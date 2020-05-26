This series is a brief history of the Skor-DeKam Invitational Track & Field Meet, which originated as the Jaycee Relays 75 years ago. Our third segment recaps the meets from 1976-88.
1976-81
The top local performers at the 1976 Jaycee Relays were runner-up finishes by Capital High’s Mark Samson in the low hurdles and pole vaulter Tom Stebbins, and Dan Connors of Helena in the long jump.
Both schools had third-place relays; CHS in the 440 West Division relay (Samson, Carl Nordberg, Kirk Applin, Larry Kershaw), and the Bengals Eastern medley (Marc Swanson, Bill Duffy, Dan Connors, Dave Brown).
The 16-team unscored meet at Vigilante Stadium consisted of 11 Class AA schools, and five from Class A.
The 1976 Helena Girls Invitational included 13 teams and was divided into two divisions, with both local schools placing runner-up; Helena in the West, and Capital on the East side.
Coach Joe Anderson’s Lady Bengals won four events, led by Chris Mansfield, who captured the 80-yard high hurdles (11.4 seconds) and 110 low hurdles (15.63), and anchored the winning 440 relay (Janet Brown, Judy Ballard, Sib Malee) at 52.57.
Teammate Kelly Baraby garnered the shot put (school-record 36-11½).
CHS’ victors were Diane Drake in the javelin (118-6), and the 440 relay (Carrie Heimbach, Julie Sell, Lori Blanchard, Jeri Burner) in 51.45.
1977…
Both local schools again took second in their respective divisions at the 10th annual Girls Invite. Double winner Vicki Fred of CHS’ garnered the 880 (2:26.64) and mile (5:33.16). The Lady Bruins won the 880 East medley relay (Mary Trudnowski, Judy Walbert, Jacque Jakovac, Diane Taliaferro) in 1:57.68. Finishing second were Diane Drake (javelin), Laurie Hamer (high jump) and Jeri Burner (220).
Mansfield of HSHS won the 110 hurdles and tied for first in the 80 hurdles. She collected a pair of runners-up, as well, in the 100 dash and 440 relay. Teammates placing second were Lynn Creek (mile), Michelle Petrie (high jump) and Ann Kamlowsky (880).
Burner’s and Mansfield’s sons, Nick Morrow (CHS) and Darwin Simac (HHS) renewed their mother’s Skor-DeKam rivalries three decades later.
At the Jaycee meet, Bruins Kirk Applin (high hurdles) and Samson (low hurdles) both took fourth. CHS took runner-up in the 2-mile (Capps, Sodja, Fred, Burner) and medley (Nordberg, Applin, Hodson, Burner) relays
The Bengals were third in the medley (Marc Swanson, Devine, Dave Brown, Mike Kelly) and mile (Kelly, Brown, Phil Yuhas, Swanson) relays.
In 1978, Helena’s Steve Wilkins placed in the top-4 in five events at the Relays, highlighted by three championships. Wilkins captured the long jump (22-¼) and low hurdles (20.5), and was part of HHS’ winning West Division’s 440 relay (Tom Tobol, Brent Shepherd, Kelly). He was also second in the triple jump and fourth in high hurdles.
Capital’s lone victory came in the Eastern medley relay (Biff DeWolf, Dan Ladd, Scott Winfield, Doug Burner), getting the stick around in 3:37.1.
Capital garnered its’ first Girls Invite title, tallying 98 points in the Eastern Division, spear-headed by triple-winner Kathie Roos, in the javelin (122-6), high jump (4-10) and shot (36-10). She also took runner-up in the discus. Other Lady Bruin victors for coach Peggy Ensign were Nadine Sneed in the 880 (2:25.2), the 440 relay (Judy Walbert, Sneed, Carrie Cloninger, Kim Reed) in 51.5, and 880 relay (Wrigg, Sneed, Cloninger, Taliaferro) at 1:57.9.
On the West’s side, Helena finished second, behind titles from Julie Glenn in the 440 (1:01.6) and Theresa Ward in the mile (5:39.5). Sib Malee (80 hurdles), Mansfield (110 hurdles), Linda Matthews (880), and the 440 and medley relays collected runners-up ribbons.
The Lady Bruins, under first-year coach Shirley Chesterfield, retained their Invite East crown with 61 points, again powered by Roos. She captured four events – the disc (school record 123-11), shot (37-11¼), jav (122-2½), and 5-1 in the high jump (5-1) – and tallied 24 points.
Teammate Shelly Tompson was a double winner, sweeping the mile (5:35.4) and 2-mile (12:02.3). Runners-up were Diane Lund (discus), Taliaferro (440) and Beth Raymer (jav).
HSHS took runner-up in the Western Division for the third-straight year, behind double winner Patty Sodja, in the mile (5:42) and 2-mile (12:15.8). Teammates taking second were Ward (2-mile), Creek (880) and Randi Rognlie (high jump).
At the 35th annual guys’ event, now called the Lloyd Skor-Helena Jaycee Relays, Eric Stebbins became CHS’ first trackster to win an individual event, soaring a school-record 21-5¾ in the long jump. He also placed runner-up in the triple jump.
The 2-mile relay (Greg Strizich, Marvin Allison, Chuck Fred, Doug Burner) also got a Bruin record at 8:21.7, placing second.
Helena’s Tom Tobol shined in the long jump, taking second with a 21-4¼.
Capital claimed three victories at the 1980 Skor-Jaycees, in the persons of Marc Kelly in the discus (155-2), pole vaulter Rowdy Burns (14-0), and the 880 relay (Dan Ladd, Biff DeWolf, Chuck Ladd, Scott Pederson) in 1:36.
Bengal Dan Hash copped second in long jump, while their Bengal mile relay placed third.
The 8-team Girls Invitational eliminated the two-divisions, with Capital placing fourth. Kathie Roos captured the discus (120-7½), placed second in the high jump and third in the shot, while CHS’ winning 440 relay (Deedee Roach, Sneed, Nancy Whale, Wrigg) posted a 52.2.
Wrigg (long jump) and Raymer (jav) both grabbed runners-up.
Helena’s Randi Rognlie garnered the high jump with a meet-record 5-3, and their mile relay (Debbie Kennedy, Mary Ellen O’Leary, Mary Smigaj, Rognlie) placed second.
In 1981, track distances were converted from yards to meters.
Kari Shepherd led Helena High’s gals to a third-place showing at the Invite. She earned crowns in the high jump (5-2) and 100 hurdles (16.0), placed third in the 300 hurdles, and was part of the fifth-place 400 relay.
Also winning events for the Lady Bengals were Mary Smigaj and Meg O’Leary, in the 400 and 1,600.
Fourth-place Capital’s Meg Jones captured four events, including the shot put (stadium record 41-4¾), discus (132-9½), javelin (134-10) and the long jump (16-8½). She also broke the family record for most Skor-DeKam meet wins, bettering cousin Pat Donovan’s three victories from 1971.
On the boy’s side, Lonnie Burt broke school shot put record, 56-6½, and the foursome of Scott Pedersen, Chuck Ladd, Jay McDermott and Bart Brazier won East medley in 3:37.9. Runners-up were Rowdy Burns (pole vault), and the mile relay (Ladd, Brazier, John Wolfrom, Dave Ternes),
Helena’s Brett Bomar was third in the pole vault, while HHS was second in mile relay (Dan Flynn, Brighton Bigler, Rick Ward, Jim Mulcahy).
The 1982 Skor-Jaycee Invite contained just two relay races (instead of five) and had slipped to only eight teams.
HHS’ Jerry Mangan was the only local winner, in the 3,200 run at 10:04.1, while Capital’s Marshall Price took runner-up in the pole vault for first-year coach Tom Pedersen. Mangan was also among those placing third, in the 1,600, along with CHS’ Chuck Ladd (100, 200) and Brad Burns (vault).
At the 15th annual Girls Invite, Capital took sixth, with Jones setting two meet records in the shot (43-7½) and platter (141-7). Andy Strizich was second in the 3,200, and Paula Roos posted a trio of thirds.
HHS’ Shepherd won the high jump (5-3) and 100 hurdles (16.3), and Mary Ellen O’Leary garnered the 800 (2:33.4). The Lady Bengal 1,600 relay (Shepherd, Meg O’leary, Mary Ellen, Smigaj) placed second.
CHS’s gals captured the Helena Invite championship with 60½ points. Jones again upped both of her meet marks, in the shot put (47-0) and the disc (146-8). Other Lady Bruins earning gold were Melanie Hull in the 100 (Invite record 12.6), and the 400 relay (Hull, Kelly Grand, Michelle Eble, Janelle Peterson) tying the meet record of 51.3.
Helena’s Kari Shepherd was the only triple winner, claiming two Invite/school records, in the high jump (5-7¾) and 100 hurdles (15.5), and winning the long jump (16-6¼).
Shepherd’s sons, Kurtis and Koleman Gross, were multiple Skor-DeKam medalists for HHS 25 years later.
At the 1983 Skor-Jaycee’s, Helena High’s tracksters placed third in the unofficial scoring. HHS captured the 400 relay (Rob Pouliott, Kevin Kirwin, Jason Troglia, Jim Lindquist) with a school-record 43.8.
The Bengals finished 1-2 in the 3,200, with Steve Simpson (9:44.9) shading Tony Poirier. Two more Helena records fell; Pouliot in the pole vault (13-7¼, second) and Mark Benjamin in the high jump (6-6, third). Future governor Steve Bullock just missed a medal, placing seventh in the 800.
Dan Hull posted Capital’s top showing, taking third in the 200.
The 40th annual meet was officially scored, with Helena tying for third at 32 points. Bengal Tony Poirier shared the Guy Stegner Award as outstanding performer with West’s Jason Wolff. Poirier swept the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, clocking a 4:28.39 and 9:47.96.
Adding to HHS’ first-place finishes were Pouliot, vaulting 13-6, and Benjamin, jumping 6-8. Local third place finishers were Dennis Underwood (triple jump) of Helena, and CHS’ Matt Bicknell (pole vault) and Tracy Johnson (high jump).
The Lady Bruins finished runner-up at the 1984 Invitational, powered by Melanie Hull’s two titles, in the 100 hurdles (16.16) and 300 hurdles (47.52), and a pair of runners-up, in the 100 and 400 relay. CHS teammate Traci Chisholm also won twice, in the 800 (meet/school record 2:25.69) and with the 1,600 relay (Donna Zastrow, Pam Hohn, Eble) at 4:21.0.
Placing runners-up were Susan Helvick (disc), Sheri Schwertfeger (3,200), Linda Manolvitz (jav) and Eble (400). HHS’ titlists were Julie Jackson, in the 200 with meet/stadium record 26.45, and long jumper Leslie Ursich, soaring 16-8½.
At the 1985 Girls Invite, HHS – under new coach Gil Alexander – tied for sixth in the 12-team meet, led by Ursich, flying 17-0 for second in the long jump. She was also part of the fourth-place 400 relay (Peggy Sharp, Jackson, Kathy Fieher).
Capital’s only points were provided by javelin champ Linda Manolovitz, who fired the spear 139-4.
The Skor-Jaycee meet was back up to 13 teams, with Capital finishing third in winter-like weather. The Bruins posted five top-3 finishes; two by Chris Avery, in the triple jump (school-record 43-½), and high jump (6-2½); two by Hull in the 100 and 200 dashes; and 400 runner Mike Dagenais.
HHS’ Jon Troglia was the only local winner, sailing 21-6 in the long jump. Teammate Brink Kuchenbrod was third in the 3,200.
In 1986, the boys and girls meets merged into one co-ed event, under the name of the respective founders, becoming the Lloyd Skor-Emilee DeKam Invitational. However, Mother Nature decided to snow the meet out.
But the two genders took part in comparable events. At the Great Falls Optimists meet, coach Steve Keller’s Lady Bengals placed fifth, spearheaded by Tina Zinnecker, Jeannie Berthiaume and Kari Kockler. Manolovitz produced CHS’ marquee effort.
On the boys side, Capital placed third at the Dahlberg Invite, behind the scoring of Dagenais, Scott McFarland, Cory Johnson and Jon Walker. Helena’s top men were Brian Schweyen and Troglia.
The CHS guys placed runner-up at the 14-team Skor-DeKam (all 12 Class AA schools) in 1987, tallying 33 points, sparked by championships from Dagenais in the 400 (school-record 49.8), and Cory Johnson in the high jump (6-6). They also got seconds from Johnson in the triple jump, long jumper Kam Wrigg, Jon Walker in the high jump, and the 400 relay (Jamie Bugni, Dagenais, Bill Cockhill, Wrigg).
The Bengals top placers were pole vaulter Todd Foster, (14-6), and their 1,600 relay (Russ LaVigne, Ryan Vittatoe, Justin Fritz, Britt Fred) at 3:30.1, both second; and Jeff Moore, third in the 300 hurdles with a new HHS standard of 40.5.
At the 20th annual gal’s meet, Mindy Johnson paced the Lady Bruins, with a first in the triple jump (34-6½), second in the long jump and with the fourth-place 400 relay. Tabby Hall was third in the discus.
HHS was led by its’ runner-up 1,600 relay (Kathi Fiehrer, Zinnecker, Shawn Jackson, Diana Chandler), the third-place 400 relay, and Krysty Bolin, who picked up a third in the high jump.
The next year, Helena High finished fourth on the girls side of the 1988 Skor-DeKam, led by Tina Zinnecker’s triumph in the 200, in 26.8; anchoring the winning 1,600 relay (Diana Chandler, Fiehrer, Jackson) in 4:12.0; second-place 400 relay; and fourth in the 100. Teammate Kelly Redfield was second in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Kim Currie paced the Lady Bruins, winning the triple jump at 35-3, while adding a third and fourth in the 100 and 200, and with the fourth-place 400 relay. Johnson took runner-up in the triple jump and long jump, and third in the high jump.
On the boys side, Jon Walker captured the high jump with a CHS-record clearance of 6-8, and placed runner-up in the long jump. Teammates finishing third were Tom Adams (1,600), Cockhill (100) and Wrigg (long jump).
Wrigg’s son Nick, and daughter Lexi, both garnered Skor-DeKam ribbons several years ago.
Bengal Todd Foster placed runner-up in the 1988 pole vault with a clearance of 15-0, while Britt Fred was third and fourth in the 400 and fourth in the 200.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt.synness@406mtsports.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.