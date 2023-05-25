Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CONRAD – On a warm and sunny spring afternoon with a light breeze blowing across the red dirt track, Breauna Erickson wears sunglasses and a smile while repeatedly running down the runway and hurling herself into the air.

The two-time Class B girls pole vault champion and her teammates are focused on their goals.

“We haven’t been out very much so getting out and practicing and getting on these new poles and working on my technique, I’m expecting a lot out of myself considering I got 11 (feet) at state (last) year and that’s been my constant jump this year,” Erickson said. “I’m expecting more out of myself mentally and physically just trying to set that goal and that bar higher.”

The top three finishers from last season’s B girls state pole vault competition (Erickson, Huntley Project’s Brynn Wandle and Glasgow’s Eve Stone) are all back as juniors this season and that’s something third-year Conrad pole vault coach Mike Krings hopes translates to something he’d like to see change.

“We need to move the bar in pole vault statewide,” Krings said.

The Class B girls pole vault record is officially 11 feet, 3 inches held by Red Lodge’s Carter Theade since 2013, but Helena’s Shannon Agee holds the all-class record at 13 feet.

“The all-class record, it's been there since 1998. Shannon Agee was a freshman when pole vault was started for girls and Montana led the nation in girls pole vaulting. So we've kind of fallen back and we've seen some good pole vaulters come out of Montana and have success collegiately, but I think we can do better," Krings, himself a former collegiate vaulter at NDSU and Eastern Washington, said. "I think it’d be nice to see just that glass ceiling break a little bit and see some much higher vaults from the girls.”

Erickson currently ranks third on the list for Class B state title winning marks and has cleared 11-3 once this season, but official state records can only be set at the state meet. She’s hoping her work pays off Friday morning in Butte when the Class B girls pole vault competition begins, but acknowledges some nerves about defending her titles.

“It’s definitely a lot of pressure. I know last year I was in my head a lot just from one state champ,” Erickson said. “I have to push myself to get to that next level and also not let all the outside forces get to me as well. It’s something hard to juggle, but I think last year scared me enough I had to learn how to manage it.”

She credits a background in gymnastics for her competitiveness and helping her learn how to be mentally tough and how to push through obstacles, something that has come in handy this season both in pole vault and her other events which include both triple and long jump as well as the 100.

“With the dirt track, we have to let it dry out and this winter, it never dried out, so it took a long time for us to get outside.” Krings said, “I mean, basically, half of our season was spent in the gym, and without a lot of chance to do much for jumping and, and so they're pretty resilient.”

That includes when it comes to dealing with equipment. Poles are rated for weights and heights, but when athletes begin to jump higher than those, coaches like Krings and head coach Jim Carroll get creative. Sometimes they borrow a pole where they can or purchase a pole from someone who no longer needs that size. Two weeks ago, Krings found himself making a mad dash to Hamilton and back before practice after tracking down a pole for senior Zach Durnell who currently holds the third best vault in Class B this season and who will also compete in shot put and discus.

“It's not common to have 185-pound pole vaulters in high school so the poles are kind of hard to come across," Krings explained. “I was kind of lucky that when I got here, they already had a 13/185. And then we were trying to get fourteens for him which turned into kind of a chore. It just kept getting delayed …he was vaulting on this 13-foot pole that, you know, we had to shorten his run in half and he could only run for five steps out. Otherwise, he totally smoked through this pole.”

“My run and my plant got a lot better,” Durnell, who hopes to improve on a third-place state finish from last season, said of what he learned. “I got my hips up a lot higher and I think that’s translating really well.”

He wasn’t the only one waiting to move up. The week of divisionals, a pole Erickson had been waiting on finally arrived from the factory.

“We were already stressed about trying to get on the new pole and stuff like that and then the one I needed got ran over,” Erickson described with a laugh. “So then they had to ship a whole new one. It actually got here today and then the UPS man hit it with his tire again, but they didn’t break it this time.”

It’s a phenomenon that isn’t unique to Conrad, but to pole vaulters in general, just a part of what Erickson thinks makes the event unique and develops a camaraderie among vaulters in general beyond the trio (which includes Erickson, Durnell and freshman Ava Krings) who will be representing Conrad at the state meet.

“I love all the vaulters really. Last year at state, we were literally sitting in the shed just talking and stuff and it was really nice. I think pole vault is definitely that dynamic. Everybody talks to each other, we help each other out,” Erickson said. “I think that’s one of the best things about it: is seeing people from across the state that we don’t ever see before and making friends with them and clicking. I think that’s really cool.”

It’s a sentiment shared by last season’s runner-up Wandle.

“I know they’re really nice. We got along and talked a lot at state, but it’s mostly watching athletic.net and seeing who got what the night before,” Wandle said of the dynamic this season. “I feel like every time we post it, one of us beats the other one and it’s like, ‘Oh ok, just keep pushing it up every single meet.”

That’s been true since the event first clicked for Erickson in May of her freshman year, which is when her current unbeaten streak in the event stretches back to. As a freshman, Erickson won the state title at 10 feet, but it took 11 feet to win it as a sophomore.

“It’s really nice to see that competition driving each other. So it's not just one kid, you know, slowly going higher. It's a pack of kids,” Mike Krings said. “That's the expectation. That's how high you jump when you're older and instead of instead of seeing, you know, whatever height it is, and thinking that's impossible, it’s just that's what you have to do to compete.”

Of the top 10 marks by Class B girls this year, seven of those are held by vaulters from Conrad, Huntley Project and Glasgow. Conrad and Glasgow are in the Northern B division, but since Huntley Project is in the Southern B, the state meet is a rare opportunity for head-to-head competition of all the best vaulters.

“I think they're eager to compare themselves to kids that they haven't seen before and don't get to see very often and to go out prove themselves and represent their town and our school,” Krings said.

"Obviously I would like to have another state title, but it’s not the end of the world if I don’t get there. I’ve set my goals pretty high," Erickson says. "If I had a good jump or a PR and I know that I did my best, that would be what I looked for the most."