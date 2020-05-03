MISSOULA — Frenchtown senior Tyler Schmautz had two options as a fifth grader in Lakeside.
“My mom was the gym teacher and was asked to be the cross country coach, so it was either walk home or go to cross country practice,” Schmautz recalled. “In fifth grade, it was half-a-mile runs, and I started running 5Ks and doing some fun runs, and that’s when I realized I was pretty good at this when I was competing against eighth graders.”
Schmautz continued running cross country and added in track when he moved to Frenchtown for sixth grade. Now, he’s heading to Montana State to compete in both sports at the Division I level.
It’s a journey built through trial and error over the years after being catapulted into competitive running during that one pivotal year in Lakeside for the Oregon native whose family moved to Missoula for his mom to get her teaching degree. If those moves never came about or if she wasn’t asked to coach, Schmautz isn’t sure he’d be in this spot.
“I probably would have been a soccer player because I played soccer when I was little,” Schmautz said. “I don’t know if I would have really gotten into running as much as I have. That was the only thing I did for that year because we weren’t familiar with the area, so we didn’t know the soccer or basketball teams well.”
Schmautz, who had his senior track season canceled, leaves Frenchtown owning a quartet of school records. He holds the 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter relay records on the track, and the 5K and freshman 3-mile-run records in cross country.
The 800 is the premier event for Schmautz and a reason he drew interest from Montana State and Portland State, setting his heart on the former after going to a distance-running camp there. The thing is he didn’t start focusing on that mid-distance event until his junior-year indoor season with the Mountain West Track Club, getting help from coaches Diane Cummins and Jo Ruby. He had been running the long-distance 1,600 and 3,200 races but ended up taking second in the 800 at the State A meet a few months after making it his main event.
“They are the reason I was able to go from being a good runner to being an excellent runner, and it helps when you’re running the right race,” Schmautz said. “Coach D and coach Jo have really helped me get to the next step and go from being a Division II athlete to what I think will be a very good Division I athlete. I’m excited to move on, and I’m super pumped.”
At Montana State, Schmautz will also be running cross country, a sport in which he helped the Broncs win the State A team title in 2016 as a freshman. He shaved about 50 seconds off his then-career-best time in the state meet to finish third on the team and 16th overall, leading to an emotional celebratory moment with Frenchtown coach Dennis Normand on the track.
Schmautz went on to improve his finishes to eighth as both a sophomore and junior before he vaulted up to third place as a senior.
“Tyler has been one of the best kids I’ve seen over the years,” said Normand, who recently announced that he was going to retire after 36 years of coaching at Frenchtown. “He just works hard every day. He’s one of those kids you love to coach because sometimes I have to tell him to back off because he’s always training. He works so hard and has gotten so good.”
Schmautz was going to focus on the 800 and 1,600 this year after placing second in both at the state meet last year. His best state finish in the 1,600 before that was 12th, and things were looking up this spring.
As he improved more, Schmautz set a personal record in the 800 during the indoor season, running a 1:56.43 to place third at the Simplot Games in February. He had also qualified for the Arcadia Invitational in California before it was canceled and was hoping to lower his time to at least 1:53 this spring.
Instead of looking forward to that challenge, Schmautz has turned his focus to competing for the Bobcats and continuing to do something he found almost on accident but has come to love, finding the niche where he can excel.
“I’m pretty stoked about it,” Schmautz said of running in college. “That kind of makes it a little bit easier to take the low blow of having my season canceled because I know I have a bright future and more opportunities than some of my teammates who don’t get to compete again. I’m still pretty disappointed, and I know it’s out of my power, but I had a lot of expectations and a lot of effort already put into this season.”
