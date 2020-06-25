Angellica Street

Columbia Falls' Angellica Street set the all-class girls' state javelin record with a throw of 156 feet, 11 inches during the 2019 State A Track and Field Meet at the Laurel Sports Complex. 

 Billings Gazette file photo

CHICAGO — Columbia Falls senior Angellica Street repeated as the Gatorade Montana girls track & field Athlete of the Year. The announcement was made Thursday morning in a press release from The Gatorade Company. 

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. 

This year's Montana spring sports season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

A two-time state javelin champion, she set the state meet record regardless of class in 2019 with her winning throw of 156-11. Her throw of 158-8 in a May dual against Kalispell Glacier that spring was the the nation’s No. 4 mark among prep competitors.

Street has volunteered locally as a youth track coach.

“Angellica is an amazing talent,” said Scott Smith, assistant coach of Whitefish High School in a press release from The Gatorade Company. “She has a huge arm and a great work ethic to go with it. She is every coach’s dream. An athlete like her does not come around too often.”

Street has maintained a 3.02 grade-point average. She has signed a national letter of intent to compete on an athletic scholarship at Texas A&M University.

