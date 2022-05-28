BUTTE — The final day at the Class AA state track meet didn't go exactly how Odessa Zentz hoped it would. She didn't win the 200-meter dash, despite setting a school record, but in the end, it didn't matter as she and the Helena High Bengals celebrated a team state championship years in the making.
"Honestly, it (individual titles) doesn't even compare to this," Zentz said after the Bengals clinched their first state girls title since 2000. "All the medals, that just lets me know that I did my part to help give these girls a state championship because we all deserve it. It's a different feeling that I have never felt before."
Helena and Billings West ran away from the rest of the teams in the Class AA girls competition and each team had a standout performer to thank.
The Bengals actually had two as Zentz (400, 800) and sophomore Logan Todorovich (long jump, 100 hurdles) took home two state titles each.
On Friday, Todorovich won her first state championship in the long jump and on Saturday, she followed it up with a victory in the 100-meter hurdles to capture her second crown, while setting a school record in the process (14.47).
"I had no idea if I had won," Todorovich said. "I was looking at the board and I was so excited. It's something that I really wanted to achieve."
Another athlete that was super excited with a result on Saturday was Billings West sprinter Jaeden Wolff. Her team fell short of the team title and finished runner-up with 110 points, 34 shy of Helena.
However, Wolff made a statement on Saturday, one day after setting an an All-Class record in the 100-meter dash (12.08). She followed it up with a win in the 200 (24.75) which gave Wolff her third individual state championship in her last race.
"I'm honestly shocked, I did not think that I would run a 24.75," Wolff said. "Last year I ran 25.5 and Odessa (Zentz) beat me, so running (24.75) that's just insane to me."
It was also the perfect ending to a stellar career, one that included a 100-meter title as a junior, as well as being part of two 400-meter relay titles too.
"It definitely was perfect," she said. "The cherry on top of it all."
Zentz didn't sweep the 200, 400, and 800 as she did a season ago, however, she still repeated in the 800, making her a three-time state champion in two separate events (she only got 3 attempts with no state meet in 2020).
"I took a really big deep breath," Odessa said about crossing the finish line. "This was the one I was the most nervous about. I didn't know if someone was going to surge and down the stretch, I was thinking, 'I have to win this. I gotta go."
And go she did, all the way to a third consecutive state title.
"The thing that blows my mind with Odessa is her ability to focus on what she needs to do," Helena girls head coach Jesse Zentz said. "She's always been really good about putting on the blinders and having a plan and she ran it (the 800) to perfection today. I think to do what she's done for three years, to show up with a big target on her back and perform at state, she just has something special in her, a competitive fire in her that is really rare. (Kylie Hartnett) has that too."
Hartnett, a senior, didn't win an individual state title, but she was a key part of the team title and the former cross country state champion ended on a high note placing top three in the 800 and 3200.
"It's so amazing," she said of being a team champion. "We have been working towards it all year. We got better every race and competed. We even had half of our team that didn't make it to state, here to cheer us on."
The other girls that won individual state championships on Saturday were Taylee Chirrick of Billings West (300 hurdles, 43.80), Kensey May of Hellgate (3200, 10:41), Torie Jamieson of Senior in the discus (131-06) and also Hailey Coey of West in the triple jump (37-08.25).
The West girls also won the 1600-meter relay for the second straight year as the team made up of Chirrick, Ela Bloyde, Kaitlin Grossman and Halle Haber ran a time of 3:56.
Hellgate, thanks to May's state titles in the 1600 and 3200 also edged out Sentinel for third place in the Class AA girls team standings with 47 points to 46.
Missoula Sentinel completes "3-Peat"
It might not have been an official 3-peat for Missoula Sentinel, since there wasn't a state track meet held in 2020, but there's no disputing that the Spartans have won the last three after taking the Class AA title Saturday with 89 points.
Yet, the state title wasn't locked up until after the final race. Glacier which finished with 80 points, trailed by just four going into the 1600-meter relay, meaning Sentinel had work to do.
Led by Keagen Crosby, who won the state title in the 800 earlier in the day (1:53) helped the Spartans finish third, which locked up first place once again.
"It's honestly so amazing," Crosby said. "This is such an amazing program. I'm super thankful for all our coaches. They give us time, care, love and so many great things. I also can't thank coach Craig Mettler enough for all he's done. He will not be coaching next year but he's been an amazing coach. We all love him and we wanted him to go out on top."
Mission accomplished, with a big assist from Hudson Lembke in the boys 100-meter dash.
Seeded eighth in the event coming into the final, Lembke wasn't expected to win and needed to do well to place. In the end, he did even better than that and broke the 11-second barrier and won a state championship after running a 10.97.
In the end, those points from the 100-meter dash proved to be the difference.
"To see Hudson come out and win after being seeded eighth, that was incredible," Crosby said. "That boosted everyone's confidence and we were super pumped about that."
Not quite as pumped as Lembke though.
"It feels wonderful," he said. "It took grinding all year to get here at a young age. I wanted to get under 11 (seconds) and I did that today."
Joining Lembke and Crosby at the top of the podium in an individual event was Drew Klumph of Sentinel who ran a 14.84 to win the 300-meter hurdles.
"I really wanted to get this one," Klumph. "It was very important to me. It was unfortunate that teammate (Zac Crews) dropped back but I wouldn't be where I am without him and the person he is."
When it was all said and done, the Spartans celebrated a third state team championship.
"We wanted to have fun and go out with a bang," Crosby said. "And we did that and I feel so happy."
Helena Capital's Tom Carter went out with a bang too. After finishing fourth in the 100-meter dash, an event he hoped to win, he rebounded.
Instead of letting that disappointment bring him down, Carter responded by winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.88 which is believed to be a Capital high school record, but is still awaiting verification.
"It feels great," Carter said. "I put in so much work in this winter and it's paid off obviously now. Next year, I'm going to get the 100 too. Going to go two for two."
As the younger brother of Montana State and former Capital high standout Elena Carter, Tom faced some pressure of his own to live up to that legacy.
"Pressure is a good. Pressure makes diamonds right?" He said. "I'll take it and I'm just happy to win it."
The other individual state champions from the boys Class AA meet were Weston Brown of Bozeman in the 3200 (9:27), Tyler Gilman of Gallatin in the 300 hurdles (39.06), Anthony Okes of CMR in the discus (159-01), Aiden Nichols of Hellgate in the javelin (182-01) and Tate Kauffman of Glacier who won the triple jump (45-06.75).
The Gallatin boys also won the 1600-meter relay as the team of Garret Coley, Tyler Gilman, Nikolas Udstuen and Garrett Dahlke won with a time of 3:21 on their way to a third-place trophy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.