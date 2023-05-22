Thirteen years ago, the Capital High boys – powered by their 28 points in the pole vault – soared out to a 17½-point opening day lead at the 2010 Western AA Track & Field Meet at Vigilante Stadium.

Led by senior Ryan Kropp’s championship vault of 14-feet-6, Bruin PV coach Todd Foster’s crew swept the top four places. Teammates Jason Wardell and Jason Allred placed second and third, each clearing 14-0, while Seth Bourquin finished fourth at 13-6. The local contingent dominated the podium with 5-out-of-6 vaulters, since Helena High’s T.J. Bomar came in sixth, and actually took six to State, with HHS’ Jake Reidelbach having pre-qualified.

Prior to bowing out of the competition, Reidelbach had “round-housed” his plant and almost flew off the pit. His right arm locked up with the right post and pulled it down nearly to the safety mat. It took meet officials several minutes to straighten the standard.

Kropp entered the meet with a state-leading clearance of 15-0, and unsuccessfully attempted a division record 15-3. “It was fun to compete against kids from this town,” Kropp told the IR after his win. “There are some good jumpers (across the state)…I still think this town has the best jumpers, though.”

Also posting Day 1 victories for the Bru-Crew were Josh Dirks, and the 400 relay unit. Dirks uncorked a javelin throw of 180-1 for his title, although there were two other spear chuckers higher on the montanatrack.com deep lists. The short relay quartet of Payton Blood, Matt Miller, Jacob Grover and Braden Peterson edged the Bengals for the crown by .21 of a second, 43.64 seconds to 43.85.

The Bruins went into the final day ahead of Flathead 72-55½, and thanks to their great depth, pulled away for the Western AA championship over the runner-up Braves, 128-97½. Glacier High was third at 93. It was the brown-and-gold’s last Western AA crown until their recent first-place trophy this past weekend, with 122 points.

Winning titles for coach Lon Carter’s tracksters on the second day of competition were 110 hurdler Matt Miller, clocking a 14.76, and the 1600 relay unit (Peterson, Reece Easterling, Miller and Grover), who got the stick around in 3:29.08.

Miller paced a group of four local hurdlers in the top-5; teammates Beau Berg (14.93) and Reece Easterling (15.54) in second and fifth, and Helena’s Koleman Gross (14.98) in third place.

Miller – who became the second Bruin to garner 12 varsity letters, after Kyle Nay (1995-1999) – “struggled in the start” but made up ground quickly. And he echoed his teammates feelings regarding their camaraderie for their crosstown rival. “We’re friends with Koleman outside the track as well,” he said. “I wish we could practice against him every day.”

Grover was the team’s top scorer, with 19 points, also placing runner-up in the 200 (23.11) and third in the 100 (11.59). Miller, who took fifth in the 300 hurdles as well, was next at 17 points, ahead of Tommy Peterson’s 16, with a pair of runners-up medals, in the shot put (50-4) and discus (149-5).

Rounding out the rest of the Bruin placers were Zach Smith (fourth shot, fifth disc), John Gilboy (fourth 3200), Easterling (fourth 300 hurdles), Blood (fifth 100), and sixth-placers Cody Hanson (400), Berg (300 hurdles) and Hunter Bossler (800).

The other local trophy team was the third-place Helena girls, under the direction of coach Sheila Williams, who tallied 90 points. Glacier High and Missoula Big Sky were 1-2, with 136½ and 100 counters.

The Lady Bengals were spearheaded by champions Taylor Kanthack, who captured the shot put with a heave of 37-6; and javelin thrower Kelsey Williams, firing off a toss of 123-8. They each upped their PRs by 6½-inches and 14-inches, respectively. Kelsey, who was the first female to earn 12 letters in school history, also took sixth in the discus.

Placing second for the red-and-white were the 1600 relay (Nikki Odegard, Monica Grimsrud, Demi Wignot, Braelynne Johnson) in 4:07.85, and Leah Esposito in the 3200, at 11:58.20. Their third-placers were Odegard (400, 61.51), Mara Menahan (3200, 12:00.18), high jumper Alisa Gilchrist (5-2), Terra Cundith (pole vault, 9-6) and Taylor Amestoy (discus, 111-11).

The rest of Helena’s medal recipients were Amestoy (fourth shot) and Menahan (fourth 1600); fifth-place finishers Wignot (200), B. Johnson (400), Hilary Thompson (HJ), Tatum Teegarden (SP) and the 400 relay (fifth); and sixth-placers M. Grimsrud (300H), Johnson (200) and Kyndal Williams (jav).

Capital’s gals scored 45 and finished sixth, highlighted by two-time State pole vault champion Sara Lubke, who sailed 11-0 for her repeat.

Others finishing in the top-three for longtime Lady Bruin coach Shirley Chesterfied-Stanton, were runners-up Taylor Corne in the shot put, with a throw of 36-7, and platter spinner Amanda Snell at 112-0; and the third-place medalists Catie Carson in the javelin at 117-3, long jumper Sammi Bignell reaching16-8, and the 400 relay (Bignell, Christy Moore, Jenna Blair, Tori Nickol), with a clocking of 51.52. In addition, their 1600 relay came in sixth.

The Helena High boys tallied 29 points, led by previously mentioned Koleman Gross and TJ Bomar, and their second-place 400 relay foursome (Ryan Wall, Koleman Gross, Dylan Simac, Nelo Butler), getting the stick around in 43.85.

Also placing for skipper Tony Arntson were Matt Barker, third in the 3200 (10:01) and fifth in the 1600; Ryan Wall, fourth in the 100 (11.65); and in sixth place Jake Bushnell (discus) and the 1600 relay.

