BILLINGS — Glendive senior Madison Wahl has signed with Dickinson State, where she will play volleyball and participate in track and field.
Wahl, a hitter, earned an all-state selection this past volleyball season and helped the Red Devils reach the Class A state quarterfinals.
In track, Wahl competes in the pole vault, long jump, 200 meters, 4x100-meter relay and 4x400 relay. She placed seventh in the pole vault and helped Glendive's 4x100 girls relay team finish sixth at the 2019 State A meet.
Wahl also plays basketball for the Red Devils.
