, so each school has a record or near-record low or returning athletes. With the unique build of rosters this year, there is an larger opportunity for younger athletes to gain experience in the sport this year.
"There are going to be quick meets and everyone will participate, unlike the big track meets where kids can get lost a little bit because there's so many of them," Grey said. "It's exciting for track and field, dual format is a great way to do it."
Butte's next meet will be at home against Sentinel next Thursday. The Bulldogs will travel to Helena to face Capital on April 23.
