From left, Charlie Merrifield, Mark Huntington and Steve Huntington pose for a photo at the 2011 State AA and B track and field meet at Charlie Merrifield Track in Butte. Mark was a senior hurdler and Steve competed for Butte as a senior in 1974, Merrifield's first year as head coach of the Bulldogs track team. 

Charlie Merrifield, the longest-standing coach in the history of Butte High School, died Sunday. He was 90 years old. 

Merrifield began coaching track and field in 1954. He joined the Butte High coaching staff as an assistant in 1963 under Swede Dahlberg, before taking the reins as head coach from 1974-2013. Merrifield didn't stop coaching after he retired in 2013. He rejoined the Bulldogs as a volunteer assistant and was rehired as a paid assistant coach two years later. He coached through the 2022 season and planned to return for 2023. 

