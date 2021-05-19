BOZEMAN — The Eastern AA and Western AA divisional track and field meets scheduled for this weekend have been moved due to expected inclement weather, athletic directors from both districts announced Wednesday morning.
The Eastern AA meet scheduled for Great Falls will instead take place in Billings. The Western AA meet slated for Butte will switch to Kalispell.
Kalispell Flathead activities director Bryce Wilson and Billings Public Schools athletics and activities director Mark Wahl said in emails that the moves were made to ensure the safety of athletes and preserve the integrity of the meets.
A strong weather system was to move into the region Wednesday and linger into the weekend, with the Rocky Mountain Front ranging from the Canadian border to Butte expected to be hit hardest with snow, rain and cold conditions. Less of an impact is anticipated for Kalispell and Billings.
Flathead and Glacier high schools will co-host the Western AA meet at Legends Field. Billings West High School will host the Eastern AA.
