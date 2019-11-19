BOZEMAN — Former Bozeman High track and field standout Delaney Bahn has signed a national letter of intent to compete for Oregon State, the school has announced via Twitter.
Oregon State will be home to Delaney Bahn out of Bozeman, Montana!— Oregon State Track & Field / Cross Country (@BeaverTFXC) November 18, 2019
✅ Led state in 100m, 200m and high jump
✅ Owns Montana High School long jump record
Delaney Bahn → SIGNED✍️#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/N02u0wGvQi
Bahn, who is spending the year in The Netherlands where her father has a teaching job, won the 100- and 200-meter sprints and long jump at the Class AA state meet in May, breaking a 40-year-old record. She finished fifth in the 100 hurdles and was one of the state's top high jumpers.
Bozeman’s Delaney Bahn wins the girls long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 10.75 inches. She was just an inch off the all-class record. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/QBSEQS6Ttr— Jordan Hansen (@jordyhansen) May 25, 2018
Bahn also won the state long jump championship in 2018. The following spring, she set a state record by leaping 19 feet, 11 1/4 inches at a meet in Great Falls, at the time tying her for eighth nationally; she was the 406mtsports.com Athlete of the Month for her accomplishments.
