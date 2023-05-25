Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BILLINGS — Weather permitting, the best of the best in Montana Class A track and field this season will duke it out this weekend in the two-day state meet at the Laurel Sports Complex.

Chances of rain both Friday and Saturday could throw a wrench into plans, though Montana High School Association executive director Brian Michelotti told 406mtsports.com Thursday evening that contingency plans if storms arrive include delays and/or moving events to nearby Lockwood High School.

Festivities get going in Class A — which will share the facility with Class C for its own state meet — with the start of the girls shot put at 9 a.m. Friday, with running events getting going when preliminary heats for the 4x100-meter relay start at 10:30 a.m.

A full schedule of events and live results will be located online on the MHSA website and athletic.net, respectively, with coverage from both days to follow on 406mtsports.com.

Returning individual champions: Mariah Aragon, Hardin (girls 1,600-meter run, 3,200); Andrew Burrows, Hamilton (boys discus); Carly Cook, Laurel (girls 800); Daeja Fike, Laurel (girls javelin); Charlie Ham, Frenchtown (girls pole vault); Olivia Lewis, Corvallis (girls 400-meter dash); Taylor Searle, Hamilton (boys pole vault); Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish (girls 100, 200).

Overview: The Whitefish girls ruled the individual sprints and relay races on their way to the school's fifth Class A track title a year ago, but the Bulldogs, even with numerous talented returners back in the fold, have some barriers in their path separating them from repeating the feat in the same way.

Junior Brooke Zetooney, who has Class A's top time in 2023 in both the 100 and 200, can become a three-time champ in the shorter sprint if all goes to plan as she's the top seed in the event with a 12.37 recorded at this past weekend's Western A divisional meet. But Stevensville senior Claire Hutchinson should be right on her tail: her season personal record is just one-hundredth of a second slower.

Zetooney should get her share of points, but Whitefish's heralded relay teams — after sweeping both races last season and holding the class-leading times this year — are going to have to get through a recent rough patch quick to have a similar impact in Laurel. The Bulldogs' 4x100 squad was disqualified in the Western A meet, while a lineup without Zetooney (who is listed in Saturday's heat sheets) finished fifth at the Western A, about nine seconds slower than winner Corvallis.

And speaking of the (Blue) Devils, 2022 runner-up Corvallis dominated the divisional meet with a meet-best 117 points, having at least one athlete or team place in the top six in 11 of a possible 17 events. Junior Olivia Lewis was the most notable standout, being part of four event wins (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x100 and 4x400) as she'll additionally try to defend her 400 state title Friday afternoon after she did not compete in the event at the Western A meet.

The Eastern A girls title went to Laurel, last year's third-place team which is trying to win a second girls state title in three years on its home track. No one in the state (regardless of class) holds a better 800 time this year than reigning event champ and senior Carly Cook's 2:16.3 achieved at divisionals as she seeks to be a three-time winner in the event.

Laurel's throwers should help in nabbing some points for the Locos, too: Daeja Fike will be looking to retain her javelin title, Kaiya Graves is the class leader in the discus with a 126-4 and Maggie Hills has the second-best Class A shot put recorded of the year with a 41-3½, less than a foot off of leader Sadie Smith of Frenchtown (42-0).

As for the boys title fight, reigning champ Dillon needs to find points to fill the void left behind by now-BYU athlete Treyton Anderson, who had four event wins en route to the Beavers' third outright or shared championship since 2016. It may find them in the form of another Treyton — Treyton Graham.

Graham leads the class in both the 300 hurdles and 400 and has ran legs on Dillon's top-ranked 4x100 squad, which is defending its 2022 title in the event but needs to work out kinks in its routine after being disqualified in the Western A meet. Those miscues contributed to the Beavers finishing third as a team at divisionals behind winner Hamilton and runner-up Corvallis.

As for the Broncs, they're looking to return to the top of the podium after capturing first in 2021 but losing out in second place to the Beavers in 2022. They look particularly strong in the field events: Andrew Burrows could win the shot-discus double as the class' best in both events this year, with the junior holding the best recorded shot put in all of Montana (56-8½) in 2023 by over two feet.

Throw Taylor Searle's state-best pole vault (15-1) into the mix, too, and Hamilton should be hovering near the top of the standings as long as runners like sophomore Evan Bennett — the holder of Class A's No. 1 800 time at 1:56.87 — hold up their own weight and get the Broncs some points on the track.

Laurel's boys, who got fourth at state last season, completed a Locos sweep of the Eastern A by following the girls' lead and winning the meet at Sidney. A Class A boys title from an eastern team is rare — only Sidney in 2016 has achieved the feat outright since Colstrip's win in 2005 — but a Laurel boy should nonetheless be directly involved in one of the more exciting storylines of the weekend.

Junior Cameron McAllister holds the all-class best mark in the state in the 100 at 10.77 (just .03 off the state-meet record set by Havre's Steve Heberly in 2003), achieved at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet held earlier this month on a familiar Laurel track. The intriguing part is that the rest of his listed times for the year on athletic.net haven't come close to that mark; his next-best time was a winning 11.22 at the divisional meet.