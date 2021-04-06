HAVRE — The Cal Wearley Memorial track meet scheduled for Wednesday in Havre, has been postponed.
Host North Star High School was unable to receive approval from the Hill County Health Department, Athletic Director Brian Campbell said in an email Tuesday.
Campbell said the school will continue to work with the Health Department on rescheduling the meet for later this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.