Sports Agate

Girls 100 Meter Dash Finals

1, Wyche, Farah, Corvallis, 13.25. 2, Ellis, Jenna, Hamilton, 13.42. 3, Ferreira, Cadence, Gallatin, 13.70. 4, Varner, Ella, Corvallis, 13.94. 5, Appelhans, Taryn, Florence-Car, 14.05. 6, Dierolf, Ava, Gallatin, 14.14. 7, Morast, Zoey, Beaverhead C, 14.29. 8, Hawkinson, Makena, Darby, 14.29. 9, Nagle, Tatum, Beaverhead C, 14.31. 10, Santos, Amber, Beaverhead C, 14.34. 11, Clarno, Fayth, Beaverhead C, 14.39. 12, Wittmaack, Hjordis, Corvallis, 14.42. 13, Martin, Shannon, Beaverhead C, 14.43. 14, Bruno, Nadia, Hamilton, 14.60. 15, Ragasa, Hailey, Waimea, 14.62. 16, Steadman, Sam, Beaverhead C, 14.88. 17, Jessop, Ayslin, Hamilton, 14.89. 18, Kemph, Kira, Beaverhead C, 14.93. 19, Vasquez, Megan, Hamilton, 14.97. 20, French, Kacee, Corvallis, 14.98. 21, Ruprecht, Gianna, Stevensville, 15.34. 22, Rockwell, Alyssa, Hamilton, 15.45. 23, Jessop, Jennifer, Corvallis, 15.52. 24, Fisher, Georgia, Darby, 15.55. 25,Fisher, Kadence, Darby, 15.72. 26, Wellborn, Allana, Florence-Car, 15.82. 27, Gibson, Keenya, Stevensville, 15.84. 28, Rowley, Ava, Corvallis, 16.19. 29, Mariscal, Raylee, Corvallis, 16.20. 30, Broeder, Leslie, Beaverhead C, 16.23. 31, Knez, Anna, Florence-Car, 16.40. 32, Nelson, Lauren, Hamilton, 16.46.

Girls 200 Meter Dash

1, Hutchison, Claire, Stevensville, 26.96. 2, Graham, Ashlyn, Gallatin, 27.84. 3, Wyche, Farah, Corvallis, 28.59. 4, Konen, Kylie, Beaverhead C, 28.89. 5, Bruno, Nadia, Hamilton, 30.44. 6, Hutchison, Sophia, Stevensville, 30.70. 7, Appelhans, Taryn, Florence-Car, 30.84. 8, Huls, Jillian, Corvallis, 31.15. 9, Hirmann, Kiahna, Darby, 31.54. 10, Jessop, Ayslin, Hamilton, 31.64. 11, Robinson, Audrey, Corvallis, 31.77. 12, Vasquez, Megan, Hamilton, 32.12. 13, Eubanks, Kaycee, Corvallis, 32.80. 14, Wiggins, Dunae, Beaverhead C, 33.22. 15, Sampson, Kenna, Beaverhead C, 33.47. 16, Rockwell, Alyssa, Hamilton, 33.57. 17, Ferguson, Sheridan, Beaverhead C, 34.99. 18, Rowley, Ava, Corvallis, 35.34. 19, Broeder, Leslie, Beaverhead C, 36.16. 20, Wilson, Trica, Hamilton, 36.97. --, Skaggs, Quinn, Florence-Car, NT.

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1, Graham, Ashlyn, Gallatin, 1:02.60. 2, Nelson, Madi, Hamilton, 1:05.74. 3, Appelhans, Taryn, Florence-Car, 1:07.67. 4, Lawrence, Malorey, Florence-Car, 1:12.29. 5, Burton, Brianna, Beaverhead C, 1:18.28.

Girls 800 Meter Run

1, Powell, Hailey, Beaverhead C, 2:41.42. 2, Graham, Kenleigh, Beaverhead C, 2:47.08. 3, Ruprecht, Gianna, Stevensville, 2:49.94.

Girls 1600 Meter Run

1, Rutherford, Claire, Gallatin, 5:21.62. 2, Powell, Hailey, Beaverhead C, 5:47.46. 3, Jessop, Violet, Corvallis, 5:52.13. 4, Buoy, Olivia, Corvallis, 5:59.39. 5, Berry, Sierra, Hamilton, 6:02.94. 6, Bisel, Morgan, Corvallis, 6:44.73. 7, Schairer, Hasalyn, Corvallis, 6:48.00. 8, Rau, Emily, Hamilton, 7:31.55.

Girls 3200 Meter Run

1, Benson, Autumn, Corvallis, 13:20.77. 2, Wissenbach, Sierra, Corvallis, 14:42.86.

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1, Lewis, Olivia, Corvallis, 16.94. 2, Herbstritt, Rylee, Corvallis, 17.24. 3, Petersen, Sydney, Beaverhead C, 17.32. 4, Black, Anita, Gallatin, 17.71. 5, McCoy, Riley, Beaverhead C, 18.16. 6, Anderson, Natalie, Darby, 18.68. 7, Taba, Aliyah, Waimea, 18.69. 8, Hirmann, Kiahna, Darby, 18.90. 9, Knapp, Kendra, Waimea, 19.06. 10, Siefert, Julia, Hamilton, 19.36. 11, Malachinski, Theresa, Stevensville, 20.78. 12, Gibson, Keenya, Stevensville, 21.31. 13, Mariscal, Raylee, Corvallis, 23.23.

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1, Lewis, Olivia, Corvallis, 45.89. 2, Herbstritt, Rylee, Corvallis, 50.11. 3, Searle, Emilee, Hamilton, 52.58. 4, Black, Anita, Gallatin, 53.33. 5, Clarno, Fayth, Beaverhead C, 54.98. 6, Knapp, Kendra, Waimea, 55.53. 7, Siefert, Julia, Hamilton, 55.86. 8, Taba, Aliyah, Waimea, 56.05. 9, Graham, Ava, Beaverhead C, 56.16. 10, Alberi, Biley, Beaverhead C, 1:02.45.

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

1, Beaverhead County 'A' (Morast, Zoey, Konen, Kylie, Anderson, Quincee, Petersen, Sydney), 53.08. 2, Hamilton 'A' (Lawerence, Chesnee, Nelson, Madi, Bruno, Nadia, Ellis, Jenna), 53.20. 3, Stevensville 'A' (Gard, Scarlett, Hutchison, Sophia, Ruprecht, Gianna, Hutchison, Claire ), 53.92. 4, Florence-Carlton 'A' (Skaggs, Quinn, Lawrence, Malorey, Cambell, Aislynn, Appelhans, Taryn), 55.02. 5, Waimea 'A' (Ragasa, Hailey, Taba, Aliyah, Knapp, Kendra, Snowden, Selah), 55.05. 6, Beaverhead County 'C' (Kemph, Kira, Steadman, Sam , Nagle, Tatum , Martin, Shannon ), 55.20. 7, Beaverhead County 'B' (Clarno, Fayth , McCoy, Riley , Wiggins, Dunae , Santos, Amber ), 56.17. 8, Corvallis 'B' (Varner, Ella, Wittmaack, Hjordis, French, Kacee, Jessop, Jennifer), 56.49. 9, Darby 'A' (Fisher, Georgia, Anderson, Natalie, Fisher, Kadence , Hawkinson, Makena ), 57.65. --, Corvallis 'A' (Huls, Jillian, Wyche, Farah, Herbstritt, Rylee, Lewis, Olivia), DQ.

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

1, Hamilton 'A' (Nelson, Madi , Jessop, Ayslin , Searle, Emilee , Ellis, Jenna), 4:20.25. 2, Beaverhead County 'A' (Lemelin, Abbie, Powell, Hailey, Clarno, Fayth, McCoy, Riley), 4:35.33. 3, Corvallis 'A' (Varner, Ella, Herbstritt, Rylee, Lewis, Olivia, Jessop, Violet), 4:40.59. 4, Beaverhead County 'B' (Alberi, Biley , Burton, Brianna , Nagle, Tatum , Graham, Ava ), 4:54.17.

Girls High Jump

1, Searle, Emilee, Hamilton, J5-01. 2, Griffin, Ayda, Hamilton, J5-00. 3, Malachinski, Theresa, Stevensville, J4-08. 4, Taba, Aliyah, Waimea, J4-06. 5, Snowden, Selah, Waimea, J4-06. 6, Ferguson, Sheridan, Beaverhead C, J4-04. 6, Smart, Laila, Corvallis, J4-04. --, Martin, Shannon, Beaverhead C, NH. --, Santos, Amber, Beaverhead C, NH. --, Konen, Kylie, Beaverhead C, NH.

Girls Pole Vault

1, Lawerence, Chesnee, Hamilton, J9-00. 2, Lawerence, Chaeley, Hamilton, J8-06. 3, Anderson, Sam, Beaverhead C, J8-00. 4, Hagberg, Sophie, Corvallis, J7-00. 5, Sytsma, Katelyn, Corvallis, J6-00. 6, Graham, Ava, Beaverhead C, J5-06. 7, Kemph, Kira, Beaverhead C, J5-06. 8, Nelson, Dustie, Beaverhead C, J5-00. --, Martin, Shannon, Beaverhead C, NH. --, McCoy, Riley, Beaverhead C, NH. --, Morstein, Grayson, Beaverhead C, NH. --, Ferguson, Sheridan, Beaverhead C, NH.

Girls Long Jump

1, Ferreira, Cadence, Gallatin, 16-02. 2, Konen, Kylie, Beaverhead C, 15-09. 3, Wyche, Farah, Corvallis, 15-04. 4, Santos, Amber, Beaverhead C, 15-03. 5, Varner, Ella, Corvallis, 14-11.50. 6, Hutchison, Sophia, Stevensville, 14-08.50. 7, Faulk, Mia, Hamilton, 14-07.50. 8, Lawerence, Chesnee, Hamilton, 14-04.50. 9, Lawerence, Chaeley, Hamilton, 13-07.50. 10, Wittmaack, Hjordis, Corvallis, 13-05.50. 11, Burrows, Reagan, Hamilton, 13-05. 11, Cambell, Aislynn, Florence-Car, 13-05. 13, Huls, Jillian, Corvallis, 13-04. 14, Wiggins, Dunae, Beaverhead C, 13-03. 15, Robinson, Audrey, Corvallis, 12-09.50. 16, Broeder, Leslie, Beaverhead C, 12-05.50. 17, Eubanks, Kaycee, Corvallis, 12-01.50. 18, Allen, Erika, Hamilton, 11-11. 18, Nagle, Tatum, Beaverhead C, 11-11. 20, Knez, Anna, Florence-Car, 11-03. 21, Sampson, Kenna, Beaverhead C, 10-10. 22, Nelson, Lauren, Hamilton, 10-02. 23, Nelson, Dustie, Beaverhead C, 9-09.50. 24, Bisel, Morgan, Corvallis, 9-05.50. 25, Hildebrand, Brooke, Florence-Car, 8-10. --, Hawkinson, Makena, Darby, ND. --, Martin, Shannon, Beaverhead C, ND. --, Gibson, Keenya, Stevensville, ND. --, Potter, Vivian, Corvallis, ND. --, Martin, Emilee, Hamilton, ND. --, Bates, KesLynn, Florence-Car, ND. --, Domingo, Mariah, Hamilton, ND.

Girls Triple Jump

1, Morast, Zoey, Beaverhead C, 32-08. 2, Petersen, Sydney, Beaverhead C, 32-03. 3, Faulk, Mia, Hamilton, 30-04. 4, Searle, Emilee, Hamilton, 30-01. 5, Anderson, Quincee, Beaverhead C, 29-03.50. 6, Lawrence, Malorey, Florence-Car, 29-01. 7, Malachinski, Theresa, Stevensville, 27-02.50. 8, Allen, Erika, Hamilton, 25-09. 9, Morstein, Grayson, Beaverhead C, 24-07. --, Hildebrand, Brooke, Florence-Car, ND. --, Martin, Emilee, Hamilton, ND. --, Smart, Laila, Corvallis, ND. --, Domingo, Mariah, Hamilton, ND. --, Burrows, Reagan, Hamilton, ND. --, Potter, Vivian, Corvallis, ND. --, Clarno, Fayth, Beaverhead C, ND. --, Graham, Ava, Beaverhead C, ND.

Girls Shot Put

1, Kamps, Tesse, Gallatin, 38-11. 2, Jessop, Tyanna, Hamilton, 35-10. 3, Winkler, Mya, Hamilton, 34-05. 4, Safranski, Ella, Gallatin, 31-09.50. 5, Buhler, Merideth, Corvallis, 31-00. 6, Rehberger, Anne, Gallatin, 30-07. 7, Regan, Isabella, Beaverhead C, 30-05.50. 8, Bestor, Milana, Corvallis, 28-01. 9, Kanenwisher, Isabella, Hamilton, 26-04.50. 10, Wilson, Trica, Hamilton, 24-11. 11, Graham, Kenleigh, Beaverhead C, 24-05. 12, Clark, Caitlin, Gallatin, 23-11. 13, Gum, Roma, Stevensville, 22-09. 14, Rosenberger, Taylor, Hamilton, 21-05. 15, Morstein, Grayson, Beaverhead C, 20-04. --, McConnell, Jailyn, Corvallis, ND. --, Reed, Sierra, Darby, ND. --, Larson, Mia, Florence-Car, ND. --, Kidd, Brook, Florence-Car, ND.

Girls Discus Throw

1, Kamps, Tesse, Gallatin, 113-03.50. 2, Winkler, Mya, Hamilton, 112-05.50. 3, Griffin, Ayda, Hamilton, 100-00. 4, Jessop, Tyanna, Hamilton, 99-11. 5, Safranski, Ella, Gallatin, 96-04. 6, Clark, Caitlin, Gallatin, 93-05. 7, Konen, Kylie, Beaverhead C, 88-02. 8, Buhler, Merideth, Corvallis, 82-07. 9, Bestor, Milana, Corvallis, 79-10. 10, Regan, Isabella, Beaverhead C, 77-05. 11, Gum, Roma, Stevensville, 76-07. 12, Kanenwisher, Isabella, Hamilton, 69-05.50. 13, Kidd, Brook, Florence-Car, 66-01. 14, Gard, Scarlett, Stevensville, 63-04. 15, Graham, Kenleigh, Beaverhead C, 61-00. --, Reed, Sierra, Darby, ND. --, Rehberger, Anne, Gallatin, ND. --, Hildebrand, Brooke, Florence-Car, ND. --, Broeder, Leslie, Beaverhead C, ND. --, Wellborn, Allana, Florence-Car, ND.

Girls Javelin Throw

1, Dierolf, Ava, Gallatin, 117-00. 2, Winkler, Mya, Hamilton, 104-10. 3, Gard, Scarlett, Stevensville, 102-09. 4, Jenkins, Jaeli, Gallatin, 102-00. 5, Skaggs, Quinn, Florence-Car, 84-00. 6, Gum, Roma, Stevensville, 82-09. 7, Wyche, Farah, Corvallis, 81-04. 8, Benson, Autumn, Corvallis, 76-02. 9, Anderson, Sam, Beaverhead C, 75-06. 10, Brown, Regan, Hamilton, 74-00. 11, Bestor, Milana, Corvallis, 73-09. 12, Hutchison, Sophia, Stevensville, 65-08. 13, Nelson, Dustie, Beaverhead C, 59-06. 14, Kemph, Kira, Beaverhead C, 54-09. 15, Ferguson, Sheridan, Beaverhead C, 53-09. 16, Wittmaack, Hjordis, Corvallis, 52-08. 17, Regan, Isabella, Beaverhead C, 50-11. 18, Bisel, Morgan, Corvallis, 45-08. --, Jessop, Tyanna, Hamilton, ND. --, Reed, Sierra, Darby, ND. --, Cambell, Aislynn, Florence-Car, ND. --, McConnell, Jailyn, Corvallis, ND. --, Broeder, Leslie, Beaverhead C, ND. --, Graham, Kenleigh, Beaverhead C, ND. --, Ober, Taegan, Corvallis, ND. --, Iman, Britta, Corvallis, ND.

Boys 100 Meter Dash

1, Gard, Brogan, Stevensville, 11.86. 2, Christiansen, Kee, Beaverhead C, 12.01. 3, Heck, Christian, Gallatin, 12.17. 4, Schmidlin, David, Beaverhead C, 12.22. 5, Wagner, William, Florence-Car, 12.26. 6, Deboer, Landon, Beaverhead C, 12.33. 7, Phillips, Layne, Beaverhead C, 12.39. 8, Brown, TJ, Stevensville, 12.42. 9, Davis, Cody, Hamilton, 12.43. 10, Masar, Marin, Stevensville, 12.50. 11, Townsend, McCoy, Darby, 12.57. 12, Duchien, Pat, Florence-Car, 12.61. 13, Reeves, Riley, Florence-Car, 12.65. 14, Singleton, Ian, Beaverhead C, 12.77. 15, Asunio, Nate, Waimea, 12.78. 16, Bender, Tommy, Hamilton, 13.25. 17, Melott, Samuel, Corvallis, 13.34. 18, Mataafa, Jrney, Beaverhead C, 13.39. 19, Lenny, Nolan, Darby, 13.51. 20, Piccolo, Domenic, Corvallis, 13.75. 21, Hauck, Alex, Corvallis, 13.84. 22, Lamb, Orin, Beaverhead C, 13.89. 23, Kennedy, Sam, Hamilton, 14.44. 24, Weldon, John, Beaverhead C, 14.51. 25, Stamper, Brandon, Hamilton, 15.72.

Boys 200 Meter Dash

1, Graham, Treyton, Beaverhead C, 23.51. 2, Nourse, Eli, Beaverhead C, 24.06. 3, Wagner, William, Florence-Car, 24.20. 4, Garrison, Gavin, Beaverhead C, 24.83. 5, Dahlke, Garrett, Gallatin, 24.97. 6, Sams, Jaiden, Waimea, 25.10. 7, Deboer, Landon, Beaverhead C, 25.22. 8, Duchien, Pat, Florence-Car, 25.79. 9, Reeves, Riley, Florence-Car, 26.09. 10, Hansen, Will, Beaverhead C, 27.01. 11, Boaz, Jake, Corvallis, 27.30. 12, Melott, Samuel, Corvallis, 27.31. 13, Reynoso, Caleb, Corvallis, 27.33. 14, Adams, Samuel, Florence-Car, 27.55. 15, Gabric, Steban, Darby, 27.63. 16, Piazzola, Erick, Beaverhead C, 28.07. 17, Harriot, Sean, Stevensville, 28.42. 18, Lamb, Orin, Beaverhead C, 28.88. 19, Cook, Gage, Stevensville, 29.08. 20, Schretlen, Casper, Beaverhead C, 29.24. 21, Hammill, Silas, Corvallis, 29.65. 22, Stamper, Brandon, Hamilton, 31.47. 23, Ehmann, Peyton, Darby, 50.59. 24, Danise, Winston, Beaverhead C, 56.24. --, Gard, Brogan, Stevensville, NT. --, Jessop, Harvey, Corvallis, NT. --, White, Ben, Corvallis, NT. --, Heck, Christian, Gallatin, NT.

Boys 400 Meter Dash

1, Dahlke, Garrett, Gallatin, 53.15. 2, Garrison, Gavin, Beaverhead C, 53.32. 3, Stanton, Casey, Beaverhead C, 1:00.93. 4, Adams, Samuel, Florence-Car, 1:02.19. 5, Piazzola, Erick, Beaverhead C, 1:02.56. 6, Woirhaye, Quintin, Darby, 1:02.91. 7, Sawyer, Colter, Stevensville, 1:13.20.

Boys 800 Meter Run

1, Steadman, Ben, Beaverhead C, 2:08.27. 2, Hagberg, Gavin, Corvallis, 2:11.05. 3, Nuttal, Luke, Corvallis, 2:17.03. 4, Engellant, Kyler, Beaverhead C, 2:18.56. 5, Duggan, Cullen, Darby, 2:21.38. 6, Stanton, Ben, Beaverhead C, 2:21.91. 7, Tolman, Emmett, Beaverhead C, 2:23.53. 8, Bradford, Cody, Stevensville, 2:26.00. 9, Hanson, Keegan, Florence-Car, 2:27.80. 10, Harvey, Jacob, Beaverhead C, 2:36.70. 11, Rockwell, Thomas, Hamilton, 2:41.93. 12, Lund, Ben, Beaverhead C, 2:48.46. 12, Hopman, Porter, Beaverhead C, 2:48.46. 14, Knox-Stamper, Wyatt, Hamilton, 3:10.95. 15, Dismuke, Riley, Florence-Car, 3:23.08.

Boys 1600 Meter Run

1, Steckelberg, Carson, Gallatin, 4:31.56. 2, Bennett, Evan, Hamilton, 4:33.04. 3, Lanser, Brayden, Hamilton, 4:46.73. 4, Doleac, Taylor, Hamilton, 4:48.91. 5, Steadman, Ben, Beaverhead C, 4:56.54. 6, Poulsen, Bryson, Hamilton, 4:57.92. 7, Hanson, Rogan, Florence-Car, 5:02.81. 8, Jessop, Marrek, Corvallis, 5:06.48. 9, Koerner, Carter, Corvallis, 5:06.49. 10, Tolman, Emmett, Beaverhead C, 5:16.76. 11, Burrows, Cooper, Hamilton, 5:23.66. 12, Bradford, Cody, Stevensville, 5:28.03. 13, Rockwell, Thomas, Hamilton, 5:47.24. 14, Harvey, Jacob, Beaverhead C, 6:00.27. 15, Lund, Ben, Beaverhead C, 6:07.89. 16, Hopman, Porter, Beaverhead C, 6:09.16. 17, Dismuke, Riley, Florence-Car, 7:33.94. 17, Knox-Stamper, Wyatt, Hamilton, 7:33.94.

Boys 3200 Meter Run

1, Harris, Kyler, Florence-Car, 10:47.06. 2, Jessop, Taggart, Corvallis,

11:04.62. 3, Cardullo, Sebastian, Corvallis, 11:10.03. 4, Pijanowski, Curtis,

Florence-Car, 11:54.94. 5, Hanson, Rogan, Florence-Car, 12:03.60.

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1, Coley, Nash, Gallatin, 15.06. 2, Read, Aiden, Corvallis, 15.43. 3, Martin, William, Darby, 16.46. 4, Davis, Nate, Corvallis, 17.05. 5, Cruse, Spencer, Hamilton, 17.25. 6, Lewis, Andrew, Beaverhead C, 17.63. 7, Searle, Taylor, Hamilton, 17.93. 8, Tucker, Reese, Corvallis, 20.70.

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1, Coley, Nash, Gallatin, 41.87. 2, Read, Aiden, Corvallis, 43.08. 3, Cruse, Spencer, Hamilton, 44.14. 4, Martin, William, Darby, 45.19. 5, Davis, Nate, Corvallis, 45.81. 6, Lewis, Andrew, Beaverhead C, 46.05. 7, Masar, Marin, Stevensville, 48.11. 8, Brown, TJ, Stevensville, 48.37. 9, Shepp, Harrison, Florence-Car, 50.63. 10, Sams, Jaiden, Waimea, 50.65.

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

1, Beaverhead County 'A' (Nourse, Eli, Graham, Treyton, Deboer, Landon, Christiansen, Kee ), 43.79. 2, Stevensville 'A' (Brown, TJ, Gum, Hunter, Masar, Marin, Gard, Brogan ), 46.13. 3, Florence-Carlton 'A' (Duchien, Pat, Reeves, Riley, Bates, Isaac, Wagner, William), 46.53. 4, Waimea 'A' (Constantino, Lindcey, Asunio, Nate, Parraga, Shawn, Sams, Jaiden), 46.56. 5, Corvallis 'A' (Read, Aiden, Davis, Nate, Avery, Logan, Powell, Lucas), 46.98. 6, Beaverhead County 'B' (Singleton, Ian , Phillips, Layne , Anderson, Cooper , Schmidlin, David ), 47.94. 7, Corvallis 'B' (Melott, Samuel, Boaz, Jake, Piccolo, Domenic, Reynoso, Caleb), 49.62. 8, Darby 'A' (Lenny, Nolan, Duggan, Cullen, Townsend, McCoy, Ehmann, Peyton), 51.77.

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

1, Beaverhead County 'A' (Nourse, Eli, Garrison, Gavin, Steadman, Ben, Graham, Treyton), 3:34.75. 2, Hamilton 'A' (Cruse, Spencer, Searle, Taylor, Lanser, Brayden, Bennett, Evan), 3:35.78. 3, Florence-Carlton 'A' (Adams, Samuel, Duchien, Pat, Bates, Isaac, Wagner, William), 3:46.53. 4, Beaverhead County 'B' (Christiansen, Kee, Lewis, Andrew, Stanton, Ben, Sevalstad, Cayden), 3:47.67. 5, Hamilton 'B' (Doleac, Taylor, Davis, Cody, Poulsen, Bryson , Burrows, Cooper ), 4:00.71. 6, Beaverhead County 'C' (Hansen, Will, Harvey, Jacob, Engellant, Kyler, Stanton, Casey), 4:00.73. 7, Corvallis 'A' (Read, Aiden, Davis, Nate, Jessop, Marrek, Koerner, Carter), 4:04.63. 8, Stevensville 'A' (Masar, Marin , Harriot, Sean, Cook, Gage, Bradford, Cody), 4:07.36.

Boys High Jump

1, Lue, Quinn, Florence-Car, J5-10. 2, Bain, Hudson, Hamilton, J5-08. 3, Brown, TJ, Stevensville, J5-08. 4, Schretlen, Casper, Beaverhead C, J5-06. 5, Harrison, Logan, Hamilton, J5-04. 6, Townsend, McCoy, Darby, J5-04. 7, Reynoso, Caleb, Corvallis, J5-02. 8, Hansen, Will, Beaverhead C, J5-00. 9, Brennan, Stuart, Corvallis, J5-00. 10, Wigens, Hunter, Beaverhead C, J5-00. --, Gabric, Steban, Darby, NH. --, Jessop, Bryson, Corvallis, NH. --, Lewis, Trevor, Hamilton, NH. --, Henner, Tyler, Florence-Car, NH. --, Engellant, Kyler, Beaverhead C, NH. --, Martin, William, Darby, NH.

Boys Pole Vault

1, Searle, Taylor, Hamilton, 14-01. 2, Jones, Kyle, Beaverhead C, 8-00. --, White, Ben, Corvallis, NH.

Boys Long Jump

1, Schmidlin, David, Beaverhead C, 19-10.50. 2, Reeves, Riley, Florence-Car, 19-02. 3, Powell, Lucas, Corvallis, 19-00.50. 4, Constantino, Lindcey, Waimea, 18-05. 5, Phillips, Layne, Beaverhead C, 18-03.50. 6, Avery, Logan, Corvallis, 18-01.50. 7, Bain, Hudson, Hamilton, 17-10. 8, Bates, Isaac, Florence-Car, 17-01. 9, Lucas, Clayton, Darby, 17-00.50. 10, Parraga, Shawn, Waimea, 16-11. 11, Wright, Gunner, Beaverhead C, 16-10.50. 12, Schretlen, Casper, Beaverhead C, 16-09. 13, Davis, Cody, Hamilton, 16-07.50. 13, Singleton, Ian, Beaverhead C, 16-07.50. 15, Brennan, Stuart, Corvallis, 15-06. 16, Hammill, Silas, Corvallis, 15-02. 17, Harriot, Sean, Stevensville, 14-06. 18, Weldon, John, Beaverhead C, 13-10. 19, Griffin, Asher, Hamilton, 13-08. 20, Henner, Tyler, Florence-Car, 13-07.50. 21, Hauck, Alex, Corvallis, 13-05.50. 22, Piccolo, Domenic, Corvallis, 13-00. 23, Tucker, Reese, Corvallis, 12-09.50. 24, Danise, Winston, Beaverhead C, 12-09. 25, Woirhaye, Quintin, Darby, 12-02. 26, Cook, Gage, Stevensville, 11-10. 27, Sawyer, Colter, Stevensville, 11-00. --, Spencer, Jaxon, Hamilton, ND. --, Jessop, Harvey, Corvallis, ND. --, Bender, Tommy, Hamilton, ND. --, Searle, Taylor, Hamilton, ND. --, Blair, Dallas, Florence-Car, ND. --, Jessop, Bryson, Corvallis, ND. --, Williams, Logan, Florence-Car, ND. --, Rusk, Nathan, Corvallis, ND.

Boys Triple Jump

1, Sevalstad, Cayden, Beaverhead C, 37-11. 2, Bain, Hudson, Hamilton, 36-04. 3, Bender, Tommy, Hamilton, 35-10.75. 4, Wigens, Hunter, Beaverhead C, 35-10.50. 5, Horsens, Andrew, Florence-Car, 35-05. 6, Hauck, Alex, Corvallis, 31-11. 7, Shepp, Harrison, Florence-Car, 31-08. 8, Griffin, Asher, Hamilton, 31-07. 9, Hammill, Silas, Corvallis, 30-01.50. 10, Henner, Tyler, Florence-Car, 29-05. 11, Tucker, Reese, Corvallis, 27-08.50. --, Rusk, Nathan, Corvallis, ND.

Boys Shot Put

1, Burrows, Andrew, Hamilton, 56-01.50. 2, Murray, Jack, Gallatin, 50-02.50. 3, Gum, Hunter, Stevensville, 48-04. 4, Stoker, Isaac, Corvallis, 42-06.50. 5, McGouldrick, AJ, Hamilton, 40-09.50. 6, Curnow, Carter, Beaverhead C, 38-07. 7, Wright, Gunner, Beaverhead C, 38-00. 8, Lewis, Trevor, Hamilton, 37-09. 9, Schmidlin, David, Beaverhead C, 37-03. 10, Kemph, Bridger, Beaverhead C, 35-04.50. 11, Lewis, Drew, Corvallis, 34-09.50. 12, Loesch, Hunter, Corvallis, 34-04.50. 13, Kivela, Ben, Florence-Car, 33-03.50. 14, Alexander, Bridger, Florence-Car, 33-03. 15, Tackes, Tad, Stevensville, 33-00. 16, Blair, Dallas, Florence-Car, 32-11. 17, Mataafa, Jrney, Beaverhead C, 32-06. 18, Smith, Tas, Corvallis, 32-03.50. 19, Burrows, Lance, Florence-Car, 31-09. 20, Williams, Garrett, Hamilton, 31-03. 21, Snyder, Colton, Corvallis, 27-06. 22, White, Ben, Corvallis, 26-06. 23, Graziano, Lorenzo, Hamilton, 24-11. --, Weidow, Bryce, Corvallis, ND. --, Lucas, Clayton, Darby, ND. --, Miles, Wyatt, Corvallis, ND. --, Darger, AJ, Corvallis, ND. --, Kennedy, Sam, Hamilton, ND. --, Reed, Hooper, Darby, ND.

Boys Discus Throw

1, Burrows, Andrew, Hamilton, 152-05. 2, Murray, Jack, Gallatin, 131-06. 3, Reed, Hooper, Darby, 127-01. 4, Wright, Gunner, Beaverhead C, 126-10. 5, McGouldrick, AJ, Hamilton, 118-06. 6, Lewis, Drew, Corvallis, 114-01. 7, Tackes, Tad, Stevensville, 112-04. 8, Lucas, Clayton, Darby, 111-09. 9, Jones, Kyle, Beaverhead C, 110-04. 10, Gum, Hunter, Stevensville, 104-10. 11, Porter, Ethan, Florence-Car, 98-05. 12, Miles, Wyatt, Corvallis, 98-03. 13, Burrows, Lance, Florence-Car, 95-04. 14, Darger, AJ, Corvallis, 95-02. 15, Kemph, Bridger, Beaverhead C, 92-07. 16, Ross, Dion, Hamilton, 84-08. 17, Nelson, Soren, Hamilton, 83-06. 18, Kennedy, Sam, Hamilton, 83-02. 19, Anderson, Ezra, Hamilton, 82-10. 20, Graziano, Lorenzo, Hamilton, 80-05. 21, Kivela, Ben, Florence-Car, 79-01. 22, Blair, Dallas, Florence-Car, 78-05. 23, Horsens, Andrew, Florence-Car, 75-00. 24, Griffin, Asher, Hamilton, 69-01. 25, Curnow, Carter, Beaverhead C, 68-11. 26, Smith, Tas, Corvallis, 68-10.50. 27, Weldon, John, Beaverhead C, 63-03. 28, Snyder, Colton, Corvallis, 56-04. 29, Catanach, Zeb, Corvallis, 48-03. --, Stoker, Isaac, Corvallis, ND. --, Jessop, Harvey, Corvallis, ND. --, Williams, Garrett, Hamilton, ND. --, Loesch, Hunter, Corvallis, ND. --, Weidow, Bryce, Corvallis, ND.

Boys Javelin Throw

1, Christiansen, Kee, Beaverhead C, 151-09. 2, Reynoso, Levi, Corvallis, 150-02. 3, Loesch, Hunter, Corvallis, 144-08. 4, Wright, Gunner, Beaverhead C, 141-05. 5, Beller, Kellan, Stevensville, 140-00. 6, Jones, Kyle, Beaverhead C, 138-00. 7, Avery, Logan, Corvallis, 135-03. 8, Gard, Brogan, Stevensville, 131-08. 9, Horsens, Andrew, Florence-Car, 124-06. 10, Curnow, Carter, Beaverhead C, 121-00. 11, Powell, Lucas, Corvallis, 120-03. 12, Lucas, Clayton, Darby, 119-00. 13, Lewis, Drew, Corvallis, 118-03. 14, Reed, Hooper, Darby, 111-00. 15, Kemph, Bridger, Beaverhead C, 103-08. 16, Lewis, Trevor, Hamilton, 98-10. 17, Anderson, Ezra, Hamilton, 88-09. 18, Kennedy, Sam, Hamilton, 87-00. 19, Snyder, Colton, Corvallis, 77-09. 20, White, Ben, Corvallis, 74-07. 21, Nelson, Soren, Hamilton, 72-10. 22, Sawyer, Colter, Stevensville, 69-00. 22, Pearson, Eli, Hamilton, 69-00. 24, Mataafa, Jrney, Beaverhead C, 66-04. 25, Catanach, Zeb, Corvallis, 55-05. --, Jessop, Harvey, Corvallis, ND. --, Weldon, John, Beaverhead C, ND. --, Singleton, Ian, Beaverhead C, ND. --, Blair, Dallas, Florence-Car, ND.