HELENA -- This five-part series covers the history of the Skor-DeKam Invitational Track & Field Meet, which originated as the Jaycee Relays 75 years ago, near the end of World War II. Our first segment recaps the meet from 1945 to 1960.
1945-49
The inaugural Jaycee Relays in 1945 was the brain-child of new Helena High coach Lloyd Skor and the Helena Jaycees. The first meet was a two-part program at “Vigilante Field,” concluding at night under the lights. The meet was under the supervision of former Bengal coach Henry Fiske and HHS assistant coach Bernard McGinley.
Six teams took part in the unscored meet, including Missoula County High, Great Falls, Butte, Fort Benton, Havre and Helena. Most of the field events took place during the late afternoon, while the track races started at 8 p.m. in front of about 1,000 fans. The five relay races were the 440 yard, 880, mile, 2-mile and medley (220-110-440-880). There was also a freshman division.
The powerful Missoula Spartans – who won nine consecutive state track championships between 1939-51 (there were no meets from 1943-45) under coach Guy Stegner – captured eight events and tied Helena in another. The host Bengals were victorious in five events.
HHS’ individual winners 75 years ago were Joe Brennan in the 100 dash in 10.4 seconds (on a cinder track), Ron Keim in the javelin with a heave of 166-feet-6, and Frank Scow in the freshman 220-yard low hurdles in 28.4. The throwing events all took place on or near the football field.
The Bengal relay units also garnered the 440 relay (Herb Plews, Tom Newkirk, Ray Gray, Brennan) in 45.9, and the 880 relay (Plews, Keim, Ray Gray, Brennan) in 1:36.8.
In 1946, Helena captured five Jaycee titles, highlighted by three meet records: Frank Scow in the 120 high hurdles in 16.1; the mile relay (Bud Morris, George Bennett, Bob Killeen, Gray) with a clocking of 3:37.6; and Favre Eaton, in the frosh broad jump.
HHS’ other victories went to broad jumper Frank Rutherford – short in stature at 5-3, but soaring 19-7 – and the 440 relay (Rutherford, Newkirk, Plews, Gray), getting the stick around in 46.0. Plews later played Major League Baseball for the Washington Senators and Boston Red Sox.
Butte’s Jack Cohn – future Bengal wrestling coach – won the 100 with a meet record 10.2, anchored the Bulldogs’ winning 880 relay, and placed third in the shot put. His grandson Tom Cohn garnered a pair of of Skor-DeKam relay titles for HHS 60 years later.
By 1947, the third annual Jaycee event grew to 12 “Big 16” teams, and was divided into Class AA and A divisions in relation to the size of the schools.
Helena’s mile relay (Morris, Larry Morley, Bob Neill, George Bennett) copped the gold medal in 3:40. The top individual Bengal showings were an AA runner-up placing by Rutherford, with a wind-aided 20-6, and Ray Hartford in the frosh low hurdles.
Three stadium records were broken that were formerly held by Bengals; Al Martello’s 1941 shot put mark, the discus by Bud Maras (1941), and Earle “Pruney” Parsons’ 1939 pole vault standard.
The next year, Helena’s three AA victories in 1948 took place in the pole vault, with Bud Riddock sailing 11-4½, using a bamboo pole and landing in a sawdust pit; the mile relay (Don Berg, Ed Hughes, Neill, Morley) in 3:46.1, and newly instated shuttle hurdles relay (Pat Leary, Hartford, Skow, Charles Justice) in 53.0.
The shuttle hurdles relay consisted of nine hurdles on the 100-yard straight-away, with four tracksters performing a la the swim relay format. Although in the water you weren’t contending with a 35-pound apparatus on a steel frame, that for two of the relay legs did not allow the hurdle to collapse.
In the freshman category, Bengal winners were broad jumper Larry Anderson, and the medley relay (Joe Griffith, Chap Hill, Bob Burris, Lester Sodja).
In 1949, Helena posted high honors with six wins and a tie for first, although powerful Missoula was not present.
The Bengals were led by Favre Eaton, who captured the broad jump, leaping 21-3¾ for a meet, stadium and school record; and tying the Jaycee mark in the high jump, at 5-10. Teammate Bud Bellis also won two events, in the pole vault and javelin, at 10-5 and 151-6. He placed third in both the high jump and broad jump, as well. Bellis gained national fame the previous fall on the gridiron for the Bengals, when his 45.5 yards punting average led the nation.
HHS also garnered the 2-mile relay (Dave Minor, Jim Chittick, Kelleher, Don White) in 8:47.9, the medley relay (Chuck Ladd, Griffith, Hughes, White) at 3:42.1, and the frosh medley relay (Ray Amundsen, Bob Bruce, Doug Rathman, Mac Grimes).
1950-54
The Bengals again led the field in 1950, with eight titles, and the share of another. Individually, Gene Richeson won the low hurdles, setting a meet record of 23.3 in prelims; Chap Hill captured the broad jump, 20-0, and tied for the high jump at 5-9; and Dick Muffick garnered the javelin with 162-7. Muffick’s cannon right arm served him well as a baseball catcher, advancing all the way to the Triple A minor leagues in the New York Yankees farm system.
Helena’s other victories were the 2-mile relay (Waterman, Jerry Shepherd, Minor, Chittick), 8:49; the medley relay (Griffith, Ladd, Burris, Chittick), 3:46.2; the shuttle hurdle relay (Hill, Pickett, Lehfeldt, Richeson), 53.4, and the frosh medley (Vince Lupien, Piersky, Harold Shepherd, J. Shepherd).
By 1951, coach Skor’s tracksters ranked among the best in the state, and they proved it by winning nine events at the Jaycee Relays. The Bengals set five meet records – the event now started earlier, dropping the night feature – with Mac Grimes’ 6-1¼ leap in the high jump also being a new stadium and school mark. “Big Mac” had shared the old standard of 5-11, with Harry Fred and Chap Hill.
Also posting new records were the Red-and-White’s 440 relay (Hill, Don Halvorson, Jim Haslip, Joe Griffith) in 46.5; the half-mile relay (Ray Amundsen, D. Halvorson, Haslip, Griffith) in 1:35.7; the 2-mile relay (Bill Thomas, Dick Totten, Harold Shepherd, Ron Halvorson) in 8:37.7; and the medley relay (D. Halvorson, Griffith, R. Halvorson, H. Shepherd) in 3:36.6.
Other local victories were Joe Griffith in the 100 in 10.2, Hill in the broad jump with a 20-9, Ramon Alton in the frosh 100; and the mile relay (John Bansch, Rathman, Totten, Ron Munger) in 3:44.7.
HHS went on to place as state runners-up in Missoula, just 1 point behind the Spartans.
Helena captured five events at the seventh annual Jaycee Relays in 1952, one less than Missoula County. Winning for the Bengals in front of 2,000 spectators were Bill Haslip in the 100 dash in 10.4; the 2-mile relay (H. Shepherd, Ron and Don Halverson, Totten) in a school record 8:33.8; the 440 relay (Amundson, Doug Rathman, Ray Alton, B. Haslip) in 46.1; mile relay (Amundson, Bansch, Munger, D. Halverson); and the frosh medley relay (Don Schmidt, Bernie Rate, Kuno Doerr, Bruce) in 3:57.9.
The Interscholastic Meet was sweet revenge for the Red-and-White, as they came from behind in the the 880 relay to edge Missoula by 1½ points, garnering the program’s first state track and field championship.
Seniors Harold Shepherd and Jim Strachan were both four-year track lettermen. Harold’s daughter Kari Shepherd earned seven individual crowns for the Lady Bengals at the Helena Girls’ Invitationals, from 1981-83.
In 1953, Helena captured four titles, by George Redhair in the 180 low hurdles at 20.85, Bill Haslip in the 100 in 10.0, Ray Howard in the high jump clearing 5-8½, and the 440 relay (Jack Barnes, Redhair, Rand Sangray, Haslip) at 45.75.
Howard was a 6-6 high school all-American post player on the state champion “Towering Tigers” basketball team. Nava Howard, his daughter, was part of both Skor-DeKam relay titles for HHS in 1998.
Vince Lupien, who completed his prep career with nine varsity letters, took a painful crash when he hit an unforgiving hurdle in the shuttle relay.
At the 10th annual Jaycee Relays, host Helena captured two events – both in record time – and tied for another win.
The Bengals’ 2-mile relay unit (Earl Zuelke, Jerry Anders, Bill Bruce, Bill Gilbert) got the stick around in 8:23.4, shattering the eight-year-old mark by nearly six seconds. Gilbert later captured the state 880 championship, and later served as HHS’ track and cross-country coach for five decades.
Russ Sheriff, second half of “The Towering Tigers,” won the discus with a heave of 153-2½, for a new school record. HHS’ Frank Ensign and Ed Cottrill shared first in the pole vault, both clearing 11-0.
1955-59
Helena’s Frank Ensign was a double individual titlist at the 1955 Jaycee’s, in the pole vault at 11-5, and the platter toss with 137-7. He claimed his second state vault crown that spring. The Bengals' other victory was the 2-mile relay quartet of Ken Neill, Tom Kindrick, Dale Mullen and Bill Bruce, in 8:44.55.
The monsoon spring of 1956 saw the Relays postponed three times, before being run in the rain, with nearly 300 contestants. Host Helena – now a three-year school after relocating from Rodney Street – managed two triumphs, in the high jump, thanks to Jack Watson’s 5-10 clearance, and Mike Cloud in the freshman low hurdles.
The Bengals had six runner-up placings, including Terry Screnar (high jump), Bob Rudio (broad jump), and four relay races.
Helena improved to four Jaycee championships the next year, led by Screnar’s high jump of 5-11¾, and the 2-mile relay (Gary Manson, Bob Hoffman, Jae Retz, Neill) in 8:29.2. Soph Frank Ursich tied for first in the pole vault at 11-6, and the Bengal frosh relay unit (Coleman, Dean Retz, Jurgen Greger, Dan Johnson) won the medley. Big Frank vaulted with the school district’s 20-pound steel pole used to string stadium lights.
Neill went on to a storied career as a district court judge in Great Falls.
In 1958, the Missoula Spartans, who garnered their sixth consecutive interscholastic title that spring, won a record 11 Jaycee events. The Relays also witnessed nine new meet records.
HSHS claimed four crowns, including Ursich in the discus at 148-1, the mile relay (Dave Miller, Carlson, Retz, Tom Kenney) in 3:35.9, and Ron Tobol in the freshman 100. The frosh medley relay (Tobol, Ken Leland, Barney Olson, Chuck Dove) set a meet record.
Ursich’s daughter, Leslie, captured the 1984 Helena Girl’s Invitational long jump crowns.
The 440 relay quartet (Bob Baker, Dean Retz, Frank Ursich, Larry Lewis) sparked HSHS’s five victories in 1959, establishing a new Jaycee and stadium record of 44.4 seconds. Also setting a meet mark was their medley relay (Lewis, Retz, Tom Kenney, Greger) in 3:31.2.
The other wins for the locals were the 880 relay (Retz, Ursich, Baker, Lewis) in 1:33.9, the 2-mile relay (Greger, Delbert Oleson, Chuck Doering, Kenney) at 3:31.2, and Rod Kovick’s frosh 100 triumph. HHS Lady Bengal sprinter Heather Lewis, Larry’s daughter, would later collect seven gold medals (two individual, five relays) at the meet’s DeKam version from 1991-93.
This marked the first year of the Guy Stegner Memorial Award for the meet’s outstanding trackster, which went to Butte’s Harley Lewis for his stadium shot put record.
1960
Helena walked away with the most wins at the Relays, earning six titles in 1960. Cliff Hysell’s school record in the shot was the marquee performance, going 55-9¾, along with three victories from Ron Tobol. Tobol ran the 100 dash in 10.4, the 180 low hurdles in 21.0, and was part of the 440 relay, with Dove, Retz and Kenney, at 44.7
Also copping crowns were the mile relay (Dove, Doering, Retz, Kenney) in 3:32.2; the shuttle hurdle relay (Gary Mihelish, Dave Tobol, Randy Noland, R. Tobol) with a meet-record 47.2; and the freshman medley (Greg Robertson, Steve Swanberg, Jim Tangen, Bob Lane). The shuttle hurdle time was never broken, since this was the last year the event was contested.
The Bengals went on to garner their second state track championship that spring, edging runner-up Livingston (and future Olympian Larry Questad), 45-32½.
