MISSOULA — A controversy involving a standout athlete on the Missoula Sentinel girls track and field team has clouded the State AA meet this weekend.

The athlete reportedly competed in too many events at the Western AA divisional last week. That in turn would affect her eligibility in the state meet this weekend.

Mark Beckman, executive director of the Montana High School Association, told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com on Saturday afternoon that there was a temporary restraining order issued "by the court" in Missoula allowing the Sentinel athlete to compete in state events at Missoula County Stadium Friday and Saturday.

Sentinel coach Craig Mettler respectfully declined to comment. According to an anonymous source, there will be a hearing in early June that addresses the issue.

The Sentinel girls won the State AA team title.

 

