MISSOULA — Dylan Reynolds had a front row seat to the rise of the Missoula Sentinel track and field program over the past decade.

He volunteered to be an assistant when his former high school coach, Matt Larson at Florence, got hired as the Spartans' head coach in 2013, right when Reynolds began competing for the Montana Grizzlies. Soon after he took on a more permanent role, coaching sprinters and hurdlers, and then worked under Craig Mettler starting in 2016.

Mettler led the boys team to three Class AA state championships and the girls team to three state crowns as well as two third-place trophies. Reynolds now has the reins of the program in his 11th season with Sentinel as he dives into his first head coaching job.

“I get asked about that pressure a lot,” he said. “It’s funny because it’s the opposite almost. I’m coming into a program where the foundations and everything is structured. The success is there because of the program that’s been built with the philosophy we have.

“I’m not coming in and saying, ‘Oh, all these expectations, I have to do this, I have to do that.’ It’s less about pressure and more like, man, I’m just inheriting a really good program so I’m more excited than worrying about the pressure.”

Reynolds, a Class of 2012 grad at Florence, has been shaped by five coaches he’s had over the years. Larson’s passion is what first got Reynolds into track and what later got him into coaching.

Coaches Brian Schweyen, Paul Reneau and Vicky Pounds at UM helped him perfect technique and mindset. Reynolds became a three-time All-Big Sky honoree in the 400-meter hurdles and the 4x400 relay while competing for the Griz from 2013-17.

Mettler then taught him about program building as their rosters ballooned from about 70 a decade ago to about 160 now. The keys are to get the best athletes in the school of 1,400 students to come out for track, even if it’s only for one or two events, then train through the limited good spring weather and be healthy for the last weekend in May at the state meet.

“We talk more about process than outcome for success,” Reynolds said. “Our biggest thing is are the kids healthy, are they enjoying it, are they here. We want all those kids to come out. We want them at the end of May healthy. That’s a success.

“Then we get our outcome. We don’t chase the outcome. But we usually get the outcome that we want based on the process, goals of being healthy every day, recovery, those types of things. That’s our definition of success.”

Sentinel has had unparalleled success in the sprints and hurdles under Reynolds. He coached five state champions in the hurdles, four state champs in the sprints and one state-winning group in the 4x100 relay. Paul Reneau, a longtime Griz assistant coach, is leading the sprinters now.

Under Reynolds’ tutelage, junior Hudson Lembke won the 100-meter dash in 10.97 seconds and ran the final leg on the winning 4x100 relay team at the Class AA state championships last year. He opened his season with an 11.59 in the 100 on Friday. He’s worked closely with Reynolds the past two years, learning the best form and mindset to bring into competitions.

“I was pretty lost when I got out here freshman year and Reynolds has helped me through everything,” Lembke said. “He’s been good at being there for his athletes who are trying to get better. He’s super easy to relate to.

"Just the way he interacts with everyone, you can tell he’s here for the right reasons and trying to help us get better. It’s a good feeling when someone’s on your side. I’m excited for him but a little sad because I won’t be working with him as much. It’s still great having him out here.”

Reynolds still pitches in here and there with the sprinters as he continues to learn from Reneau, now from a coaching standpoint. Sentinel grad Jace DeWalt, who learned under Reynolds and then competed at UM, is now leading the hurdlers.

Junior Emily McElmurry worked with Reynolds over the years in the hurdles and sprints. She finished fourth in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 4x100 relay at the state championships last year while also placing second in the triple jump and ninth in the long jump.

“I think the transition from him being just a coach to a head coach has been pretty smooth because we all know him really well,” McElmurry said. “Everyone has a good connection with him too. He’s like a great leader and has really taken on the position.

“He’s super fun. I feel like no one has anything bad to say about him. He’s easy to get along with. He’s tough on us, but it’s just because he wants us to get better. He pushed me a lot and gave me confidence. He’s always there to give us help.”