The Corvallis Blue Devils held the Corvallis Impromptu Invitational Friday afternoon after a scheduled meet in Frenchtown was cancelled due to ice and snow. Unpredictable Montana was in full force Friday, not deciding whether it was going to be sunny weather, or if the clouds around the Bitterroots were going to sock in the valley with wind and snow.
On Monday, Frenchtown canceled their scheduled meet because they were unable to clear the ice and snow off the track in time. A couple of coaches, whose teams were scheduled to compete, reached out to Blue Devils Coach Spencer Huls thinking the schools could pull off an impromptu event. Since Corvallis held a meet last week and had everything up and running it made sense. The weather cooperated and they pulled it off. Eight teams competed Friday afternoon.
“We're happy,” Huls said. “The event is going well. So, yeah, we're happy to be here and happy to be competing.”
Of the eight teams competing Friday, a team from Waimea, Hawaii competed with the Montana schools. The Hawaiian team was in Bozeman for a track meet in Belgrade because the head coach is good friends with the Gallatin High School coach, but the event got cancelled due to snow. So, the Hawaiian team decided to come to Corvallis Friday to compete. Gallatin High School, an AA school, also made the drive to compete.
“We’re happy to have all the schools here,” Huls said. “It was kind of scary to make the call to hold a meet, especially when it's supposed to snow all night; but we got up this morning and found our track clear and the sun kind of shining—not a bad day.”
Blue Devils junior Olivia Lewis says her team has pretty high expectations this year.
“I'm really excited for this season,” Lewis said. “I think it's going to be a really good one because we've got a good start, and today we have good weather, which is good.”
Lewis was the State A champ for the 400m and placed 2nd in the 300m hurdles and 100m hurdles last year.
“Last year went really well,” Lewis said. "I'm just hoping to exceed that this year. That's what I do every year. I try to do better than the year before. I have some times I am looking forward to trying to get and maybe some records, if possible.”
Lewis hopes to run at the next level in college.
“I really want to run in college,” Lewis said. “So, right now, I'm just trying to get some good times and just talk to some people so that I can just get out there.”
Lewis said that coach Huls and her teammates are really great and push her to run well, and that they are all competitive, pushing each other. “It’s really nice to have teammates who drive each other competitively.”
Sports Agate
Girls 100 Meter Dash Finals
1, Wyche, Farah, Corvallis, 13.25. 2, Ellis, Jenna, Hamilton, 13.42. 3, Ferreira, Cadence, Gallatin, 13.70. 4, Varner, Ella, Corvallis, 13.94. 5, Appelhans, Taryn, Florence-Car, 14.05. 6, Dierolf, Ava, Gallatin, 14.14. 7, Morast, Zoey, Beaverhead C, 14.29. 8, Hawkinson, Makena, Darby, 14.29. 9, Nagle, Tatum, Beaverhead C, 14.31. 10, Santos, Amber, Beaverhead C, 14.34. 11, Clarno, Fayth, Beaverhead C, 14.39. 12, Wittmaack, Hjordis, Corvallis, 14.42. 13, Martin, Shannon, Beaverhead C, 14.43. 14, Bruno, Nadia, Hamilton, 14.60. 15, Ragasa, Hailey, Waimea, 14.62. 16, Steadman, Sam, Beaverhead C, 14.88. 17, Jessop, Ayslin, Hamilton, 14.89. 18, Kemph, Kira, Beaverhead C, 14.93. 19, Vasquez, Megan, Hamilton, 14.97. 20, French, Kacee, Corvallis, 14.98. 21, Ruprecht, Gianna, Stevensville, 15.34. 22, Rockwell, Alyssa, Hamilton, 15.45. 23, Jessop, Jennifer, Corvallis, 15.52. 24, Fisher, Georgia, Darby, 15.55. 25,Fisher, Kadence, Darby, 15.72. 26, Wellborn, Allana, Florence-Car, 15.82. 27, Gibson, Keenya, Stevensville, 15.84. 28, Rowley, Ava, Corvallis, 16.19. 29, Mariscal, Raylee, Corvallis, 16.20. 30, Broeder, Leslie, Beaverhead C, 16.23. 31, Knez, Anna, Florence-Car, 16.40. 32, Nelson, Lauren, Hamilton, 16.46.
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1, Hutchison, Claire, Stevensville, 26.96. 2, Graham, Ashlyn, Gallatin, 27.84. 3, Wyche, Farah, Corvallis, 28.59. 4, Konen, Kylie, Beaverhead C, 28.89. 5, Bruno, Nadia, Hamilton, 30.44. 6, Hutchison, Sophia, Stevensville, 30.70. 7, Appelhans, Taryn, Florence-Car, 30.84. 8, Huls, Jillian, Corvallis, 31.15. 9, Hirmann, Kiahna, Darby, 31.54. 10, Jessop, Ayslin, Hamilton, 31.64. 11, Robinson, Audrey, Corvallis, 31.77. 12, Vasquez, Megan, Hamilton, 32.12. 13, Eubanks, Kaycee, Corvallis, 32.80. 14, Wiggins, Dunae, Beaverhead C, 33.22. 15, Sampson, Kenna, Beaverhead C, 33.47. 16, Rockwell, Alyssa, Hamilton, 33.57. 17, Ferguson, Sheridan, Beaverhead C, 34.99. 18, Rowley, Ava, Corvallis, 35.34. 19, Broeder, Leslie, Beaverhead C, 36.16. 20, Wilson, Trica, Hamilton, 36.97. --, Skaggs, Quinn, Florence-Car, NT.
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1, Graham, Ashlyn, Gallatin, 1:02.60. 2, Nelson, Madi, Hamilton, 1:05.74. 3, Appelhans, Taryn, Florence-Car, 1:07.67. 4, Lawrence, Malorey, Florence-Car, 1:12.29. 5, Burton, Brianna, Beaverhead C, 1:18.28.
Girls 800 Meter Run
1, Powell, Hailey, Beaverhead C, 2:41.42. 2, Graham, Kenleigh, Beaverhead C, 2:47.08. 3, Ruprecht, Gianna, Stevensville, 2:49.94.
Girls 1600 Meter Run
1, Rutherford, Claire, Gallatin, 5:21.62. 2, Powell, Hailey, Beaverhead C, 5:47.46. 3, Jessop, Violet, Corvallis, 5:52.13. 4, Buoy, Olivia, Corvallis, 5:59.39. 5, Berry, Sierra, Hamilton, 6:02.94. 6, Bisel, Morgan, Corvallis, 6:44.73. 7, Schairer, Hasalyn, Corvallis, 6:48.00. 8, Rau, Emily, Hamilton, 7:31.55.
Girls 3200 Meter Run
1, Benson, Autumn, Corvallis, 13:20.77. 2, Wissenbach, Sierra, Corvallis, 14:42.86.
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1, Lewis, Olivia, Corvallis, 16.94. 2, Herbstritt, Rylee, Corvallis, 17.24. 3, Petersen, Sydney, Beaverhead C, 17.32. 4, Black, Anita, Gallatin, 17.71. 5, McCoy, Riley, Beaverhead C, 18.16. 6, Anderson, Natalie, Darby, 18.68. 7, Taba, Aliyah, Waimea, 18.69. 8, Hirmann, Kiahna, Darby, 18.90. 9, Knapp, Kendra, Waimea, 19.06. 10, Siefert, Julia, Hamilton, 19.36. 11, Malachinski, Theresa, Stevensville, 20.78. 12, Gibson, Keenya, Stevensville, 21.31. 13, Mariscal, Raylee, Corvallis, 23.23.
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1, Lewis, Olivia, Corvallis, 45.89. 2, Herbstritt, Rylee, Corvallis, 50.11. 3, Searle, Emilee, Hamilton, 52.58. 4, Black, Anita, Gallatin, 53.33. 5, Clarno, Fayth, Beaverhead C, 54.98. 6, Knapp, Kendra, Waimea, 55.53. 7, Siefert, Julia, Hamilton, 55.86. 8, Taba, Aliyah, Waimea, 56.05. 9, Graham, Ava, Beaverhead C, 56.16. 10, Alberi, Biley, Beaverhead C, 1:02.45.
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1, Beaverhead County 'A' (Morast, Zoey, Konen, Kylie, Anderson, Quincee, Petersen, Sydney), 53.08. 2, Hamilton 'A' (Lawerence, Chesnee, Nelson, Madi, Bruno, Nadia, Ellis, Jenna), 53.20. 3, Stevensville 'A' (Gard, Scarlett, Hutchison, Sophia, Ruprecht, Gianna, Hutchison, Claire ), 53.92. 4, Florence-Carlton 'A' (Skaggs, Quinn, Lawrence, Malorey, Cambell, Aislynn, Appelhans, Taryn), 55.02. 5, Waimea 'A' (Ragasa, Hailey, Taba, Aliyah, Knapp, Kendra, Snowden, Selah), 55.05. 6, Beaverhead County 'C' (Kemph, Kira, Steadman, Sam , Nagle, Tatum , Martin, Shannon ), 55.20. 7, Beaverhead County 'B' (Clarno, Fayth , McCoy, Riley , Wiggins, Dunae , Santos, Amber ), 56.17. 8, Corvallis 'B' (Varner, Ella, Wittmaack, Hjordis, French, Kacee, Jessop, Jennifer), 56.49. 9, Darby 'A' (Fisher, Georgia, Anderson, Natalie, Fisher, Kadence , Hawkinson, Makena ), 57.65. --, Corvallis 'A' (Huls, Jillian, Wyche, Farah, Herbstritt, Rylee, Lewis, Olivia), DQ.
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1, Hamilton 'A' (Nelson, Madi , Jessop, Ayslin , Searle, Emilee , Ellis, Jenna), 4:20.25. 2, Beaverhead County 'A' (Lemelin, Abbie, Powell, Hailey, Clarno, Fayth, McCoy, Riley), 4:35.33. 3, Corvallis 'A' (Varner, Ella, Herbstritt, Rylee, Lewis, Olivia, Jessop, Violet), 4:40.59. 4, Beaverhead County 'B' (Alberi, Biley , Burton, Brianna , Nagle, Tatum , Graham, Ava ), 4:54.17.
Girls High Jump
1, Searle, Emilee, Hamilton, J5-01. 2, Griffin, Ayda, Hamilton, J5-00. 3, Malachinski, Theresa, Stevensville, J4-08. 4, Taba, Aliyah, Waimea, J4-06. 5, Snowden, Selah, Waimea, J4-06. 6, Ferguson, Sheridan, Beaverhead C, J4-04. 6, Smart, Laila, Corvallis, J4-04. --, Martin, Shannon, Beaverhead C, NH. --, Santos, Amber, Beaverhead C, NH. --, Konen, Kylie, Beaverhead C, NH.
Girls Pole Vault
1, Lawerence, Chesnee, Hamilton, J9-00. 2, Lawerence, Chaeley, Hamilton, J8-06. 3, Anderson, Sam, Beaverhead C, J8-00. 4, Hagberg, Sophie, Corvallis, J7-00. 5, Sytsma, Katelyn, Corvallis, J6-00. 6, Graham, Ava, Beaverhead C, J5-06. 7, Kemph, Kira, Beaverhead C, J5-06. 8, Nelson, Dustie, Beaverhead C, J5-00. --, Martin, Shannon, Beaverhead C, NH. --, McCoy, Riley, Beaverhead C, NH. --, Morstein, Grayson, Beaverhead C, NH. --, Ferguson, Sheridan, Beaverhead C, NH.
Girls Long Jump
1, Ferreira, Cadence, Gallatin, 16-02. 2, Konen, Kylie, Beaverhead C, 15-09. 3, Wyche, Farah, Corvallis, 15-04. 4, Santos, Amber, Beaverhead C, 15-03. 5, Varner, Ella, Corvallis, 14-11.50. 6, Hutchison, Sophia, Stevensville, 14-08.50. 7, Faulk, Mia, Hamilton, 14-07.50. 8, Lawerence, Chesnee, Hamilton, 14-04.50. 9, Lawerence, Chaeley, Hamilton, 13-07.50. 10, Wittmaack, Hjordis, Corvallis, 13-05.50. 11, Burrows, Reagan, Hamilton, 13-05. 11, Cambell, Aislynn, Florence-Car, 13-05. 13, Huls, Jillian, Corvallis, 13-04. 14, Wiggins, Dunae, Beaverhead C, 13-03. 15, Robinson, Audrey, Corvallis, 12-09.50. 16, Broeder, Leslie, Beaverhead C, 12-05.50. 17, Eubanks, Kaycee, Corvallis, 12-01.50. 18, Allen, Erika, Hamilton, 11-11. 18, Nagle, Tatum, Beaverhead C, 11-11. 20, Knez, Anna, Florence-Car, 11-03. 21, Sampson, Kenna, Beaverhead C, 10-10. 22, Nelson, Lauren, Hamilton, 10-02. 23, Nelson, Dustie, Beaverhead C, 9-09.50. 24, Bisel, Morgan, Corvallis, 9-05.50. 25, Hildebrand, Brooke, Florence-Car, 8-10. --, Hawkinson, Makena, Darby, ND. --, Martin, Shannon, Beaverhead C, ND. --, Gibson, Keenya, Stevensville, ND. --, Potter, Vivian, Corvallis, ND. --, Martin, Emilee, Hamilton, ND. --, Bates, KesLynn, Florence-Car, ND. --, Domingo, Mariah, Hamilton, ND.
Girls Triple Jump
1, Morast, Zoey, Beaverhead C, 32-08. 2, Petersen, Sydney, Beaverhead C, 32-03. 3, Faulk, Mia, Hamilton, 30-04. 4, Searle, Emilee, Hamilton, 30-01. 5, Anderson, Quincee, Beaverhead C, 29-03.50. 6, Lawrence, Malorey, Florence-Car, 29-01. 7, Malachinski, Theresa, Stevensville, 27-02.50. 8, Allen, Erika, Hamilton, 25-09. 9, Morstein, Grayson, Beaverhead C, 24-07. --, Hildebrand, Brooke, Florence-Car, ND. --, Martin, Emilee, Hamilton, ND. --, Smart, Laila, Corvallis, ND. --, Domingo, Mariah, Hamilton, ND. --, Burrows, Reagan, Hamilton, ND. --, Potter, Vivian, Corvallis, ND. --, Clarno, Fayth, Beaverhead C, ND. --, Graham, Ava, Beaverhead C, ND.
Girls Shot Put
1, Kamps, Tesse, Gallatin, 38-11. 2, Jessop, Tyanna, Hamilton, 35-10. 3, Winkler, Mya, Hamilton, 34-05. 4, Safranski, Ella, Gallatin, 31-09.50. 5, Buhler, Merideth, Corvallis, 31-00. 6, Rehberger, Anne, Gallatin, 30-07. 7, Regan, Isabella, Beaverhead C, 30-05.50. 8, Bestor, Milana, Corvallis, 28-01. 9, Kanenwisher, Isabella, Hamilton, 26-04.50. 10, Wilson, Trica, Hamilton, 24-11. 11, Graham, Kenleigh, Beaverhead C, 24-05. 12, Clark, Caitlin, Gallatin, 23-11. 13, Gum, Roma, Stevensville, 22-09. 14, Rosenberger, Taylor, Hamilton, 21-05. 15, Morstein, Grayson, Beaverhead C, 20-04. --, McConnell, Jailyn, Corvallis, ND. --, Reed, Sierra, Darby, ND. --, Larson, Mia, Florence-Car, ND. --, Kidd, Brook, Florence-Car, ND.
Girls Discus Throw
1, Kamps, Tesse, Gallatin, 113-03.50. 2, Winkler, Mya, Hamilton, 112-05.50. 3, Griffin, Ayda, Hamilton, 100-00. 4, Jessop, Tyanna, Hamilton, 99-11. 5, Safranski, Ella, Gallatin, 96-04. 6, Clark, Caitlin, Gallatin, 93-05. 7, Konen, Kylie, Beaverhead C, 88-02. 8, Buhler, Merideth, Corvallis, 82-07. 9, Bestor, Milana, Corvallis, 79-10. 10, Regan, Isabella, Beaverhead C, 77-05. 11, Gum, Roma, Stevensville, 76-07. 12, Kanenwisher, Isabella, Hamilton, 69-05.50. 13, Kidd, Brook, Florence-Car, 66-01. 14, Gard, Scarlett, Stevensville, 63-04. 15, Graham, Kenleigh, Beaverhead C, 61-00. --, Reed, Sierra, Darby, ND. --, Rehberger, Anne, Gallatin, ND. --, Hildebrand, Brooke, Florence-Car, ND. --, Broeder, Leslie, Beaverhead C, ND. --, Wellborn, Allana, Florence-Car, ND.
Girls Javelin Throw
1, Dierolf, Ava, Gallatin, 117-00. 2, Winkler, Mya, Hamilton, 104-10. 3, Gard, Scarlett, Stevensville, 102-09. 4, Jenkins, Jaeli, Gallatin, 102-00. 5, Skaggs, Quinn, Florence-Car, 84-00. 6, Gum, Roma, Stevensville, 82-09. 7, Wyche, Farah, Corvallis, 81-04. 8, Benson, Autumn, Corvallis, 76-02. 9, Anderson, Sam, Beaverhead C, 75-06. 10, Brown, Regan, Hamilton, 74-00. 11, Bestor, Milana, Corvallis, 73-09. 12, Hutchison, Sophia, Stevensville, 65-08. 13, Nelson, Dustie, Beaverhead C, 59-06. 14, Kemph, Kira, Beaverhead C, 54-09. 15, Ferguson, Sheridan, Beaverhead C, 53-09. 16, Wittmaack, Hjordis, Corvallis, 52-08. 17, Regan, Isabella, Beaverhead C, 50-11. 18, Bisel, Morgan, Corvallis, 45-08. --, Jessop, Tyanna, Hamilton, ND. --, Reed, Sierra, Darby, ND. --, Cambell, Aislynn, Florence-Car, ND. --, McConnell, Jailyn, Corvallis, ND. --, Broeder, Leslie, Beaverhead C, ND. --, Graham, Kenleigh, Beaverhead C, ND. --, Ober, Taegan, Corvallis, ND. --, Iman, Britta, Corvallis, ND.
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1, Gard, Brogan, Stevensville, 11.86. 2, Christiansen, Kee, Beaverhead C, 12.01. 3, Heck, Christian, Gallatin, 12.17. 4, Schmidlin, David, Beaverhead C, 12.22. 5, Wagner, William, Florence-Car, 12.26. 6, Deboer, Landon, Beaverhead C, 12.33. 7, Phillips, Layne, Beaverhead C, 12.39. 8, Brown, TJ, Stevensville, 12.42. 9, Davis, Cody, Hamilton, 12.43. 10, Masar, Marin, Stevensville, 12.50. 11, Townsend, McCoy, Darby, 12.57. 12, Duchien, Pat, Florence-Car, 12.61. 13, Reeves, Riley, Florence-Car, 12.65. 14, Singleton, Ian, Beaverhead C, 12.77. 15, Asunio, Nate, Waimea, 12.78. 16, Bender, Tommy, Hamilton, 13.25. 17, Melott, Samuel, Corvallis, 13.34. 18, Mataafa, Jrney, Beaverhead C, 13.39. 19, Lenny, Nolan, Darby, 13.51. 20, Piccolo, Domenic, Corvallis, 13.75. 21, Hauck, Alex, Corvallis, 13.84. 22, Lamb, Orin, Beaverhead C, 13.89. 23, Kennedy, Sam, Hamilton, 14.44. 24, Weldon, John, Beaverhead C, 14.51. 25, Stamper, Brandon, Hamilton, 15.72.
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1, Graham, Treyton, Beaverhead C, 23.51. 2, Nourse, Eli, Beaverhead C, 24.06. 3, Wagner, William, Florence-Car, 24.20. 4, Garrison, Gavin, Beaverhead C, 24.83. 5, Dahlke, Garrett, Gallatin, 24.97. 6, Sams, Jaiden, Waimea, 25.10. 7, Deboer, Landon, Beaverhead C, 25.22. 8, Duchien, Pat, Florence-Car, 25.79. 9, Reeves, Riley, Florence-Car, 26.09. 10, Hansen, Will, Beaverhead C, 27.01. 11, Boaz, Jake, Corvallis, 27.30. 12, Melott, Samuel, Corvallis, 27.31. 13, Reynoso, Caleb, Corvallis, 27.33. 14, Adams, Samuel, Florence-Car, 27.55. 15, Gabric, Steban, Darby, 27.63. 16, Piazzola, Erick, Beaverhead C, 28.07. 17, Harriot, Sean, Stevensville, 28.42. 18, Lamb, Orin, Beaverhead C, 28.88. 19, Cook, Gage, Stevensville, 29.08. 20, Schretlen, Casper, Beaverhead C, 29.24. 21, Hammill, Silas, Corvallis, 29.65. 22, Stamper, Brandon, Hamilton, 31.47. 23, Ehmann, Peyton, Darby, 50.59. 24, Danise, Winston, Beaverhead C, 56.24. --, Gard, Brogan, Stevensville, NT. --, Jessop, Harvey, Corvallis, NT. --, White, Ben, Corvallis, NT. --, Heck, Christian, Gallatin, NT.
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1, Dahlke, Garrett, Gallatin, 53.15. 2, Garrison, Gavin, Beaverhead C, 53.32. 3, Stanton, Casey, Beaverhead C, 1:00.93. 4, Adams, Samuel, Florence-Car, 1:02.19. 5, Piazzola, Erick, Beaverhead C, 1:02.56. 6, Woirhaye, Quintin, Darby, 1:02.91. 7, Sawyer, Colter, Stevensville, 1:13.20.
Boys 800 Meter Run
1, Steadman, Ben, Beaverhead C, 2:08.27. 2, Hagberg, Gavin, Corvallis, 2:11.05. 3, Nuttal, Luke, Corvallis, 2:17.03. 4, Engellant, Kyler, Beaverhead C, 2:18.56. 5, Duggan, Cullen, Darby, 2:21.38. 6, Stanton, Ben, Beaverhead C, 2:21.91. 7, Tolman, Emmett, Beaverhead C, 2:23.53. 8, Bradford, Cody, Stevensville, 2:26.00. 9, Hanson, Keegan, Florence-Car, 2:27.80. 10, Harvey, Jacob, Beaverhead C, 2:36.70. 11, Rockwell, Thomas, Hamilton, 2:41.93. 12, Lund, Ben, Beaverhead C, 2:48.46. 12, Hopman, Porter, Beaverhead C, 2:48.46. 14, Knox-Stamper, Wyatt, Hamilton, 3:10.95. 15, Dismuke, Riley, Florence-Car, 3:23.08.
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1, Steckelberg, Carson, Gallatin, 4:31.56. 2, Bennett, Evan, Hamilton, 4:33.04. 3, Lanser, Brayden, Hamilton, 4:46.73. 4, Doleac, Taylor, Hamilton, 4:48.91. 5, Steadman, Ben, Beaverhead C, 4:56.54. 6, Poulsen, Bryson, Hamilton, 4:57.92. 7, Hanson, Rogan, Florence-Car, 5:02.81. 8, Jessop, Marrek, Corvallis, 5:06.48. 9, Koerner, Carter, Corvallis, 5:06.49. 10, Tolman, Emmett, Beaverhead C, 5:16.76. 11, Burrows, Cooper, Hamilton, 5:23.66. 12, Bradford, Cody, Stevensville, 5:28.03. 13, Rockwell, Thomas, Hamilton, 5:47.24. 14, Harvey, Jacob, Beaverhead C, 6:00.27. 15, Lund, Ben, Beaverhead C, 6:07.89. 16, Hopman, Porter, Beaverhead C, 6:09.16. 17, Dismuke, Riley, Florence-Car, 7:33.94. 17, Knox-Stamper, Wyatt, Hamilton, 7:33.94.
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1, Harris, Kyler, Florence-Car, 10:47.06. 2, Jessop, Taggart, Corvallis,
11:04.62. 3, Cardullo, Sebastian, Corvallis, 11:10.03. 4, Pijanowski, Curtis,
Florence-Car, 11:54.94. 5, Hanson, Rogan, Florence-Car, 12:03.60.
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1, Coley, Nash, Gallatin, 15.06. 2, Read, Aiden, Corvallis, 15.43. 3, Martin, William, Darby, 16.46. 4, Davis, Nate, Corvallis, 17.05. 5, Cruse, Spencer, Hamilton, 17.25. 6, Lewis, Andrew, Beaverhead C, 17.63. 7, Searle, Taylor, Hamilton, 17.93. 8, Tucker, Reese, Corvallis, 20.70.
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1, Coley, Nash, Gallatin, 41.87. 2, Read, Aiden, Corvallis, 43.08. 3, Cruse, Spencer, Hamilton, 44.14. 4, Martin, William, Darby, 45.19. 5, Davis, Nate, Corvallis, 45.81. 6, Lewis, Andrew, Beaverhead C, 46.05. 7, Masar, Marin, Stevensville, 48.11. 8, Brown, TJ, Stevensville, 48.37. 9, Shepp, Harrison, Florence-Car, 50.63. 10, Sams, Jaiden, Waimea, 50.65.
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1, Beaverhead County 'A' (Nourse, Eli, Graham, Treyton, Deboer, Landon, Christiansen, Kee ), 43.79. 2, Stevensville 'A' (Brown, TJ, Gum, Hunter, Masar, Marin, Gard, Brogan ), 46.13. 3, Florence-Carlton 'A' (Duchien, Pat, Reeves, Riley, Bates, Isaac, Wagner, William), 46.53. 4, Waimea 'A' (Constantino, Lindcey, Asunio, Nate, Parraga, Shawn, Sams, Jaiden), 46.56. 5, Corvallis 'A' (Read, Aiden, Davis, Nate, Avery, Logan, Powell, Lucas), 46.98. 6, Beaverhead County 'B' (Singleton, Ian , Phillips, Layne , Anderson, Cooper , Schmidlin, David ), 47.94. 7, Corvallis 'B' (Melott, Samuel, Boaz, Jake, Piccolo, Domenic, Reynoso, Caleb), 49.62. 8, Darby 'A' (Lenny, Nolan, Duggan, Cullen, Townsend, McCoy, Ehmann, Peyton), 51.77.
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1, Beaverhead County 'A' (Nourse, Eli, Garrison, Gavin, Steadman, Ben, Graham, Treyton), 3:34.75. 2, Hamilton 'A' (Cruse, Spencer, Searle, Taylor, Lanser, Brayden, Bennett, Evan), 3:35.78. 3, Florence-Carlton 'A' (Adams, Samuel, Duchien, Pat, Bates, Isaac, Wagner, William), 3:46.53. 4, Beaverhead County 'B' (Christiansen, Kee, Lewis, Andrew, Stanton, Ben, Sevalstad, Cayden), 3:47.67. 5, Hamilton 'B' (Doleac, Taylor, Davis, Cody, Poulsen, Bryson , Burrows, Cooper ), 4:00.71. 6, Beaverhead County 'C' (Hansen, Will, Harvey, Jacob, Engellant, Kyler, Stanton, Casey), 4:00.73. 7, Corvallis 'A' (Read, Aiden, Davis, Nate, Jessop, Marrek, Koerner, Carter), 4:04.63. 8, Stevensville 'A' (Masar, Marin , Harriot, Sean, Cook, Gage, Bradford, Cody), 4:07.36.
Boys High Jump
1, Lue, Quinn, Florence-Car, J5-10. 2, Bain, Hudson, Hamilton, J5-08. 3, Brown, TJ, Stevensville, J5-08. 4, Schretlen, Casper, Beaverhead C, J5-06. 5, Harrison, Logan, Hamilton, J5-04. 6, Townsend, McCoy, Darby, J5-04. 7, Reynoso, Caleb, Corvallis, J5-02. 8, Hansen, Will, Beaverhead C, J5-00. 9, Brennan, Stuart, Corvallis, J5-00. 10, Wigens, Hunter, Beaverhead C, J5-00. --, Gabric, Steban, Darby, NH. --, Jessop, Bryson, Corvallis, NH. --, Lewis, Trevor, Hamilton, NH. --, Henner, Tyler, Florence-Car, NH. --, Engellant, Kyler, Beaverhead C, NH. --, Martin, William, Darby, NH.
Boys Pole Vault
1, Searle, Taylor, Hamilton, 14-01. 2, Jones, Kyle, Beaverhead C, 8-00. --, White, Ben, Corvallis, NH.
Boys Long Jump
1, Schmidlin, David, Beaverhead C, 19-10.50. 2, Reeves, Riley, Florence-Car, 19-02. 3, Powell, Lucas, Corvallis, 19-00.50. 4, Constantino, Lindcey, Waimea, 18-05. 5, Phillips, Layne, Beaverhead C, 18-03.50. 6, Avery, Logan, Corvallis, 18-01.50. 7, Bain, Hudson, Hamilton, 17-10. 8, Bates, Isaac, Florence-Car, 17-01. 9, Lucas, Clayton, Darby, 17-00.50. 10, Parraga, Shawn, Waimea, 16-11. 11, Wright, Gunner, Beaverhead C, 16-10.50. 12, Schretlen, Casper, Beaverhead C, 16-09. 13, Davis, Cody, Hamilton, 16-07.50. 13, Singleton, Ian, Beaverhead C, 16-07.50. 15, Brennan, Stuart, Corvallis, 15-06. 16, Hammill, Silas, Corvallis, 15-02. 17, Harriot, Sean, Stevensville, 14-06. 18, Weldon, John, Beaverhead C, 13-10. 19, Griffin, Asher, Hamilton, 13-08. 20, Henner, Tyler, Florence-Car, 13-07.50. 21, Hauck, Alex, Corvallis, 13-05.50. 22, Piccolo, Domenic, Corvallis, 13-00. 23, Tucker, Reese, Corvallis, 12-09.50. 24, Danise, Winston, Beaverhead C, 12-09. 25, Woirhaye, Quintin, Darby, 12-02. 26, Cook, Gage, Stevensville, 11-10. 27, Sawyer, Colter, Stevensville, 11-00. --, Spencer, Jaxon, Hamilton, ND. --, Jessop, Harvey, Corvallis, ND. --, Bender, Tommy, Hamilton, ND. --, Searle, Taylor, Hamilton, ND. --, Blair, Dallas, Florence-Car, ND. --, Jessop, Bryson, Corvallis, ND. --, Williams, Logan, Florence-Car, ND. --, Rusk, Nathan, Corvallis, ND.
Boys Triple Jump
1, Sevalstad, Cayden, Beaverhead C, 37-11. 2, Bain, Hudson, Hamilton, 36-04. 3, Bender, Tommy, Hamilton, 35-10.75. 4, Wigens, Hunter, Beaverhead C, 35-10.50. 5, Horsens, Andrew, Florence-Car, 35-05. 6, Hauck, Alex, Corvallis, 31-11. 7, Shepp, Harrison, Florence-Car, 31-08. 8, Griffin, Asher, Hamilton, 31-07. 9, Hammill, Silas, Corvallis, 30-01.50. 10, Henner, Tyler, Florence-Car, 29-05. 11, Tucker, Reese, Corvallis, 27-08.50. --, Rusk, Nathan, Corvallis, ND.
Boys Shot Put
1, Burrows, Andrew, Hamilton, 56-01.50. 2, Murray, Jack, Gallatin, 50-02.50. 3, Gum, Hunter, Stevensville, 48-04. 4, Stoker, Isaac, Corvallis, 42-06.50. 5, McGouldrick, AJ, Hamilton, 40-09.50. 6, Curnow, Carter, Beaverhead C, 38-07. 7, Wright, Gunner, Beaverhead C, 38-00. 8, Lewis, Trevor, Hamilton, 37-09. 9, Schmidlin, David, Beaverhead C, 37-03. 10, Kemph, Bridger, Beaverhead C, 35-04.50. 11, Lewis, Drew, Corvallis, 34-09.50. 12, Loesch, Hunter, Corvallis, 34-04.50. 13, Kivela, Ben, Florence-Car, 33-03.50. 14, Alexander, Bridger, Florence-Car, 33-03. 15, Tackes, Tad, Stevensville, 33-00. 16, Blair, Dallas, Florence-Car, 32-11. 17, Mataafa, Jrney, Beaverhead C, 32-06. 18, Smith, Tas, Corvallis, 32-03.50. 19, Burrows, Lance, Florence-Car, 31-09. 20, Williams, Garrett, Hamilton, 31-03. 21, Snyder, Colton, Corvallis, 27-06. 22, White, Ben, Corvallis, 26-06. 23, Graziano, Lorenzo, Hamilton, 24-11. --, Weidow, Bryce, Corvallis, ND. --, Lucas, Clayton, Darby, ND. --, Miles, Wyatt, Corvallis, ND. --, Darger, AJ, Corvallis, ND. --, Kennedy, Sam, Hamilton, ND. --, Reed, Hooper, Darby, ND.
Boys Discus Throw
1, Burrows, Andrew, Hamilton, 152-05. 2, Murray, Jack, Gallatin, 131-06. 3, Reed, Hooper, Darby, 127-01. 4, Wright, Gunner, Beaverhead C, 126-10. 5, McGouldrick, AJ, Hamilton, 118-06. 6, Lewis, Drew, Corvallis, 114-01. 7, Tackes, Tad, Stevensville, 112-04. 8, Lucas, Clayton, Darby, 111-09. 9, Jones, Kyle, Beaverhead C, 110-04. 10, Gum, Hunter, Stevensville, 104-10. 11, Porter, Ethan, Florence-Car, 98-05. 12, Miles, Wyatt, Corvallis, 98-03. 13, Burrows, Lance, Florence-Car, 95-04. 14, Darger, AJ, Corvallis, 95-02. 15, Kemph, Bridger, Beaverhead C, 92-07. 16, Ross, Dion, Hamilton, 84-08. 17, Nelson, Soren, Hamilton, 83-06. 18, Kennedy, Sam, Hamilton, 83-02. 19, Anderson, Ezra, Hamilton, 82-10. 20, Graziano, Lorenzo, Hamilton, 80-05. 21, Kivela, Ben, Florence-Car, 79-01. 22, Blair, Dallas, Florence-Car, 78-05. 23, Horsens, Andrew, Florence-Car, 75-00. 24, Griffin, Asher, Hamilton, 69-01. 25, Curnow, Carter, Beaverhead C, 68-11. 26, Smith, Tas, Corvallis, 68-10.50. 27, Weldon, John, Beaverhead C, 63-03. 28, Snyder, Colton, Corvallis, 56-04. 29, Catanach, Zeb, Corvallis, 48-03. --, Stoker, Isaac, Corvallis, ND. --, Jessop, Harvey, Corvallis, ND. --, Williams, Garrett, Hamilton, ND. --, Loesch, Hunter, Corvallis, ND. --, Weidow, Bryce, Corvallis, ND.
Boys Javelin Throw
1, Christiansen, Kee, Beaverhead C, 151-09. 2, Reynoso, Levi, Corvallis, 150-02. 3, Loesch, Hunter, Corvallis, 144-08. 4, Wright, Gunner, Beaverhead C, 141-05. 5, Beller, Kellan, Stevensville, 140-00. 6, Jones, Kyle, Beaverhead C, 138-00. 7, Avery, Logan, Corvallis, 135-03. 8, Gard, Brogan, Stevensville, 131-08. 9, Horsens, Andrew, Florence-Car, 124-06. 10, Curnow, Carter, Beaverhead C, 121-00. 11, Powell, Lucas, Corvallis, 120-03. 12, Lucas, Clayton, Darby, 119-00. 13, Lewis, Drew, Corvallis, 118-03. 14, Reed, Hooper, Darby, 111-00. 15, Kemph, Bridger, Beaverhead C, 103-08. 16, Lewis, Trevor, Hamilton, 98-10. 17, Anderson, Ezra, Hamilton, 88-09. 18, Kennedy, Sam, Hamilton, 87-00. 19, Snyder, Colton, Corvallis, 77-09. 20, White, Ben, Corvallis, 74-07. 21, Nelson, Soren, Hamilton, 72-10. 22, Sawyer, Colter, Stevensville, 69-00. 22, Pearson, Eli, Hamilton, 69-00. 24, Mataafa, Jrney, Beaverhead C, 66-04. 25, Catanach, Zeb, Corvallis, 55-05. --, Jessop, Harvey, Corvallis, ND. --, Weldon, John, Beaverhead C, ND. --, Singleton, Ian, Beaverhead C, ND. --, Blair, Dallas, Florence-Car, ND.
