Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BILLINGS — The Laurel Sports Complex should be full this weekend with competitors and fans for the 2023 Class A and C state track meets with temperatures predicted to be in the mid to low 70s both Friday and Saturday.

The meet opens Thursday evening with the C girls pole vault at 4 p.m. The rest of the events will get underway Friday with field events set to begin at 9 a.m. Races are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. both days.

Schedule can be found here and results the day of here.

Here is more on what to watch as the meet gets underway:

Returning individual champions:

Brooke Reuter, Savage (girls 100); Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian (girls 200, 400, triple jump); Annie Kaul, Plentywood (girls 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, pole vault); Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan (girls long jump); Carolyne Christoffersen, Froid-Lake (girls shot put); Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan (boys 200, 400); Shaphan Hubner, Manhattan Christian (boys 800); Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian (boys 1600, 3200); William Martin, Darby (boys 300 hurdles); Caiden Sekuterski, Cascade (boys triple jump).

Overview: The Plentywood girls won their first Class C girls championship last season with four athletes: Annie Kaul, Emma Brensdal, Audrey Sampsen and Mallory Tommerup. All four are back and ranked in the top 10 of their respective events this season. Kaul, who was also the 2022 C cross country champion, comes in with one of the more unique programs with entries into the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 1,600 and 3,200 races as well as the pole vault where she'll get an early start when pole vault is held Thursday evening. Both she and teammate Emma Brensdal would like to cap their careers with more hardware before starting their collegiate careers at Montana State next fall.

But the Wildcats will face a stiff challenge from last year's runners-up Manhattan Christian, led by senior Jadyn VanDyken, who since the beginning of May has led the state regardless of class in the girls 100 and 400 and Class C in the 200, long jump and triple jump. VanDyken, who is also bound for Montana State, hasn't lost a race this season in any of the 100, 200 or 400 and is also undefeated so far in the triple jump.

Savage's Brooke Reuter will look to be in the mix. As the state record holder in the 100 (12.74) and 200 (25.51), the junior owns three career state titles so far and often saves her best for the state meet, but it may take another state record effort for whoever wins the sprints this season. She and VanDyken split the girls sprint titles in 2022 and they could be on course for additional rematches in this year's finals. Also don't count out Roberts' Taylee Chirrick who was the AA champion at 300 hurdles for Billings West and runner-up at 400 and 800 as well as fifth in the 200 in 2022.

On the boys side, the defending Blackhawks are led by Owen Hoag who is headed for the U.S. Army Academy after graduation. Hoag is a three-time individual champion, twice in the 400 and once in the 200. They lost some big point winners due to graduation after last season, and finished seventh last week at the Western C divisional.

Manhattan Christian however, tripled up nearly everyone else in the field as they claimed the Western C crown with their depth. They're led by sophomore Shaphan Hubner who holds the top times in the 400 and 800 and junior Oren Arthun, but get a balanced scoring from athletes up and down the roster in multiple events. Both will attempt to defend 2022 titles, but in the distances Arthun will be challenged by Broadus' Thomas Oylear who has also posted top times this season. When the two met at the beginning of May in Laurel at the Midland Roundtable top 10 meet, Oylear was faster in the 3,200 but Arthun ran a personal best last week at the Western C meet to hold the top time in the 1,600. In distance events that often are characterized by separation, they may end up being closer than usual.

Record watch: State records are only officially recognized if they are set at the state meet, but there are a handful of events where athletes have gotten close so far this season so these events are worth keeping an eye on.

The longest standard C boys record still on the books is the triple jump record at 45-7.75 set by Columbus' Greg Stene in 1976. Both Chinook's Brenden Fetter (45-4.5) and defending champion Caiden Sekuterski from Cascade (46-1.5) have leapt farther this year so far.

The boys discus record could be threatened if Melstone's Bryce Grebe keeps throwing like he did last week at the Southern C divisional when he threw a personal best 175-11. Seeley-Swan's Walker McDonald broke it just last season when he set it at 174-3.

In the boys high jump, Lustre Christian senior Jasiah Hambira was the 2021 high jump champion, but placed third in 2022. He holds a Class C leading 6 foot, 5 inch clearance in the event this season, but all of the top 10 marks this season are 6-2 or better so keep an eye on the high jump pit. The state record is 6-9 and has stood since 1977 when Flaxville's Dave Wiltikolk set it.

VanDyken surpassed what would be the C girls records in the 100 and 200 on the Laurel track already once this season at the beginning of May. But to break the state record here, she'll have to do it with Reuter in the race. Keep an eye on the clock at 12.47 (100) and 25.51 (200). VanDyken also leapt 17-8 last week at the Western C divisional which would top the state record of 17-7.5 (held by both Alberton's Fran Peterson and Superior's Nicole Stroot).

Kaul vaulted a personal best 11-1 last week at the Eastern C divisional. If she has a similar day, the record of 11-0 from Shields Valley's Kari Wilson since 1998 could fall.

Chirrick could get close to touching Big Sandy's Kourtney Danreuther's 300 hurdles record of 43.68 from 2006 if she runs close to her PR of 43.94 for a second time this season.