MISSOULA — When usually stoic Missoula Sentinel track and field coach Craig Mettler started talking about the boys' performance at state just a week ago, he had to take a second to find the words that fit.
The group had to fight for its third Class AA state title in a row — albeit a three-peat that was interrupted by the pandemic. It came down to the final event, the boys 4x400, and like a story-book ending the Spartans won the meet by just nine to beat runner-up Kalispell Glacier 89-80 in Butte.
Mettler rattled off names of athletes whose, even if some didn't do as well as they wanted to, performances and reactions are fresh in his mind since state.
Tanner Klumph placed seventh and fifth in the 1,600 and 3,200 after he battled mono at the start of the season. Sophomore Hudson Lembke wasn't projected to even score, but he went out and won the 100 title. Zac Crews, projected to win the event, led the 110 hurdles but clipped the seventh hurdle, stumbled and finished last. But he didn't mope, he ran over to teammate Drew Klumph waiting for the result and see that his fellow hurdler won, hugged him and then Crews sprinted down the infield fence line to cheer on Brooke Stayner and Emily McElmurry in the girls 100 hurdles.
Mettler boiled down the reactions to a math problem of sorts, which is all about response: E plus R equals O. It's an equation the program lives by.
"The events, plus your response equals the outcome; you can't always control events but you can control your response to those events," he said. "They don't feel bad for themselves."
As Mettler looks toward the future away from the track, transitioning into an administrator role at Sentinel that will pull him away from the Spartans dominant program, he cherishes the time he spent building the program.
"They are going to go down as one of the greatest groups ever to step foot in these hallways," Mettler said during a Friday phone interview with the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "Three state track and field titles, two football titles, a cross-country title and shoot, who knows what would have happened in cross-country if Keagen Crosby was out there able to compete at his highest. ... It was unbelievable the way some of these boys competed — you couldn't have written a better story."
The AA boys track title put a bow on the run by the Spartans senior class, many of whom are multi-sport stars who have won a few state titles in football, cross-country and track. It also put a wrap on what Mettler has played a large hand in building over the years for the Spartans track program.
When Mettler first got to the Sentinel in 2009, he saw a culture that needed a strong push. Sentinel wasn't the title-winning behemoth it has been the past few years, instead having a sports culture in need of some help.
So he and Dane Oliver, who has led the Spartans football team to back-to-back state AA titles the past two years, made it a goal to give some life into all of the programs. They wanted to unite the entire department.
For track, that all started to come together in 2017 when the girls program won its first AA state title ever. That turned into two more girls titles in '18 and '21, all while the Spartans boys won their first-ever title in '19, then has kept the dominance rolling with titles in '21 and this year for six total track and field titles since 2017 — the most in the state during that span.
A major part of the success in the spring has been a buy-in from all sports to support each other. Many of the star track and field athletes are stars on the Spartans football, soccer, volleyball and basketball teams.
"We knew there was a roadmap and it could be implemented," Mettler, who played college football for the Montana Grizzlies, said. " ... It took some time because things don't change overnight. It still took us seven to 10 years of being dialed in. ... It's been a lot of recruiting in the hallways to get the best athletes possible to come out. My whole spiel to the kids, is the worst thing that is going to happen to you by participating in track is you're going to become a better athlete.
"You have people, not just myself and my staff promoting track, but the other coaches helping us out," he added. "When your kids are faster and can jump higher, that is going to benefit your team. And then, it develops that competitiveness as well."
It hasn't been announced who will coach the program now that Mettler, who has also been the dean of students at the school, is moving into an assistant principal role, but Mettler is confident in whoever it is.
"The sun has to set at some point on everybody," he said. "The sun was ready to set on me and let me move on into the shadows and someone else will step into the sunlight and take it on so to speak. ... I'll still be out there supporting the kids and be a huge supporter."
