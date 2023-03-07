From left, Charlie Merrifield, Mark Huntington and Steve Huntington pose for a photo at the 2011 State AA and B track and field meet at Charlie Merrifield Track in Butte. Mark was a senior hurdler and Steve competed for Butte as a senior in 1974, Merrifield's first year as head coach of the Bulldogs track team.
Charlie Merrifield, the longest-standing coach in the history of Butte High School, died Sunday. He was 90 years old.
Merrifield began coaching track and field in 1954. He joined the Butte High coaching staff as an assistant in 1963 under Swede Dahlberg, before taking the reins as head coach from 1974-2013. Merrifield didn't stop coaching after he retired in 2013. He rejoined the Bulldogs as a volunteer assistant and was rehired as a paid assistant coach two years later. He coached through the 2022 season and planned to return for 2023.
The Bulldogs won state track titles in 1974 and 1975, Merrifield's first two season at the helm as head coach. They won again in 1981 and 1982. According to Pat Kearney, a Butte High individual took state on at least 60 occasions under Merrifield.
In 2016, Merrifield was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Butte Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.
Merrifield was a three-sport athlete — football, track and baseball — at Montana Western, where he was inducted into the Bulldog Athletic Hall of Fame in 1984 as both a competitor and coach.
According to Montana Western Sports Information, he was a two-time 440 champ while also anchoring the trophy-winning mile relay team. As a senior he established a conference record in the 220 and both seasons was selected as NAIA district representative to the National Finals.
The story will be updated
Matthew Kiewiet is the managing editor for the Independent Record and The Montana Standard.
