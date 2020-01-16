MISSOULA — Columbia Falls thrower Angellica Street has signed a national letter of intent with the Texas A&M track and field program.
Both Wildkat head coach track coach Jamie Heinz and the Aggies, who compete in the NCAA's Southeastern Conference, confirmed the news to 406mtsports.com.
Street, who owns the girls all-Class state javelin record, signed late in the fall.
Over the summer Street went to an elite throws camp on the Texas A&M campus and made a strong impression. Street hit several javelin throws in the mid-160 foot range, which is near the cutoff for the U.S. Olympic Trials team.
Street went for an official visit during volleyball season and at that point she made her decision. She will be on scholarship, having only to pay her board.
"She just really felt part of the team at Texas A&M, it was super welcoming, the coach was amazingly nice, the kids there, she just really felt like she was part of the team," Heinz said. "Her teammates were really good."
As a point of reference, the winning throw at the 2019 U.S. Track and Field Outdoor Track and Field Championships was 200 feet, 4 inches and 175-7 was the cutoff for finals at that meet.
Street's best mark in competition, according to Athletic.Net, is 158-8, which she hit last spring in a meet against Kalispell Glacier on May 9. Currently on a streak of 21-straight javelin wins at the high school level, Street has won the last two Class A state titles.
Street was named the Montana Gatorade girls track and field athlete of the year following the 2019 season.
Throughout last year Street consistently remained in the top-five high schoolers in the nation in girls javelin. She finished fourth in the country last season and is expected to be at the very top of the rankings nationally this year.
Street has her sights set on the Olympics and is planning on making a run at qualifying for the 2020 U.S. Olympic team. At the 12-athlete finals of the 2016 U.S. games, the marks in finals ranged from 158-9 to 199-7, making Street's goals seem very realistic.
At Texas A&M, Street will work with one of the best throwing coaches in the nation in Juan De La Garza. Eight Aggies have combined to earn 13 All-America awards and 13 conference titles.
De La Garza, a Texas A&M grad, won the Mexico national javelin title 22 times and represented the country at the World Championships five times. He owns both the Mexican national and Texas A&M javelin records.
Street will be going from one legendary track coach to another, as longtime Columbia Falls assistant track coach Mike Lyngstad has worked with her during her prep career.
Lyngstad won three Big Sky javelin titles in the late 1960s and holds the conference meet javelin record with a throw of 245-8 in 1969. He spent time with the U.S. Olympic Track and Field team, though never made the Olympics during his career.
Street has credited Lyngstad in the past for teaching her a different type of throw, called the "Finnish" or "European" style that emphasizes finesse over the "American" style of brute strength.
De La Garza teaches his athletes the European style and is another reason Texas A&M thought Street might be a good fit. Oregon, another school that was interested in Street, wanted to change her style.
She also had significant interest from Arizona, Kent State and North Dakota State, among other schools.
