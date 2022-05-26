BILLINGS — Memorial Stadium in Great Falls will be full this weekend with competitors and fans for the 2022 Class B and C state track meets with temperatures predicted to be in the mid 70s Friday and low 60s Saturday.
The meet opens Friday at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls with the C girls shot put at 9 a.m. Races are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. both days.
Schedule can be found here.
Here is more on what to watch as the meet gets underway:
Defending team champions: Fort Benton (boys); Seeley-Swan (girls)
Returning individual champions: Cameron Brusven, Plentywood (boys javelin); Teagan Erickson, Saco (girls high jump); Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian (boys high jump); Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan (boys 400); Annie Kaul, Plentywood (girls 3,200); Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan (boys shot put, boys discus); Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan (girls 400, 800); Lindsey Paulson, Belt (girls 1,600); Sorren Reese, Superior (girls javelin); Brooke Reuter, Savage (girls 100, 200); Teigan Taylor, Fairview (girls pole vault).
Overview: The Seeley-Swan Blackhawks girls are aiming for a third consecutive Class C girls title. They are led by sisters senior Sariah and junior Emily Maughan. Emily’s recent Western C winning jump of 17 feet, 11.75 surpassed the state meet record of 17-7.5 so watch to see if that’s still standing at the end of the weekend. Meanwhile, Sariah Maughan has carried the weight of expectations all season long after breaking the girls 800 state record (2 minutes, 14.86 seconds) and adding an individual title in the 400 last season in addition to winning relay performances. She’ll compete this week in the 400, 800 and 1,600 (where she was also the 2019 champion).
Savage sophomore Brooke Reuter also has competed this season under expectations after breaking both the 100 (12.78) and 200 (25.51) records. However in the sprints, Reuter faces challenges from West Yellowstone senior Emmie Collins and Manhattan Christian junior Jadyn VanDyken. Van Dyken is also the only one to have beaten Saraiah Maughan in the 400 this season after winning the race at the Western C divisional.
Belt senior Lindsey Paulson (1,600) and Plentywood junior Annie Kaul (3,200) will meet again in the distance races and combined with Maughan should make for interesting races. Paulson is the two-time defending cross country champion and Kaul’s chase down on the home stretch in 2021 to win the 3,200 was one of the most memorable of that meet. But Kaul is also taking on one of the most ambitious programs of the state meet with planned entrances into the 100 and 300 hurdles, pole vault, and both long-distance races.
In the boys distance events, Manhattan Christian sophomore Oren Arthun finished runner-up last season to Richey-Lambert’s Sam Smith. Smith graduated and Arthun has raced to the top of the state cross country podium and posted the top times this season in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Fans from Scobey will want to keep an eye on the boys pole vault, as both seniors Devon Southland and J.P. Braut cleared 13 feet within four days of each other roughly a month ago and have been tied for the top mark in Class C ever since. However, their sophomore teammate Ty Leischner stood atop the Eastern C divisional podium so in an event as difficult as pole vault, it’s anyone’s guess who ultimately ends up with the state title.
Earlier in the season, Plentywood senior Cameron Brusven was ranked in the top 10 in the nation in boys javelin. He looks to defend his title with a season’s best currently over 30 feet further than the next best qualifier and he launched another throw over 195 feet in the Eastern C divisional. If he keeps that up, the state meet record of 193-9 held by Superior’s Logan Labbe from 2003 could come down. Brusven also comes in with the top mark this season in long jump and won the Eastern C triple jump.
The Seeley-Swan boys are led by defending champions senior Walker McDonald (shot put, discus) and junior Owen Hoag (400). McDonald and Noxon senior Cade VanVleet finished first and second respectively last season in shot put and have traded wins throughout much of this season so expect to see both of them chasing podium spots again.
