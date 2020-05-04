MISSOULA — Frenchtown senior Faith Rebich made a good impression last summer at Athletic Development Academy after a strong spring season as a high school junior.
Rebich trained at the academy founded by Montana assistant track and field coach Paul Reneau, improving her form, fundamentals and sprinting abilities ahead of her senior track season, which ended up being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
She also showed her potential while training with Reneau — the Grizzlies’ sprints coach, a former Frenchtown assistant under Broncs coach Dennis Normand and a two-time Olympian — leading to her eventually earning a chance to join UM.
“It’s really exciting,” said Rebich, who committed as a preferred walk-on last week. “I’m just really thankful and grateful for the opportunity. I wanted to run for them for a while. They’ve been one of my top options, so it feels good to finally make the decision.”
Rebich is expecting to compete in the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes and potentially the 400 and 1,600 relays at Montana. She competed in all those events, as well as the 100-meter dash, as a junior for Frenchtown.
Rebich exceled the most in the 400, placing fourth at the State A meet as a sophomore and third as a junior. She set a personal-best time in the 100, 200 and 400 as a junior, lowering her personal record in the 400 to 59.64 seconds.
As a senior, Rebich was hoping to drop her 400 time to 58 or 57 seconds, which Normand thought was a possibility. That could’ve put her closer to the eighth-place time of 57.36 seconds at 2019 Big Sky Conference outdoor championships.
“I know she would have been in the 57s and 58s in the 400 this year,” said Normand, who recently announced he’d be retiring after 36 years coaching at Frenchtown. “We talked her into coming out for cross country, which most sprinters wouldn’t do, and she had a great year. I think she would’ve had a great spring, too. She’s just a hard worker at whatever she does.”
Rebich started track and field in middle school and always did sprinting but took some time to figure out that it was her strength, overcoming a knee dislocation during her freshman year that required physical therapy. She had tried javelin, long jump and triple jump but decided to focus even more on sprints after her sophomore season.
“I started track in middle school just because I thought it was pretty fun,” Rebich said. “Then in high school, it was more of like competing-wise and stuff, and it was kind of fun at the beginning. I knew I wanted to compete in college by probably the middle of my high school career, so I just started working towards that.”
Rebich will be attending Montana with her sisters, Hope and Charity. She’s the oldest of the triplets, all of whom played basketball together in high school and chose UM for their own reasons.
Faith is the only one of three who’ll be playing a sport at Montana, which she fell in love with while touring campus in the fall. She narrowed down her options to UM, Carroll College and MSU-Billings for track and field, choosing a walk-on spot at the Division I level, where she could potentially show she’s a diamond in the rough who’s used to training in the unique Montana springs.
“I did like the idea that it was very local to me, and it just felt like a pretty good fit,” Rebich said. “I also just wanted to run for Division I, so I thought it was super cool. I’m really excited. I couldn’t believe it at first that they actually had a spot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.