Bozeman's Delaney Bahn, the state high jump champion, will take her track and field talents to Oregon State.

BOZEMAN — Former Bozeman High track and field standout Delaney Bahn has signed a national letter of intent to compete for Oregon State, the school has announced via Twitter.

Bahn, who is spending the year in The Netherlands where her father has a teaching job, won the 100- and 200-meter sprints and long jump at the Class AA state meet in May, breaking a 40-year-old record. She finished fifth in the 100 hurdles and was one of the state's top high jumpers. 

Bahn also won the state long jump championship in 2018. The following spring, she set a state record by leaping 19 feet, 11 1/4 inches at a meet in Great Falls, at the time tying her for eighth nationally; she was the 406mtsports.com Athlete of the Month for her accomplishments.

