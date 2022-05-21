MISSOULA — Maybe it is because of how well they know each other from the cross country season, or maybe it is because they all understand how difficult and grueling the events are, but distance runners in track seem to have a high level of friendly competition with one another.
Kalispell Glacier senior Sam Ells, Missoula Hellgate junior Finneas Colescott and Missoula Sentinel senior Tanner Klumph know each other well.
They were some of the favorites at the Class AA cross country state meet in the fall. Klumph came out on top, followed by Colescott, while Ells didn't finish. And just like in cross country, the trio are leading the packs in the AA in the cross country-adjacent events.
They dominate the cross country courses and have brought that dominance to the track and have all that familiarity too. It brings a family-like environment, with runners from different teams hugging, high-fiving and acting like teammates after the race.
"It's cool because you get some boys who maybe aren't as fast during the cross season and they get to shine a little more in these short distances," Ells said.
Ells came into the Western AA divisionals with the top mark in the 1,600 and 3,200 in Class AA, with Colescott second in both. Meanwhile, Klumph came into the weekend fifth and seventh as he has battled back from a bout with mono in late fall, which put him on the shelf for the start of track.
But he is back, and the trio put on a show Saturday on the final day of the Western AA divisionals at Missoula County Stadium.
The three came out of the initial pack leading, unsurprisingly.
Eventually, Ells, who won the two-mile run Friday, and Colescott pulled away from Klumph, who was second on Friday in the two-mile run, by the bell lap. Right off the first curve of the final 400 meters, Ells kicked into another gear and added stride after stride to his lead of Colescott. He took a three-second win at 4:17.17, while Colescott took a solid second in 4:20.97.
"He's such a fun guy to work with, it felt good," Colescott said. " ... I'm feeling pretty good. I think I might have had some kind of bug going through me the last week, but I feel like that is done now. ... One of the things (Hellgate coach) Anders Brooker does is get us to peak and be ready at state."
Klumph had dropped into a sea of red Hellgate jerseys but used a strong final 100-meter kick to take third in 4:29.85, just ahead of Hellgate's Jackson Triepke.
"That was pretty fun, I was laughing to myself while I was doing that," Klumph said of his 100 sprint to the finish. "It was fun to put that little burst in. ... Just being out two months really, really hits you. I'm just doing everything in my control. Obviously, Sam and Fin are hauling right now, so I am gonna do everything I can next week."
Even with the depth shown at divisionals and all season, it wasn't even the full 1,600 field either. Sentinel upstart distance runner Keagen Crosby, a junior, came into the weekend third in the mile but didn't compete at divisionals after he was in a car accident. He is healthy and OK, he said, and plans to run next week at state.
Safe to say the event doesn't lack star power and should bring plenty of fireworks at next week's state meet in Butte.
"It's great competition," Klumph, who is running distance at Minnesota next year, said. "It's a stacked field. It's one of the fastest, if not the fastest, ever in Montana. It's the depth, and it's fun racing it."
Plus, throw the Bozeman schools and Great Falls runners in the event, and the 1,600 will be as fun and as fast, if not faster, as any event next week.
"We got a lot of boys who run really fast," Ells said. "I think at state, especially because it's that first day, it's going to be real fast. Hopefully, Keagen will be back, Finneas and Tanner, we all will go after it."
Running with the pack
While the girls mile might not have the shear depth the boys mile does, the star power at the top has been something to watch all season and dating back to cross country.
Just like the boys, the best runners in the event, Hellgate senior Kensey May and Helena High senior Kylie Hartnett, were also the best during the cross country season.
May took the individual title, while Hartnett trailed, placing second by nine seconds.
And just like the boys, the friendly atmosphere surrounds the event, both after and before.
Hartnett told May before the girls 1,600 Saturday that she planned to stick to her hip all race, and she stuck to that game plan as the future Utah runner went stride for stride with the future Syracuse runner.
May, who was second in the two-mile run Friday, took the win in 4:54.55, and Hartnett, the two-mile winner, was close behind in 4:56.99.
The competition the two future Division I runners bring when at the same meet is mutually beneficial. They both feel like they thrive when running with someone near, whether one or a pack of runners.
It adds another level of strategy to the race and brings out the best in both.
"We talked before and she was like, 'By the way, I might be at your hip,' and I was like, 'OK, I will go out conservative,'" May said. "I did not go out conservative at all — I did a 1:11 (400 split) so that was not super smart, but it worked out in my favor. Just having her that whole time put me in a different mentality."
"I don't think I can run a sub-five alone," Hartnett said. "It's really nice to have Kensey pushing me, and we kinda had a plan going into that: I would follow her lead, and we would compete from there, and whatever finish happens, would happen. It was really nice, and it is really nice to have that depth and have several girls that push you to the faster times. ... It's nice to have someone you are either chasing or being chased by so you have even more racing to push yourself."
"It's nice to have that pack," Hartnett added. "You can do it alone — I've definitely learned how to do it alone, but it's nice to have girls up there, and we are a really supportive group. Even when Kensey beats me, we are happy for each other. ... I think it's just like painful for everyone, so we all know what pain we all are in, so at that point, you're proud everyone finished."
And those two just come from the Western AA. Next week at state, the full group with Hayley Burns from Bozeman, the No. 3 miler in the AA, will be tossed into the mix.
"She has an amazing kick most of the time, so I am hoping that we can go out and just compete, have that competition and race hard," May said. "I know both those girls well, and we all have been training super hard, so it's going to be really close."
Notes
The Helena girls took the divisional team title with a score of 154, led by four first-place finishes by Northern Arizona-bound senior Odessa Zentz, who won the 4x400, 800, 400 and 200. Helena took nine golds over the weekend. Sentinel snagged second, followed by Hellgate, Glacier, Kalispell Flathead, Missoula Big Sky, Helena Capital and Butte.
The Sentinel boys took the team win by just 1.5 points, beating Glacier 124 to 122.5. The Spartans took six golds over the weekend. Helena Capital, Hellgate, Helena, Flathead, Butte and Big Sky round out the rest of the team scores.
