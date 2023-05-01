Twenty years ago, five local area tracksters captured State championships at the 2003 Class AA & B Track & Field Meets, led by repeat senior titlists Matt Larson of Capital High, and Helena’s Patrick Sandiland.

Larson, who was the reigning 110 high hurdles champ and all-class record-holder, retained his crown at Vigilante Stadium with a time of 14.42 seconds.

“It’s a lot different defending a state championship than going for the first one,” he told the IR afterwards. “My nerves got going a little bit.”

Larson admitted he didn’t run the cleanest race, having hit a handful of hurdles along the way, but he was the clear winner and .17 faster than runner-up Kyle Wade (CMR). The Bruin great ran a 14.21 for his 2002 crown, which lasted as an all-class mark for 14 years, and still stands as the AA, Vigilante Stadium and school records, 20 years later.

Sandiland successfully defended his pole vault championship, sailing 14-feet-6 and breaking a four-way tie at 14-feet. Three weeks before State, Patrick’s girlfriend Nicole Kearney was tragically killed in a car crash, and as he sailed over the winning height, yours truly overheard a parent close-by whisper, “Nicole pushed him over the top.”

It was the second crown of the meet for Sandiland, who was also a member of the Bengals’ championship 400 relay unit, with Tom Cohn, Mike Ferriter and Sean Herrin. Earlier in the season, at the suggestion (in part) of hurdles coach Joe Epler, HHS “switched the foursome’s lineup around to take advantage of each sprinter’s skills,” head coach Tony Arntson told the paper.

Cohn led-off with his great start and Sandiland ran the third leg for his cornering, anchored by Herrin’s stretch speed. The quartet got the stick around in a school-record time of 42.65, breaking their own mark from a week earlier at Divisionals. It lasted 14 years.

Capital’s Narles Layne captured the long jump crown with a leap of 21-8, out-distancing the runner-up by 8¼-inches, and exceeding his own PR by a foot. CHS coach Tom Pedersen noted that the Bruin junior was “helped greatly” by assistant Rick Thompson.

“Rick’s biggest words for Narles were just to relax,” Pedersen recounted. The late Narles Yde Layne achieved all-state citations in three sports (football, wrestling, track) in the same school-year twice, a feat matched by only one other local male athlete – CHS’ Matt Miller.

Rounding out the local State AA track winners in 2003 was Bengal high jumper Andy Mulvaney, who cleared 6-4 for his title. Mulvaney, who owned a PR of 6-6, narrowly brushed off the bar at 6-7, while adding an individual crown to go along with his senior-year State team trophies; a soccer championship earlier that fall, and a third-place finish in basketball.

Teammate Nathan Palmer placed runner-up in the discus, bettering his PR by 8-feet with a toss of 163-11. The event winner was Billings Senior’s Jim Stanton, whose father James L. Stanton played football at Carroll College and began his coaching career at Helena Cathedral High.

The rest of HHS’ placers included Ferriter, finishing third in the 300 hurdles with a 38.84 clocking; and sixth-place medalists Herrin (100 dash, 11.24), Jon Metropoulos (3200) and Kody Andrew (800). The Bengals 1600 relay squad of Cohn, Marcus Silvonen, Casey Lofthouse and Shane Cornelius took fifth in 3:25.77.

Helena scored 49 points and missed a State trophy by 1-point, finishing fourth behind third-place Billings West, at 50. Champion Kalispell earned a 4-peat with 103 points, while Capital came in sixth at 38.

CHS’s Kyle Samson placed runner-up in the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.77, lowering his PR by a half-second. Also reaching the podium for the Bru-crew were Shawn Holland, who sailed 42-8 and placed third in the triple jump, in just his second time trying the event; Tyler Sparing, fifth in the 110 hurdles; and sixth-placers Mike Doggett (400) and John Drynan (discus, 150-6).

On the girls side, the Morrison sisters led HHS to a fifth-place showing, tallying 36 points. Stephanie garnered a State runner-up in the shot put, when she uncorked a heave of 38-8 on opening day, surprising even herself. “I expected to take fourth, but I PR’d by two-feet,” related the Lady Bengal senior, “so I’m very, very excited about that.”

Then she went out and garnered another second-place spot on the podium in the discus, spinning the platter a program-record distance of 121-6 from the ring on Day 2. Danielle Morrison, a junior, posted a 113-9 for fourth, giving the siblings more than half (a combined 20) of the team’s points.

Jade Roskam-Purnell captured a runner-up medal in the triple jump, sailing 36-2¾. “She had an awesome series with three jumps over 36 feet,” first-year Helena coach Sheila Williams said.

Roskam-Purnell and soph Caitlyn Molloy each picked up points in the open 400 (59.36) and 100 hurdles (16.11), respectively, both coming in fifth. Jade and Caitlyn were also part of the fourth-place red-and-white 400 relay squad (with Autumn Waltee and Morgan Miller), clocking a season-best 49.78, which leap-frogged them past Big Sky in the standings.

Pole vaulter Morgan Dolan was the Capital gal’s highest placer, tying for second with Jenna Mastalir (MBS) with a 10-6 clearance. It was the second year in a row that Dolan – who later garnered an appointment to the US Air Force Academy – had finished runner-up at the State Meet.

Rounding out coach Shirley Chesterfield-Stanton’s placers were Becca Goe, who triple jumped 34-10½ and finished third; Kristin Parker, taking fifth in the 800 (2:23.93); and the Lady Bruins sixth-place 1600 relay quartet, of Becky Beall, Veronica Krings, Katie Moon and Lexi McLaughlin.

Capital scored 16 points in the meet, while in a battle between the Women of Troy for the team crown, Bozeman edged the Bravettes by a mere two points, 144-142.

In Class B, the Elkhorn Area contingent was paced by the Townsend female tracksters, who placed fourth with 36 points. Senior Patrice Foster and junior Shannon Flynn spearheaded the Lady Bulldogs efforts, accounting for 34¾ of those markers.

Foster came home with six medals, capturing the 100 hurdles championship, in a time of 15.62; placed fourth in the 300 hurdles, and fifth in both the 100 and 200 dashes; and was part of the sixth-place 400 and 1600 relays.

Flynn finished runner-up in both the 800 and 1600 runs, at 2:19.60 and 5:21.79, respectively; and with the long relay.

Townsend’s guys tallied 9 points, with Jason Hagadone placing third in the 300 hurdles (40.67) and sixth in the 110s; and 400 meter man Derek McArthur coming in fifth.

Malta’s gutsy Jolene Fuzesy, who went on to become a Carroll College Hall of Fame basketball player while setting the national 3-point record, placed fifth in the 3200 run.

