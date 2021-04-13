HAVRE — The Cal Wearley Memorial Meet, which was postponed last week due to COVID-19 issues, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 27, in Havre.

The meet is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and will be hosted by North Star Schools.

Originally scheduled for April 7, the meet was postponed because the Hill County Health Department wouldn't approve it.

Tags

Load comments