MISSOULA — The Montana high school track and field season starts this weekend — at least for some teams.
Corvallis will be hosting the Blue Devil Invite on Saturday, and the field of competitors will be one team short. Dillon, originally slated to compete, had to call Corvallis coach Spencer Huls to drop out of the meet.
The Beavers didn’t feel ready enough to give it a full go as they have not had the luxury of getting outdoors for practices. That's not exclusive to Beaverhead County. Many programs across the state have been battling the weather.
Corvallis, tucked inside the Bitterroot Valley, is one of the rare schools that hasn’t.
“We’ve been really lucky but I know we’re one of the only places in the state where that’s true,” Huls said. “Dillon got six inches of snow on Monday night … I have another friend in East Helena who said Tuesday was their first day on the track … I have a friend who coaches in Glasgow and he sent me a picture — they have eight or 10 inches of snow everywhere except for the track which they just got snow blown."
As March in Montana gets ready to pass, the winter weather continues to come in waves that have made it impossible for some teams to properly prepare.
That may give the Blue Devils an early edge as weather has cooperated for them. On top of being able to practice at full capacity, they have the privilege of starting their season earlier than some of the competition.
Whitefish, last year’s Class A girls champion, didn't start its season until the second week of April. This expeditious start for the Blue Devils could give them the boost they need to climb the competitive ranks in Class A this year.
“The way I view these first two meets is that it gives us a chance to get out and knock the rust off,” Huls said. “We could not schedule a meet for this weekend, we could go three more weeks, but I think that it’s kind of nice. I don’t know how important it is, but nice that we can go and knock the rust off.”
“It gives you a glimpse of your team and maybe a look at some of the standouts for other teams.”
Last season, the Blue Devil girls finished second at state while the boys finished fifth. Huls believes that this time around, things could look similar, with heightened potential for stronger placement.
“Our girls team, and this might be bulletin board for some teams, but I believe our girls team was good enough to win last year but we weren’t the best team in the state. It was one of those years where you probably win 3 out of 4 years, and that was the fourth year,” Huls said. “Whitefish was really stacked last year … I expect for us to be challenging Whitefish again.”
“We probably lost more (athletes) than them (this offseason) but I’m hoping we found some gems in the rough too that might allow us to get close to them again … if things fall our way, could be happy days.”
While the girls think they found reinforcements, the boys still have to do some searching. A young thrower and two seniors, one of which was a member of the Blue Devils 1,600-meter relay state championship quartet this past season, chose not to come out.
After developing a young team last year, Huls was hoping that this season would see them begin as more of a “made team”, but now it’s back to the drawing board. Luckily for them, time is on their side not only because of the valley’s weather, but because they do return quite a few performers.
“I thought we did a really nice job developing a very young team. At the beginning of the year we were not even close to being a contender in the state and by the end of the year, I thought there was an outside shot at a trophy,” Huls said. “It ended up being that, an outside shot. We were on the outside looking in, but we ended the state track meet with a mile-relay victory … that was a topper and a great way to cap off a pretty darn good season.
“Now we’re kind of back to, ‘OK, let’s see what we’ve got and where we can go.’ I still think we can develop into a very good team … we’ll still make noise, it’s just not going to be as easy as I thought it was.”
Corvallis returns Olivia Lewis, who won the 300 hurdles last year with the fastest time recorded by a girl in the state all season. She also finished second in the 100 hurdles. Rylee Herbstritt will be alongside her, competing in hurdles one last time before going off to compete at Carroll College.
For the boys, Huls identified Aiden Read as one of his top returning hurdlers. He also believes Nate Davis will be turned into a quality hurdler as well. Gavin Hagberg is his key long distance runner who he thinks, “could do some spectacular things.”
Shot-putter Wyatt Miles is just a junior and returns to action after a sophomore season where he finished 11th in state, missing finals by just one place.
The Blue Devils begin action Saturday at home and then travel to Frenchtown on April 1 as they forge the way to the start of the track and field season in Montana.