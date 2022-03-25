Sadie Grove

Choteau's Sadie Grove, center, signed with The Citadel to throw the javelin.

 COURTESY KIM LEDERER GROVE

CHOTEAU — State champion javelin thrower Sadie Grove of Choteau will continue her track and field career at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, the school announced Friday.

Grove signed her letter of intent in January.

Grove captured the Class B crown as a junior with a career-best toss of 123 feet, 4 inches. She won every meet last season.

Grove also played four years of volleyball, three years of basketball and wrestled for a season at Choteau. She is a member of the National Honor Society.

The Citadel is an NCAA Division I school in the Southern Conference.

Tags

Load comments