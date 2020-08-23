HELENA - This Replays series on the history of the Skor-DeKam Invitational Track & Field Meet, which originated as the Jaycee Relays 75 years ago, concludes with the sixth and final segment recapping the meets from 2008-18.
2008
Capital and Helena finished 3-4 on the meet’s Skor side at Vigilante Stadium, with 65 and 53 points, respectively, led by Jared Hunt, Kelly Wardell and Justin Maes.
The Bruins’ Hunt won the 110 hurdles in 14.96 seconds, while teammate Wardell captured the pole vault at 14-feet. CHS tracksters finishing in the top-3 were Casey Lamping (400) and Kyle Beto (110 hurdles).
Maes anchored the Bengals’ winning 400 relay (with Dylan Lang, Chris Van Horssen and Josh Stuberg), which posted a 43.35. HHS’s top-3 finishers were Mike Barker (3200), Josh Leonard (discus) and Stuberg (300 hurdles).
The Lady Bengals were sixth in the DeKam meet, paced by top-3 placers Mandy Evanson (vault), Sheena Broadwater (shot put) and Lindsey Allen (triple jump). Pole vaulter Sara Lubke of Capital was the only local champ, clearing 10-6 for her victory. Teammates Mariah White and the 400 relay were CHS’ other top scorers.
2009
History was made at the 2009 Skor-DeKam, when CMR sprinter Chris Wilson scorched the track in the 100 meter dash, in 10.56 seconds, which was the fastest time ever performed on Montana soil.
The top local team effort was turned in by Helena’s boys in fourth, ahead of the fifth-place Bruins. Dan Osborne was the red-and-white’s lone titlist, copping the 3200 in 10:01.32. Posting top-3 efforts were Jacob Kearney and Osborne (1600), Koleman Gross (both hurdles), Matt Barker (3200), Briggs Alsbury (800) and the 400 relay.
Capital crowned a pair of champions, in Reece Easterling in the 300 hurdles (40.77), and shot putter Logan Nathe (53-7). Also in the top-3 were Louie Blood (shot) and Jason Wardell (vault).
Helena’s gals took sixth, sparked by a couple titlists; Allison Morrison in the long jump (16-6) and pole vaulter Evanson (11-0). Morrison also placed top-3 in the 400 run and high jump.
The Lady Bruins, who took eighth, were led by Lubke, runner-up in the vault (on misses), and Tara Will (1600, third).
2010
The Skor-DeKam was cancelled due to weather, but all four local AA teams were able to compete in respective equivalent meets. At Butte’s 2010 Swede Dahlberg Invitational, Capital’s guys placed fourth, led by Matt Miller, Ryan Kropp, Beau Berg and Easterling. Matt Barker was the top placer for Helena.
On the gals’ side, the best efforts belonged to HHS’ (Mara Menahan, Taylor Amestoy, Kelsey Williams, Taylor Kanthack) and CHS’ (Sara Lubke, Christy Moore, Kaci Matthies), leading their respective teams to ninth and 11th, at the Great Falls Optimist Invite.
2011
The Lady Bengals placed second at the DeKam Meet, scoring 112 points behind four individual titles; double winner Allison Morrison in the high jump (5-3) and long jump (16-8½), Kaitlyn Oliver in the 400 (59.91) and vaulter Terah Cundeth (10-6). Top-3 ribbons went to Leah Esposito, Oliver, Alisa Gilchrist, Monica Grimsrud and the 400 relay.
Fifth-place Capital was sparked by triple jump winner Elena Rickman (33-2), and top-3 finisher Taylor Corne (shot put, discus).
In the Skor meet, HHS and CHS took fifth and sixth. Event champs Matt Barker (3200 in 9:51.33) and Jake Reidelbach (vaulting 14-0) paced the Bengals, helped by top scorers Keenan Gerhardt, TJ Bomar and Barker.
Bruins’ in the top-3 were Brian Sinrud (both hurdles) and Coltan Pipinich (discus).
2012
Poor weather caused another Skor-DeKam cancellation, although the teams did compete in their similar track meets.
At the 2012 Optimists Invitational, Cundith, Esposito, Morrison and Amestoy spearheaded HHS’ third-place showing. The 12th-place Lady Bruins were led by Kalei Scholl and Marissa Sanchez.
Helena (led by TJ Bomar, Chase Williams and Nate Caldwell) and Capital (behind Kyle Nickol, Brady Kimball and Dominick Speranza) placed sixth and eighth at the Dahlberg meet.
2013
Helena’s boys and girls both placed third at the 2103 Skor-DeKam, tallying 77 and 75 points, respectively. The Lady Bengals were led by Callie Kanthack, who won the 200 in a school-record 25.13 and placed second in the 200; and freshman Carly Smiedala, capturing the 400 (58.84) and 800 (2:21.80). Terah Cundith garnered her third straight DeKam vault crown (11-0), while Leah Esposito won the 1600 (5:18.05) and Mallory Grimsrud copped the high jump (5-3).
Aidan Reed in the 3200 (10:02.43), 300 hurdler Josh Barrows (40.62) and Dawson Reardon in the javelin (165-9) were victorious for HHS in the Skor meet, aided by runners-up Aidan Pedersen, Kyle Cochran, Gunner Hilborn and the 400 relay.
The fourth-place Bruin guys were led by winner Brian Sinrud in the 110 hurdles (15.10), and second-place finishers Gunnar Brekke (200) and Colt Smith (1600). The eighth-place CHS Lady Bruins’ top scorers were Sanchez (400), Allie Keleti (shot) and Alexa welch (long jump).
2014
Helena garnered the Skor championship, compiling 111 points, while claiming seven events. Josh Barrows tallied 22½ points, copping the 300 hurdles (39.56), placing runner-up in the 110s, and with the winning 1600 relay and the second-place 400 relay.
Other Bengal titlists were Cochran in the 400 (50.33), vaulter Chase Smith (14-6), Pedersen in the high jump (6-1) and long jumper Nick Van Horssen (20-10). Top-3 placers were Tyler Mattuecci, Connor Matthews and Reed.
Sparking the fifth-place Capital tracksters were top-scorers Danny McLain (400, 800), Kolby Tamol (discus) and Dontae Baker (3200).
On the DeKam side, Helena registered 96.3 markers for runner-up honors, led by Carly Smiedala, who won three individual races, including the 1600 in 5:04.24 (school and meet record), the 400 in 56.65 (meet record) and the 800 in 2:18.62.
She was also part of the winning 400 relay (with Harley Didricksen, Josey Smiedala and Kanthack) in 48.1, and the second-place 1600 relay quartet, while scoring 34½ points for the team. Kanthack swept the 100 (12.61) and 200 (25.86) dashes. Also in the top-3 were Shanna Floerchinger and Josey.
Leading the way for the ninth-place CHS ladies were Mary Leslie, who garnered the vault at 10-6, and top-3 finishers Maggie Settle (high jump, long jump), Savannah Pershong (high jump) and Grace Kimball (triple jump).
2015
Helena successfully defended its’ Skor crown amassing 133 points while winning six events. Triumphant for the red-and-white were Chase Smith in the pole vault (meet record 15-7), Derick Olsen in the 110 Hurdles (14.94), John Tolentino in the 200 (23.13), Connor Matthews in the 400 (50.50), Reed in the 3200 (9:42.32), and Barrows in the 300 hurdles (39.43).
Runners-up for HHS were Ryan McNamara (800), Nolan Davis (300 hurdles), and both relays. The Tony Arntson-coached Bengals went on to tie for the 2015 Class AA championship.
CHS came in sixth, behind top-scorers Michael Smith (shot put), Ryan Burger (400), Anthony Taylor (200) and Will Hunthausen (300 hurdles).
Josey Smiedala led the HHS gals to a fifth-place showing, capturing the 300 hurdles in 46.23. Their top-3 finishers were Carly (800), Maggie Smiedala (400), and the 1600 relay.
The Lady Bruins took seventh, behind runners-up Elena Carter (100 hurdles) and Halie Kananen (shot). Placing third were Chiarra Morelli (vault) and Kimball (triple jump).
2016
For the second time in school history, HHS three-peated in Skor meet, racking up 97½ points. The Bengals were led by Aidan Reed, who swept the 1600 (4:29.33) and 3200 (9:30.94); and Connor Matthews, capturing the 400 with a meet-record at 48.23, and as part of the winning 400 relay (with Nick Van Horssen, Ryan Arntson, Tolentino) and 1600 relay (with Arntson, McNamara and Zander Mozer).
Tolentino garnered the 100 (11.04) as well, and took third in the 200, while teammates Olsen (110 hurdles), MacNamara (800) and Caleb Ferguson (triple jump) came in top-3.
The Lady Bengals took runner-up in the DeKam meet, with 70 points, sparked by double-winner Floerchinger in the shot (39-10¼) and disc (112-7). Also earning titles were Julie Rockebach in the pole vault (11-0), and Carly Smiedala in the 800 (2:18.11) and with the 1600 relay (Madelyn Mariegard, Kendra Kloker, Katie Martin) at 4:05.78.
The seventh-place CHS gals’ top scorers were Pershong (triple jump), Kananen (discus, shot put) and the 400 relay unit. The Capital boys also took seventh, behind the top efforts of Connor Dowdy (both hurdles), Smith (shot) and both relays.
2017
Helena placed second in the Skor event with 97 points, spearheaded by victors Aidan Fitzgerald in the 110 hurdles (15.03), frosh high jumper Trey Tintinger (6-7) and Iain Anderson in the 800 (1:58.19). Teammates finishing runner-up were Arntson (100), Mozer (200), Max Mauder (long jump), Ferguson (triple jump) and the 400 relay.
Ethan Mackay (vault), Kory Broussard (jav) and Viktor Pavsek (110 hurdles) led the seventh-place CHS guys with second-place ribbons, with help from top-3 finisher Justin Jenks (discus).
HHS’ girls took fourth on the DeKam side, behind shot putters Kindra Dunlap (37-4) and Emma Dole, who placed 1-3; and aided by Taelyr Krantz, Kamden Hilborn, Alyssa Plant, Ginny Kerr and Kahsiah Benson.
Fifth-place Capital was led by Elena Carter, capturing the long jump (17-2¼), taking runner-up in the 100 hurdles, and with the third-place 400 relay. Also with top showings were Alana Tonidandel, Lexi Wrigg and Abigail Harmon.
2018
Second-year coach Dick McMahon’s CHS Lady Bruins runner-up finish was the best showing at the 2018 event, with 126 points, powered by Audrey Bloomquist’s 30½ markers. Bloomquist captured three events; the 100 (12.66) and triple jump (35-2), and as part of the 400 relay foursome (with Melissa Moreni, Abigail Harmon and Katie Culver) in 50.21. She also placed runner-up in the 200 dash.
Also winning for the Lady Bruins were Culver in the 200 (26.58), McKinlee Mihelish in the 400 (1:01.16), Moreni in the 100 hurdles (15.68) and the 1600 relay (Jenna Lauf, Mikal Mihelish, Sydney Sheridan, McKinlee) in 4:11.63.
The Helena gals placed third, behind Kamden Hilborn, who garnered the meet vault title at 11-0. Lady Bengal teammates qualifying for State were fellow vaulter Katelyn Jablonski and Dole in the shot.
On the Skor side, Capital tied for third place, with 88 points, paced by school record-holding weight man, and double-winner Justin Jenks, in the disc (163-6) and shot put (58-7). Also posting a brown-and-gold victory was javelin thrower Monte Pearson, with a toss of 165-11, edging out runner-up and teammate Seth Schneider.
The fifth-place Bengals were led by double winner Caleb Ferguson, in the pole vault (14-0) and triple jump (42-9), and Ray Trudeau (51.33), who outraced teammate Kaleb Winterburn to the wire. The two joined Luke Schmitz and Connor Murgel to win the 1600 relay, in 3:30.66.
NOTE: The 2019 Skor-DeKam track meet will be featured separately in a Replays column at a later date.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt.synness@406mtsports.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
