Glendive's Madison Wahl, pictured on Nov. 14, 2019 during the first round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman, has signed with Dickinson State.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Glendive senior Madison Wahl has signed with Dickinson State, where she will play volleyball and participate in track and field.

Wahl, a hitter, earned an all-state selection this past volleyball season and helped the Red Devils reach the Class A state quarterfinals.

In track, Wahl competes in the pole vault, long jump, 200 meters, 4x100-meter relay and 4x400 relay. She placed seventh in the pole vault and helped Glendive's 4x100 girls relay team finish sixth at the 2019 State A meet.

Wahl also plays basketball for the Red Devils.

