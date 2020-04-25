BUTTE — Arie Grey can’t think of a time he told Tommy Mellott to pick up the pace.
“He’s kind of always had it,” Butte High's football and track and field coach said. “It never felt like, ‘I’m on the scene, I’m good.’ He is always trying to prove to himself and others that he deserves to be there. Classroom, athletic field, life, he’s always had that drive. I can never remember a day where I said, ‘OK, Tommy, we’ve got to get going.’”
Like countless athletes and coaches around the country, Mellott and 17 other seniors won’t get the opportunity to work with Grey and each other for their final athletic season as Bulldogs.
But while the MHSA’s final decision to cancel the spring sports season stings, Mellott is focused on what he can control and being thankful for the good things that have happened to this point.
“Having the opportunity to compete one more time in the Butte High uniform would’ve been great,” he said. “But I’m not too heartbroken about it because I know the situation other people in. I’m committed to training even though there is no season, because it’s a journey.
“My perspective is that it’s a very serious time and we have to make sure we take care of people first. With all that going on, I still wanted track and wanted to become a better all-around athlete.”
The three-sport standout athlete didn’t always see track on the same level as football and basketball.
Attending Montana State next fall to begin his collegiate football career after winning Gatorade’s Montana Player of the Year and leading the Bulldogs to a state championship appearance, he had priorities.
But as Mellott grew into his role as a starter in football and basketball, so did he in his relationship with running.
“I can go back to middle school,” he said. “I didn’t like track at all, I just wanted to be faster for football. As I grew into my sophomore and junior year though, I loved it. I spent time with Grey, my friends and made memories that maybe weren’t as stressful as football and basketball.
"Grey’s philosophy for track was that your work was going to be put in as a sprinter thanks to football and basketball.”
A sport that was once viewed as supplementary to basketball and football quickly became another area to grow, and another arena in which to compete.
In Mellott’s freshman season, the Bulldogs totaled six points at the 2017 Class AA state meet, leaving the Bulldogs in 12th. The next year, Butte bettered itself with 11 but still remained in 12th.
But two quiet results betrayed the work put in, and the effort culminated in a final score of 30 in 2019: seeing Butte make a considerable jump to a seventh-place finish and Mellot finish third in the 400.
While Grey completely understands the decision to not have the track season, he adds that it will always hurt to never see what this year could’ve wrought.
“That decision from the MHSA is so difficult,” Grey said. “And I feel for them. They made the right decision for the safety of students and parents. All those kids who worked hard and were excited for a spring season aren’t getting that opportunity, and they’ll always say, ‘What could have been?’”
Grey also brings up Mellott’s physical condition and how excited he was to see his senior at his high school peak.
“You look at Tommy and this is, probably, the best shape he’s ever been in,” Grey said. “I look at some of the workouts and some of the practice times he’s done, and you can tell he was trying to have another breakout season. Last year he broke out in the 400 and elsewhere the years before that, he was just getting to where he wanted.”
Mellott’s senior football and basketball seasons were his best yet, from both an individual and team perspective. His ability to excel and lead in three programs does beg an important question, though.
How?
Sure, there is immense athletic talent, but Mellott also has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average on top of performing and leading in sports.
Grey jokingly wonders if Mellott just has more hours in his day than the rest of us, but Mellott discloses a philosophy that explains why his dedication to the Bulldogs has not faltered in four years.
“I’ve seen quotes where the context is that you’re trapped if you’re committed to any endeavor,” Mellott said. “Sports, academics, relationships. But the truth is that you’re free when you’re able to commit yourself to something.”
Mellott’s view is not his alone, and the future Bobcat notes how athletes at Butte and elsewhere in the Treasure State have not slowed in their passion, despite the lack of a spring sports season or ability to practice and work out together.
“From top to bottom, we’ve had athletes committed, and this senior class has been a culture changer," he said. "We were one of the lowest performing athletic programs in the state, and all the culture we brought back to Butte has been really impressive… There’s so many other people that are doing the same thing as me. It is really amazing to see what kids will do for themselves in this period. No one is being forced to do anything, but kids are working on that journey.”
For Grey, his quarterback and runner is able to succeed because of that philosophy.
“He’s the guy that falls in love with the process,” Grey said. “That’s all he worries about. What do I need to do to make myself a better person, my team better, my school better, my community better. He’s such a hard worker and picks things up really quickly, but it’s because he works at it.”
This latest step in “the process” wasn’t what Mellott or anyone expected, but that doesn’t deter him as he brings his athletic and academic career in Butte to a close.
It’s just another chance to grow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.