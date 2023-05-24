For the second year in a row, the Class AA state track meet will take place in Butte at Memorial Stadium at the Butte Middle School.

The Helena High girls won't mind if the 2023 state meet is a repeat of 2022 as the Bengals won their first state title in two decades. HHS is also the odds-on favorite to capture the state crown again, while the boys meet has a bevy of contenders and should be a tight finish once again just like last year when Sentinel narrowly defeated Glacier.

The full schedule of events can be found here and here's a guide to the 2023 Class AA state track and field meet:

Defending team champions: Helena (girls), Missoula Sentinel (boys)

Returning individual champions: Last season, the Class AA girls field was loaded with 12 returners. This season, it's a little different as just four state champions (winning five events) return from last season, highlighted by Helena's Logan Todorovich who is the defending champion in the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump.

The junior was Helena's leading point getter at state last season and is poised for another historic meet in 2023. Torie Jamieson of Billings Senior (discus), Alysa Keller of Billings West (javelin) and Hannah Moses of Hellgate (pole vault) are the other individuals that will be defending their titles in Butte.

There will be six defending champions in action this weekend at the Class AA boys state track meet. In the sprints, Sentinel's Hudson Lembke will look to defend his title in the 100-meter dash. Capital's Tom Carter will look to do the same in the 200-meter dash.

Keagan Crosby of Missoula Sentinel has only raced a few times this season but has qualified to defend his 800-meter championship from a year ago, while Bozeman's Weston Brown is gearing up to defend his title in the 3,200. Anthony Okes of CMR will be looking to repeat in the discus; the same is true for Hellgate's Aiden Nichols in the javelin.

Overview:

Helena High might not have Odessa Zentz anymore, yet Logan Todorovich already set the school record with total points at state last season with 39.5. Add in the 21.5 points scored by Madilyn Todorovich, her younger sister, as a freshman last season, and the Bengals have nearly enough firepower right there to be a contender.

Montanatrack.com pegs Helena as the favorite to repeat, projecting the Bengals to score over 100 points this weekend with 17 top-6 finishes.

Helena certainly has the depth to pull it off and is also coming off a dominant performance at the Western AA Divisional, winning a second straight title.

The top challenge should come from the Eastern AA Divisional champion Gallatin. Olivia Collins is expected to have a big weekend. Fellow Raptors Isabel Ross and Claire Rutherford will also play key roles if Gallatin hopes to bring home its first ever state track championship.

Billings Skyview is another team that could work its way into contention. It's projected for 71 points and double-digit placers. Missoula Hellgate should also be in the mix for the top-three along with Sentinel, Billings Senior, Flathead and Billings West.

No team reached 100 points in the AA boys state track meet a year ago and it's a safe bet that no one will in 2023 either. In fact, Sentinel won with 89 points in 2022 and didn't clinch until after the final event, the 1,600-meter relay.

That could be the case once again this year as Gallatin is the projected favorite according to Montanatrack.com after winning the Eastern AA Divisional. Yet, the Capital Bruins, the Western AA champs, should be right in the thick of things.

In addition to Carter, who should score points in the 100 and the 200, Merek Mihelish ranks No. 1 among Class AA boys in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Yet, Matthew Moreni won the 300-meters at divisionals and is another name to know for the Bruins.

For the Raptors, Nash Coley will be a driving force either way. He's got a chance to score points in the 100, 200, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles as well as the relay races. Gallatin has the No. 1 long relay team in the state coming in.

Coley was part of four divisional titles at the Eastern AA (110H, 400, 300H, 1600 relay) and should be among the top point getters in the entire meet.

Yet, the boys competition should be fierce. Bozeman and Hellgate shouldn't be counted out. Neither should Glacier or defending state champion Sentinel. All of those teams at least have a chance of being in the trophy conversation, as does Helena High and Great Falls High.

Projections from Montanatrack.com have seven teams separated by 29 points which could make for a congested leaderboard come Saturday.

The Class AA boys state track meet will start on Thursday night with the pole vault at 5 p.m. The field events start on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by running events at 10:30 a.m. The second day will start at the same times and the meet will wrap up on Saturday with the 1,600-meter relay at 3:45 p.m.