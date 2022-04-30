HELENA — Capital senior pole vaulter Alex Brisko has had a sticky note with a straightforward, albeit difficult, goal written on it hanging in his room for the past four years. After Brisko cleared 15 feet in the pole vault during the Skor-DeKam Invitational on Saturday, a sticky note with a new goal will take its place.
From earlier. Here is Capital’s Alex Brisko clearing 15 feet in the pole vault. Both a PR and the current No. 1 high school mark in the state. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/uiTgaxmjTm— Daniel Shepard (@IR_DanielS) April 30, 2022
“It feels really good,” Brisko said. “It’s been really cold and we finally had a nice day. It’s exciting to jump on a nice day…We’ve been doing a lot of work on bigger and stiffer poles. I finally got my take-off good to where the stiffer pole could shoot me up high…
“I just really love pole vaulting. They call it the 15-foot club and it’s been my goal ever since freshman year.”
Brisko, who finished fifth at state in the event last season, is now in possession of the highest vault in the state for the 2022 season. Brisko improved his personal record by nine inches with the vault and went a foot higher than his previous best season-high of 14 feet.
“I’ve coached some really smart kids, but Alex has done a ton of research on his own,” Capital coach Lucas Canney said. “Watching videos, contacting college coaches, contacting collegiate vaulters and really just being a great student of the vault. He’s a very smart kid and he works hard and he loves to compete.”
Brisko, after clearing 14 feet, 6 inches, missed on his first and second attempt at 15 feet. He then switched to a stiffer pole and picked up the impressive mark.
So, about that new goal Brisko will replace that sticky note with.
He wants to take a crack at Capital’s school record and get up to 15 feet, 7 inches.
“It’s the coolest event on the track,” Brisko said of vaulting. “We used to go to track meets when I was in middle school. Every time you just watch the pole vault. There’s nothing cooler than jumping on a huge stick and getting shot 15 feet in the air.”
As Brisko was helping anchor Capital’s meet-winning day at the eight-team Skor-DeKam, an event being held for the first time since 2019, Helena High’s athletes were laying down some good marks.
Bengals senior Sydney Mattfeldt won the girls shot put with an attempt of 40 feet, two inches, becoming the only Class AA female athlete, so far, to go over 40 feet this season. The mark was also a personal record, as was her event-winning throw of 114 feet, two inches in the discus.
For Helena High’s girls 4x100 relay team, it was just another day at the office. Without Kendyll Sommers, who helped the team set a program record with a time of 49.35 less than two weeks ago, the Bengals reestablished Helena High’s top mark.
Plugging in Nevaeh Wetzel, a freshman, the Bengals ran a 49.06, shattering the previous school record by nearly three-tenths of a second. That mark also tied a Skor-DeKam meet record and was good enough to win the event by 1.3 seconds.
“Going into it, it was more about excitement and being with our team,” Logan Todorovich said of the race. “I don’t think we had any big expectations besides to have fun with each other. So when we saw the time, it was super exciting and bigger than what we expected…
“It’s super, super cool [to have the record]. Just being with your teammates, I think, it’s more fun because it’s four of us who got together and did it instead of just one [person].”
Bengals coach Jesse Zentz said the hand-offs, where time is either gained or lost, are on point for his “A” relay team right now. Team chemistry is also where Zentz likes to see it and the girls’ spirits are high, as they should be.
“I think what’s crazy is how early it is still,” Zentz said. “We haven’t even had warm weather. Those are the type of things you see in sprinting events when it’s warm. They’re running so fast so early.”
Helena High’s 4x400 relay team, composed of Logan Todorovich, Kylie Hartnett, Madilyn Todorovich and Odessa Zentz, also improved its state-leading time. The Bengals picked up about three-tenths of a second, posting a 4:02.37 to win the event by more than seven seconds on Saturday.
“They’re ready to go under four [minutes] now,” Zentz said. “They’ve gotta believe that now, especially with the way they ran today and Kylie coming in there and running the fastest split she ever has. That was exciting.”
Helena High’s girls, as a team, racked up 139 points to win the Skor-DeKam on Saturday. Bozeman (115 points), Billings Skyview (97 points) and Bozeman Gallatin (76 points) rounded out the top-four on the girls' side.
Capital’s boys were 32 points better than Gallatin, scoring 110 points. CMR was third with 74 points and Great Falls and Helena tied for fourth with 71 points.
Elsewhere from the Skor-DeKam, Bozeman runners Nathan Neil (1:57.79) and Hayley Burns (2:17.60) PRed and won the 800-meter dashes. Burns, a senior, now owns the top 800 time in the state, surpassing Odessa Zentz’s 2:17.82 that was set last week in Great Falls.
“I thought we started out a little slow, like a little conservative,” Burns said of her race. “I think it ended up working better for us because our second lap was closer than I ever ran my 800. I just kinda focused on the backstretch trying to keep the pace. I figured the deceleration was going down. I was just really scared through the last 200, and I was like, ‘in case someone tries to out-sprint me, I need to go now.’ The last 100, I think the crowd just carried me through.”
Ryan Harrington from Great Falls set a personal record and won the 1600 with a time of 4:26.64 and MacGwyer Palmer did the same in the 3200 with a time of 9:53.68.
Archie LaFurge broke the 15-second barrier in the 110-meter hurdles to PR and Gallatin’s Tyler Gilman won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.31 seconds.
Bozeman’s Jase Applebee (21-07.5) and Great Falls’ Kyesha Farmer (16-05.75) established new personal records and won the long jump, while Farmer also PRed and claimed first in the girls triple jump (34-03).
What started out as a cold and foggy day, quickly turned into a good day for track and field, especially considering the varying degrees of weather teams from around the state have been forced to contend with thus far.
With the weather serving as a non-factor, save for a slight wind, athletes were able to take advantage of the opportunity of having competition to push them toward better results.
“Ultimately for us, it’s just the competition,” Billings Skyview coach Lewis Polkow said. “That’s what is huge. When we get this type of competition – seeing the kids rise to the challenge is huge…We’re getting to that point in the season where we’re starting to think about those postseason meets…Our goal is just to continue to get better as we near divisionals and state. That’s why we love coming out to Helena, because of the competition.”
“I’m just really excited that we were able to have eight teams here,” Helena’s Jesse Zentz said. “That gives the kids the competition they need, and you can see today by the performances out there that they’re getting the right push that they needed.”
